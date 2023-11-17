Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For November 18, 2023

It's an exciting point in our weekend. The Moon enters the sign of Aquarius which rules the Star tarot card.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

You have something on your mind that you cannot stop thinking about. Still, worrying won't solve the problem. No matter how often you rewind the tape, the past will play the same. Overthinking about the history will become maddening for you. Write your concerns down, burn the page, and release your cares. Let worry handle itself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

You're generous, but it's still a good idea to be mindful about how and where you spend your money. You don't want to feel like you've been irresponsible when the bill comes in. It's beautiful to have fun, but it's even more fantastic when you do it within your means.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're ready to pull all the stops and pick an argument with a friend you feel is needed. You need and want to get to the bottom of a problem tearing your relationship apart. You are willing to fight for your friendship because it matters. Sometimes, you must push the envelope even if it's uncomfortable.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Specific changes take time to complete. You have to ease into them. You must learn how to adjust your thinking with time and slowly become more accepting of what's happening in your life. You might not have chosen a slower route, but that's what you got. It's this way for a reason, and you are here to trust the process.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Why are you holding yourself back? When the door of opportunity swings open, you need to jump and take advantage of the chance you're being given. Yes, your mind may tell you it will be too hard or that you're not ready. It's trying to keep you where you are now because you're comfortable with the known. Push beyond all that negative talk and jump to your dream.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

It's time to buy a new planner or update your G-cal so you have everything nicely organized and ready to go. You can only keep so many appointments and dates in your mind. Eventually, you need tech to help you stay organized and on top of your increasingly busy schedule.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You're never really alone, Libra. Even when you feel small or unimportant, the universe constantly talks to you and sends you signals demonstrating your value. If you pay attention, you'll see the fingerprints of the universe all over your life. This is a moment where you'll see how wonderfully great you are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You feel stuck and don't think there is a way out. The problem you face is that you're too close to the problem. You have an escape, but you can't see it because you are so conflicted over everything.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You're one of those people who can handle just about any situation you face. You don't allow life to dictate your terms. Instead, you show up each and every day, giving your all. You do it for your children each day; they may do the same for you one day.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Everyone has an opinion and you can listen to them all, but follow one.You don't have to explain yourself. You don't own anyone anything more as you continue to figure things out for yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Why are you fighting change so strongly? Even plants and pets know that life changes. Be adaptable and flexible. Change can be a good thing in life. Later, when you see how well you thrive beyond what you once were, you'll wonder why you gave the idea such a hard time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are sad. There's no getting around how you feel right now. You've experienced significant loss. It takes time to grieve all that has happened around the world. You might also feel afraid. You can see this process of endings that lead to new beginnings as positive. It's for your highest good.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.