4 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On November 21, 2023

The energy on November 21, 2023, is here to remind us that we must protect our blessings just as keenly as we protect our loved ones or the valuable possessions in our homes. Only then can we cross the finish line and achieve our desires with grace and beauty. Of course, four zodiac signs will benefit the most if they lean into this message — Aries, Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio. There's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

With Venus in Libra showing up as the main astrological driver, we are urged to consider all sides of the story when engaging with people in social situations. From your workplace to that posh club you play tennis at to a backyard barbecue, every place that brings together people can bring out the positive and negative sides of individuals. If you stay centered and pay attention to the details while scoping for all aspects of the story, you will rarely find yourself in unwanted drama — and dressing up well never hurts, too!

Moon conjunct Neptune Retrograde in Pisces is the secondary focus of the day. So don't be surprised if your intuition is extra heightened and your creative side screams for expression. Let these sides of you out and watch as they paint the world (metaphorically) in a riot of colors, bright and beautiful. This is especially true for those of you who are creative professionals.

If you feel called to, the energy is good for a cord-cutting ritual, too. You can use two black candles for this and tie a string connecting the two. Then, affix them in a circle of salt and light them up. As the twine burns away between the candles and they eventually melt and evaporate, you will feel a certain lightness in your spirit. Take a bath once you are done and you will be golden. Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 21, 2023.

Four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 21, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Fun

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Aries, your life is about to take a brand-new turn soon. You may already be feeling the winds of change stirring about. To stay aligned with this flow and allow it to lead you to happiness and fulfillment, you are being urged to be more heart-centric. That can mean different things to different people though, so don't go by stereotypical definitions. Having fun with the family, not speaking to anyone, scribbling in your journal or playing football with friends all fall under this category for a variety of individuals.

If you feel uncertain at any time, just take a break for 5 minutes and breathe peacefully. Focus on the air flowing in through your nose and traveling all the way to your lungs, and then out. Relax your muscles one by one as you do this. You will soon feel grounded again.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Spirituality

Best time of the day: 10 pm

Pisces, your mind and intuition will work in tandem and lead you to the best decisions. Trust that inner counsel because you are more aware than people know. You don't have to explain the process to anyone either if you don't feel like it. You have the right to assert your boundaries and keep your counsel to yourself.

Some of you will benefit from checking in with your distant family members. Don't think of it as a chore but as a way to find out if everyone is doing okay. You may or may not meet all of them during Thanksgiving, but don't choose who you connect with based on that. Let your heart decide the right course for you.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Food

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Cancer, you are a beautiful and strong soul. Anyone who calls you a crybaby obviously doesn't know what they are talking about (newsflash: everyone cries). The universe will affirm that truth to you. Lean into it even if you don't have too many supporters in your life or are working hard to let go of people-pleasing tendencies. These tiny steps are changing you dramatically. Just wait for a few more years to see the results.

The color green will be lucky for you and so will associating with nature. If you don't have a park close to your house, look at the birds and animals that visit your locality. You can feed them a meal, too, to show your gratitude to the great beyond.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Scorpios

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: Mid-morning

Scorpio, a lot of amazing ideas tend to spring forth when people are just having fun. Billie Eilish definitely knows what that's about. That's the message of the day for you. Enjoy yourself and don't worry about the things that stress you out. It may seem counterintuitive but the universe has got your back. That little bout of joy and adventure will suddenly make the path forward more clear to you.

Also, some of you will benefit from thinking about a long vacation in the coming months (maybe even in 2024). Don't focus on the places or activities, though. Ask yourself what your heart wants to do. The place you should visit, how you should spend your time and who you should take with you will all become obvious that way.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.