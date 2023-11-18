Love Horoscopes For November 19, 2023 Rekindles Closeness

The love horoscope for November 19, 2023 encourages closeness and intimacy in relationships. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 19, 2023:

Aries

The best romance begins with friendship, Aries. During the Moon trine Venus transit, the magic of true love is there for you to experience.

A relationship may become more intimate and closer through mutual understanding. The day is ideal for talking about the future, discussing marital possibilities and for some, getting engaged.

Taurus

Be with someone who makes you feel good, Taurus. The Moon trine Venus transit can open your eyes to what is real in love.

Is it how someone makes you look to the public or how a person helps you to feel on the inside. The innermost part of an intimate relationship becomes more relevant for you. You reset priorities and come to terms with what matters most.

Gemini

A little getaway can be what you need to recapture love. The mundane parts of life can hinder a relationship from experiencing the magic that is possible.

The Moon trine Venus transit encourages you to take advantage of sudden romantic moments to create lasting memories.

Cancer

What's your secret wish for love, Cancer? The day's Moon trine Venus is the perfect time to define the boundaries of a relationship. This day can bring up conversations about moving in together instead of living in separate homes.

Some relationships may redefine the shared responsibilities in partnership and choose to follow an alternative route. The day can bring its own share of challenges, but also provide hope that home can look and be whatever it is that two people define it to be.

Leo

Keep an open mind, Leo. When two people enter a relationship, they learn to share things from the past and hopes for the future. The Moon trine Venus transit can open many deep conversations, but also some that are less organized.

So it can appear that a significant other is all over the place or that they don't know what they want. Moon trine Venus encourages going with the flow, even if it seems like things are everywhere. Just listening can be the most loving thing you do on this day.

Virgo

Counseling and date night can and is expensive. It might even be beyond what you can afford, but some relationships need a little more support to get through a tough time.

When the Moon trine Venus takes place on this day, there can be a need to invest in your relationship to move it forward. Put your minds together to see where you might find the funds to do a date night or to start couple's therapy. A solution may not be found now but a talk can be the start of learning what is.

Libra

Love begins with you, Libra. Self-love may feel impossible right now, and you may feel like romance is impossible to find. However, the day's Moon in trine with Venus teaches you a different story.

There's beauty all around, and if you open your eyes, you will see it. You'll see it in nature, hear it in music, and you'll feel it in your heart.

Scorpio

It's so easy to think you're too busy for love, and when the Moon trines Venus, it's hard to separate yourself from the chores of life. However, this day deserves it's small portion of romance no matter what else you have to do.

Hold hands. Express yourself with vulnerability. Dance in the living room and find moments to embrace love where you can find it.

Sagittarius

It may feel like there's a connection between you and a best friend that transcends time. You may sense things that you were not told or have a hunch that they need you.

If someone is on your mind, pick up the phone and call. See how they are doing. Don't brush off those moments of insight when the universe brings someone to your mind. It's for a reason.

Capricorn

Money can't buy you love, but when someone helps you financially it can feel loving. It's not easy to be self-supporting especially if you were once used to a two-income household. If you've always been single and struggling to pay off school loans, rent, and keep up with the bills, the Moon trine Venus transit can bring a positive boost to you via your financial outlook. A bonus check can come in from a job or you may get a little early gift from a family member.

Aquarius

The Moon trine Venus transit encourages you to study yourself. You can learn so much by watching YouTube videos created by counselors or coaches on areas that you struggle in. You may have some things you're not ready to or know how to confront in a relationship. Spending time watching TikToks or listening to relationship podcast can help you know how to approach the problem.

Pisces

You know when things are over, and deep in your soul you can sense when there's a disconnect between you and your significant other. The Moon trine Venus transit makes it clear for some lovers that the relationship is no longer working. There can be an unknown grudge or hurt that's fueling the potential breakup. Thanks to Venus in your house of secrets, asking why may lead to a discovery and a healing discussion.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.