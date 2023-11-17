Love Horoscopes For November 18, 2023 Brings Relationships Closer

The Sun is in Scorpio, Venus is in Libra, and the Moon leaves Capricorn to enter the sign of Aquarius. One lesson we have learned during Scorpio season is to focus our attention on people, particularly our romantic relationships. During the love horoscope for November 18, 2023, the Moon will connect with Pluto just before speaking with Mercury. Pluto can prompt control issues in our relationships, but when used wisely, Pluto can enhance intimacy and bring partners closer together.

Some zodiac signs may set ultimatums; others boundaries and a few act in controlling ways. Power dynamic prompt a desire to transform our relationships and improve them, especially if we are able to step back and see things for what they are — we've out grown the old, and now we have to embrace a new way of loving.

With Mercury involved, we lean on the mind more than the heart. We two options for how to do this effectively: think about what we want, and once we have figured it out, talk it over with our partner. Here's how this might go, according to the love horoscope for November 18, 2023, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, November 18, 2023:

Aries

In love, you have to work on yourself, and then you can work on a relationship. You will benefit from self-love that comes in the form of setting clearer boundaries with a partner. Defining what is best for you is refreshingly helpful today.

Taurus

You can view a relationship in a certain light when suddenly you change your mind. Today's Moon conjunct Pluto may have you wishing for your singleness back. It can be a tough conversation to have, but it's always smarter to see what you feel and then make a decision. There are no rules to love. You do what works for you now.

Gemini

Sharing a secret about yourself can bring someone close to you, but intimacy is so much more than this. Think about transparency in various ways. It includes when you need help, when you're no stopping you and how do you plan to survive.

Cancer

It's time to make a change in your love life with your partner. If you have had something on your mind that you know ought to be discussed, this is your time to share your thoughts with them. When the Moon is connected to Pluto, it enables you to see the healing power of honesty in your love life. You're an open book, and transparency feels easy to do.

Leo

Love is meant to be easy. Today's Moon conjunct Pluto transit gives you the permission you need to make a change because it's what's right for you. You may feel reluctant to push a matter, but for today, the Moon is on your side helping you to be true to your personal convictions.

Virgo

It's a powerful day for love. You discover a way to be ever so romantic with the one you love. There's a tinge of excitement to today's energy, coming from Moon conjunct Pluto and it fosters closeness and intimate connections. Embrace your desires for inner growth and healing as they are both within reach for you today. The more in tune you are with yourself, the easier it is for you to connect with your significant other.

Libra

Home life can change when someone decides that they aren't willing to try anymore. You may find their decision difficult to accept because it excludes you from your hopes and dreams. With Pluto involved, anticipate some control issues to come up today. You can see them for what they are, and that helps you to remain objective and diplomatic should tension rise.

Scorpio

During today's Moon conjunct Pluto, you are apt to easily speak to a friend and coworker about love. You may find that you need a person to vent to. It's not easy being the one who is always carrying the responsibility of the family alone. Today you need a shoulder to cry on and a hand to hold; and you can find both in someone who loves you for who you are.

Sagittarius

You have your way of handling money, and your significant other may have their own. Today's Moon conjunct Pluto brings up both sides of the coin: savings versus spending, and sets them on the table for discussion. You may find it hard to see eye-to-eye but with the help of Pluto a compromise may be reached.

Capricorn

It's time to work on yourself. During the moon conjunct Pluto transit, it's easy to look at what's wrong wiht your relationship, but for now it's important to focus on self improvement. Remember, a relationship is only as good as the two people in it.

Aquarius

It's hard to move onto new things when you're stuck in the past. In a new relationship, you won't be able to give a person a chance if you're always thinking about your ex. Moon Conjunction Pluto acts as a reminder to heal old wounds before something new can blossom.

Pisces

A single season is a great time to continue to develop your relationship with yourself and your friendships. In lonely periods, lean on your community. You don't need to wait for a lover to feel deeply rooted and fulfilled in the people around you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.