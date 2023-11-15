Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For November 16, 2023

Here is the tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology starting on November 16, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

You're a go-getter, Aries, and today, it's time for you to roll up your sleeves and get to work. The Five of Wands indicates adversity, and you could encounter battles at the workplace. However, you are on an upward trajectory, so why not use whatever challenges you face to make you even better than the day before?

See your colleague's fierce desire to win as a golden opportunity to sharpen your own intellect. Competition is great since it pushes you to work harder for something you already want.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Right now, it may seem that a market is overly saturated. You might think that there's no way you could ever make your business dream come true because so many other people are offering what you have to give, and they've been around longer. Why would anyone listen to you over them? Life has a funny way of handing out chances.

The Wheel of Fortune tarot card is a solid reminder that as long as you're an object in motion, you'll remain in motion. The law of motion says so! Keep doing the things that help you to improve a little bit each day. Who knows? Something could happen when you least expect it, and you'll be right there to step in a fill a role! A role you've been preparing for and ready to do.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Money problems come and go, but wisdom increases no matter what your financial circumstances are if you learn from each experience. You can never be too careful when it comes to finances. The first thing you need and want to do is ensure you are secure.

The Four of Pentacles indicates that your situation requires a full approach to your financial security: save, invest, make money and remove debt. If you allow yourself to be lacking in any of these areas, that's when things get thrown off; everything else follows.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Everyone needs to hear something good, and when you hear a positive message on the internet, from a friend or even from a stranger, many wonderful things happen to your body. You get a boost of positive energy. You feel like the world is a better place.

The Page of Cups tarot card lets you know that this is the way to live your life. Instead of scrolling the doomsday feed on TikTok or some other social media application, take responsibility for what goes into your mind and, subsequently, your heart. Actively search for positive messages, and try to limit your intake of the negative ones.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

It's OK to feel sad when you think about the fact that life changes each day. You can't buy back time, but you can try to find a way to accelerate your efforts and results with what you have now using new tools.

The Death Tarot card indicates an opportunity to thrive through a problem that seems to be coming to an end. You are like the phoenix who rises from the ashes and reinvents herself. You are who you are today, but like life, you're evolving into something more powerful than ever before.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You can level up, Virgo. No matter where you are at this point in time, you can do small, incremental things to help you improve the situation you're in today. You can take a little more time to be organized.

You can ensure that your car, even if it's a bit older, is in its best condition. Aim for excellence in all things. Stay true to yourself and try not to worry about the future. Instead, consider what could come your way, then plan for it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

No one likes to admit that they were wrong. When a person discovers they made a mistake, typically, a blame game follows. If you're shifting blame onto your partner or feel like they are tuning out whenever you talk, ask yourself what's changed.

Perhaps there is something you can try to do to understand the situation a little more. The Two of Wands reversed spells imbalance, and you may need to do a few things to bring it back in order again.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Relationships should be give and take, but sometimes they are not. People you love may be so busy and distracted that they are unable to reciprocate the love you offer. You may be OK with this for a little while. Life happens, right? But this tarot card seems to indicate that you are starting to feel underappreciated.

You may begin to feel resentment or sadness, too. Today, rather than assume your partner, family member or friend doesn't love you the same as you do them, ask what's going on. Talk about it and be open about your emotions. Seek to resolve the problem before the internal conflict you feel becomes a grudge.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

When two people love each other, they learn to accept each other's good traits and flaws over time. There's always going to be moments where you disagree with one another. Being human, there may be times when you wonder if you would be happier elsewhere or think singleness is better for you.

Romance happens gradually over time, and it takes years to perfect. As you learn to overcome the areas of your relationship where you don't see the world in the same way, cherish those areas where you do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Your soul speaks in various ways. You may be having vivid dreams. Even your daydreams seem to be more vibrant and filled with emotional intensity. This is the universe trying to grab your attention.

You are being taken down a new path, and the only way to ensure you travel it is to increase your awareness. If you're sensing things are changing, be sure to listen to your heart and follow where it leads.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

The world is big and wide, Aquarius, so just because you are living in a small piece of the planet doesn't mean your dream has to stay small. You can use the Internet to send your message. You can share your dreams on the web. You can become bigger than life with a powerful vision for the future. Start small, but reach high!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

It's always a good idea to be careful when sharing things about yourself. You may sense in your gut that a person isn't trustworthy. Yet, you want to give them the benefit of the doubt. You should not assume someone will automatically understand you just because you understand yourself. Share, but also be attentive. Pay attention to how others feel so that you can adjust and explain when you need to today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.