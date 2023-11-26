Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For November 27, 2023

It's time to clear away the old and usher in the new with the Full Moon in Gemini. Here's what's in store for your tarot horoscope, based on each zodiac sign in astrology starting November 27, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Life can feel topsy-turvy at times, but when you go through a challenging situation it's still a good experience. You learn something new about yourself. You become capable of pushing yourself further than you have before. You can choose to be sad or view this unique experience as a way to become a better human.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Watch that temper, Taurus. It's easy to feel angry and then lose your cool. You don't want to be the person who road rages or says something you don't mean. Take a deep breath and choose patience. You can do it,

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Do nice people really finish last? It may feel that way, but perhaps it's that human beings need a little bit of time to process their emotions. Your empathy isn't a weakness. It's perfect for showing others how to love and how they can be loved.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Certain rules don't fit with your current belief systems, and so you may decide that it is time to change how you conduct yourself. Yes, you may feel guilt for leaving your faith or the religion you grew up practicing. But this is a decision you need to make. It's important to follow your heart and to be true to who you are.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Everyone needs a leader in their life. What if that person could be you? You can work on the various traits you know you need to solidify in your personality to become a strong role model. And, while you're working on self-improvement, you can continue to do what you can with the talents you have now. It's a wonderful thing to do, especially if you know you have a friend who could use your leadership right now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

If you keep doing the same thing over and over again, the results won't change. Unhappiness and feeling stuck are indicators that you need to see the problem from a new angle. Consider thinking outside of the box. Try something new.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Are you working too hard? You may be pushing yourself too much because you think that you need to be or do something to impress others. You don't want to exhaust yourself, Libra. Be patient with the process. Everything happens in the time frame that it needs to.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Some people are born with natural talent, and then they do nothing with what they have. You might have to put in more effort and it can feel lonely at times. You might ask yourself what you're thinking? It can feel a little bit crazy to you. However, if you really believe in your dream, it's worth all the effort. Don't quite because you feel like you're not going to be good enough. Only give up if you truly don't want to reach the goal.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Not every argument is worth fighting over. Someone may try to push your buttons, but you can see how immature it all is. You can tell when a person is trying to get you go react. Don't show those vulnerabilities. Hide them. Keep your poker face strong.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Deadlines and more deadlines. It's as if they never seem to go away. If you've got too much work to do and you fear missing your timeline, speak up. Tell the boss, and ask for help. Don't remain silent when you already can tel that you're in over your head.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

Things aren't as they seem. In fact, everything appears to be unclear right now. You are in a state of confusion and it's causing you to feel doubtful and paranoid. Take a deep breath and trust your intuition. Don't let fear dictate your choices.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You really want this to work, and that's why you're rushing ahead without asking questions or seeing if everything is OK. Checking things out before you jump into it is a wise thing to do. It can save you time. Look to see if there are any red flags. Test your judgment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.