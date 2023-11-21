Horoscope For November 22, 2023 — The Sun Enters Sagittarius

When the Sun enters Sagittarius we are forthright, bold and blunt about our desires in life. Here's what's in store for all zodiac signs starting November 22, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to pack your bags and plan an upcoming trip. The winter holidays are coming, and there's no better time to visit family in your home town or to use the vacation time you've accrued at work. The Sun enters Sagittarius activating your sector of adventure, learning, and long distance travel. Check out specials, or if you have travel perks with a job or credit card, see what deals are available to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You'll make a discovery, Taurus, and it will be a truth you need to know. The Sun enters Sagittarius activating your sector of shared resources and secrets. People will start to reveal their secrets to you. You might be at the right place and at the right time to discover a truth on your own or the gossip mill may be activated and you hear news from a trusted friend. If you sense someone is hiding something from you, ask them directly. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get a person to talk when you simply ask them to do so.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to partner up and not go it alone, Gemini. The Sun enters Sagittarius activating your sector of commitments and partnerships. This is a great time for working on group projects, teaming up with someone or a business that has strengths in areas that you are weak in. You can get a lot more accomplished taking a team approach this month instead of trying to do everything on your own.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Renew your fitness membership or make a commitment to wellness. The Sun enters Sagittarius activating your sector of routines and fitness. If you've not had your annual physical with your general practitioner, this is a good time to make the appointment and get one. You also have the next 30-days for setting a fitness goal and creating a plan on how to reach it without too many setbacks or distractions.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your heart is in the right place, and if you're in the mood for romance, now is the perfect time to show your more sentimental side. The Sun enters Sagittarius activating your sector of creativity and passion. Do things that bring out this side of you: go for long walks beneath the stars, compliment your partner a little more frequently, or do little things you used to do like hold hands or hang out just because. You can use this time to train yourself to be a bit more romantic, by listening to sweet songs or watching romantic shows to foster the right mindset.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You love being part of a family, and if you enjoy fostering a sense of closeness and togetherness, now is a great time to dive in and do so with more intentionality. The Sun enters Sagittarius activating your sector of home and family. Make a schedule for things to do with family like going to the movies this month or have dinner together at the same time. Start an evening television watching routine or take a family trip together for a weekend including a technology break.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

it's good to talk openly about topics you have been thinking about for some time. The Sun enters Sagittarius activating your sector of communication which involves more than verbal interaction with others. You can write a note or send thank you cards. If you have a website that needs updating, you can purchase a new template and begin to refresh content that's on your site. It's a good month for working on better communication skills — to listen intently or become more aware of your body language.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The end of the year is nearly here and with the holidays around the corner, it's time to work on your money management skills. The Sun enters Sagittarius activating your sector of money. You can begin by deciding what goal you want to target first. Maybe you want to save your $1K in savings and then begin to pay off your debt. Perhaps you're ready to start building a retirement fund. Whatever your goals are, this is a great starting point for diligently working on your financial goals.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Happy birthday, Sagittarius. The Sun enters your sign activating your sector of personal development. This is a wonderful time of self-exploration and discovery. With your annual solar year here, you can do things to make yourself be the person you know you can be. Create your 2024 reading list. Write down the things you want to do with friends or make your bucket list. Think big. You can accomplish great things when you're intentional about your goals.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Not everyone is going to be for you, but you can decide how much influence you want to let them have in your life. The Sun enters Sagittarius activating your sector of hidden enemies and the past. This is a time to set boundaries. You can practice how you will interact with individuals whom you know don't have the best intentions toward you. You can start to remove your energy from their sphere of influence and begin to channel your time toward more fruitful and positive endeavors.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you've been wanting to create a small business online or have contemplated how to generate a few streams of income, this month is a great time to do your research. The Sun enters Sagittarius activating your sector of networking for business purposes. This is a good month for forming a business plan, figuring out the details about your future brand voice, audience, and where you want to promote products and services.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Chin up, Pisces. The Sun enters Sagittarius activating your sector of career and social status. This is a great time to be the squeaky wheel at work, especially if you're up for a promotion or a raise. Sometimes you have to approach the topic rather than wait for them to approach you. You be surprised with how easy things flow for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.