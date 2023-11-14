Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For November 15, 2023

Your tarot horoscope for November 15, 2023, is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs while the Moon is in Sagittarius and the Sun is in Scorpio.

The day's numerological energy is a Life Path 6, The Nurturer, and we all need some loving energy in our lives, don't we?

There are several ways to read into a random tarot reading when you are pulling one based on your zodiac sign. For Aries and Libra zodiac signs, we are entering a season of instability and disruptive change because the Nodes of the Moon will be transmitting these two cardinal signs for a solid year and into 2025.

Eclipse season just closed out for Taurus and Scorpio zodiac signs, and these two signs are done with the radical changes, but there are still a few loose ends to tidy up, involving the darker and more materialistic side of life — and we can anticipate that lasting for the next 30-days to 3 months because of the Lunar eclipse that took place in the sign of Taurus back in October 2023.

So, when a tarot card is pulled, we are tapping into our personal experience but also the collective experience. Many folks feel the intensity of the Lunar Nodes "bending" because they are pulling on Cancer and Capricorn energy — a similar energy we felt during the pandemic when the inflation bubble started to grow, and we all felt stretched to our limits at home, government and work.

To find out more of what's in store for each zodiac sign, check out your tarot card reading and horoscope for November 15, 2023. Read with an open mind!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You've got skills, Aries, and there are things you do that no one else can do quite like you. You can move into a leadership role shortly. Your skills set you apart from the crowd and show your highest attributes. Continue to show that you are a team player, and something good in your career will manifest in the near future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

A good friend is hard to find, and the Empress tarot card symbolizes a woman with positive traits that point you in the right direction. Today, a female may speak into your life in such a way that helps you to be a better person. Create the space to listen to what she has to say. You may hear something you need to know.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Feeling afraid is normal, but there are things you can do to outgrow fear. You can face what scares you and try to overcome negative emotions by seeing what would happen if you were put in a particular situation. Instead of taking your mind through a worst-case scenario, think of the good that can spawn from things. Whatever you decide to do, don't ignore your feelings or think they are invalid. You can learn from these emotions and discover things about yourself that you need to understand better.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Wouldn't it be nice to fall in love and be with someone who understands you in every way? The Ten of Cups indicates that you may be surrounded by friends and a lover who supports your dreams. They see your vision and encourage you to reach it. If your current friendship circle is discouraging, don't let it get you down. There are people who will enter your life to shower you with love and encouragement.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You can't do it all by yourself, Leo. You have specific talents, and others do, too. So, when you feel stretched beyond your limitations, don't try to do more or push yourself past exhaustion. Instead, find people who get joy from doing what stresses you out. Giving up what you dislike doing is the overall meaning of the Four of Pentacles, reversed today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Everyone needs me-time, and during The Hermit tarot card, you may need to detach from the world to relax and unwind. The Hermit tarot card indicates spiritual pursuits through quiet solitude and private meditative practices. If possible, turn off your cell phone and unplug from the world. Allow your mind and body to detach and empty to give your spiritual side a boost.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

During those quiet moments of inner anger or frustration can feel like you are alone in the world. It can seem as though anyone who has gone through the same situation is far removed from your life. Needing someone to talk to can feel this way sometimes. But the Chariot tarot card lets you know not to give up no matter how hard life gets right now. The sadness will pass, and the sun will rise again.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

People can pretend to be your friend, but their actions speak volumes. Be careful not to let your guard go down because you feel like you know someone you just met. That's what people who use people do — they prey on your trust. Today, be trusting to a degree, but not so much that you will allow someone to have authority over areas of your life that they did not earn through trust.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Troubles happen, but there are few issues you can't handle. When it comes to crisis intervention, you're a pro. Today's problems are tomorrow's memories. What matters is how you treat others and the lasting impression you make on each person you interact with today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You may find yourself in a particular position where you must make a snap decision and ask questions later. The Ace of Swords reveals a hasty situation where your ability to choose life and death, right or wrong, is heightened. While rush might be the first answer, take a moment to pause before you act.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

This tarot card indicates you are receiving a property you hoped to acquire or getting the rewards for your hard work and effort. You get something from a friend — an item of value. Starting a project could also lead to success.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgment

Someone is having a bit of a mood today, and there's little you can do. You can simply find a way to recraft the situation to try and make the most out of it. See the good in all things, especially people.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.