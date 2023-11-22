The One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On Thanksgiving Day

Happy Thanksgiving, zodiac signs. We have a big day ahead of us, as Thanksgiving falls on November 23, 2023. With an attitude of thankfulness, we can express the full meaning of a Life Path 5, the Freedom Seeker. Here's what this means for your tarot horoscope based on the Sun, Moon, and Rising sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

A romantic relationship can go from hot and steamy to 'just friends' this week. While it may feel as though your hopes are dashed for true love this may be the start of a beautiful relationship. This can become a good alliance if handled well.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many wonderful traits and the Magician tarot card encourages you to pick one to fully develop. You don't want to spread yourself too thin. It's better to be an expert on what you love and live your life to the fullest.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

If you're risk-averse, this tarot card encourages you to take a change and try something you've never done before. You never know if something will work out until you try. Doing nothing will get you exactly that — no results. So don't miss out on an opportunity to have a dream come true because you're afraid to lose. Ask yourself what would happen if you were to win?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You may not feel so capable right now, but the Empress tarot card portrays a very different picture. You're the type of person who can see a thing through to the end. You can be both kind and caring, so don't be hard on yourself if you fall short on a task you wanted to do perfectly. You're exactly who you need to be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Priestess

You have a sharp and inquisitive mind. You're forever curious, and it's that curiosity that will help you improve your life. When you see a problem, you don't remain stuck. You work hard to figure out a solution that works.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

This day can feel challenging, but during struggles you discover who you truly are. You discover your strengths and you learn what your limitations are. A bad day can be the best thing to happen to you, especially if it helps you to see a hidden opportunity you were blind to in the past.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Life changes. People get new jobs. Friends relocate, and sometimes you outgrow each other. You may find that a friendship you depended on is no longer what you hoped it would be. So, you part separate ways without any hurt feelings. You may stay in touch but not as much as you did before.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Starting all over again is never easy, but it can be the one thing that helps you see all the ways you sold yourself short. You don't know what you have until it's gone isn't just for when you lose something good — it also happens when a negative situation is no longer in your life. You may have allowed yourself to become so numb by the pain that until the moment that situation is over, you didn't even realize how much you had bottled up inside. Today, you begin to heal in ways you didn't even know you needed.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

A good friend would not stab you in the back or speak ill of you when you're not around. They protect your reputation as if it were their own. They help you to see the things in you that you need to work on but don't shame you to the world. If a person seems to eager to expose your flaws, they may not be a friend. They may be a person who is merely hanging around to bring you down for their own happiness.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Self-doubt creeps in when you least expect it to. You may feel like you can't get anything right today, but don't be so hard on yourself. You're doing a wonderful job. Pay attention to the results; not only your emotions. Sometimes feelings lie to you and cause you to think you missed the mark when you didn't.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are rushing into something, and you may have your reasons. You don't want to miss out on an opportunity. You're afraid someone else will beat you to your goal. Your competitive side wants to hit the target, but you fear you won't. Don't let the negative voices in your head push you to rush before you feel fully ready. Do it because the timing feels right.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You want to feel stable in your life, but you may not feel that way right now. You may be thinking that if you had this thing or that thing that your life would be better. But stability begins with you, your choices and your inner character. Work on your inner you for the best results.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.