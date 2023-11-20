Horoscope For November 21, 2023 — Moon Is In Pisces

Here's your horoscope for November 21, 2023, for the last day of Scorpio season. Check out your astrology forecast for Sun, Moon and Rising signs.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Some secrets go so deep even you don’t know what they are. Ok this final day of Scorpio season, it’s good to become comfortable with the idea that you don’t know yourself as well as you ought to. That’s why you have attached certain people and situations into your life. They are there to reflect your needs and illuminate the blind spots you have. What to do? Pay attention to the signs around you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Some people are just here for a season, and they were not meant to stay in your life forever. On the last day of Scorpio season, it’s time to review your life choices and make sure that you’re happy with what you’ve got. The best thing to remember is that you’re always in a position to make chances — and that’s a good thing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With a new solar season coming up, it’s that time of the year where you need to make some adjustments to your schedule. Tie up loose ends in your routine. It’s good to review what you're doing. What’s working? What’s not? Then, tweak to make improvements.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With the sun finishing its time in your romance sector, it’s the perfect time to take a look at your relationship and see what you enjoyed. If you want to celebrate any milestones, it’s the perfect time to have a dinner date to share in the joy of your success and the improvements a partner or family has had this month.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Scorpio season brought up matters related to home and family. This has allowed you to get a new perspective on your life. Use this time to solidify your comforts. Stock up on the foods you like to have in the pantry. Replace old towels. Decorate your home for the holiday. Confirm your Thanksgiving plans.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today can feel intense on many levels as Scorpio season ends. The area you may feel it most is with technology including your vehicle. If you have maintenance issues, be sure to schedule an appointment. If you’re in the market for a new car or computer, take advantage of Black Friday sales.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Financial concerns can arise during the last day of Scorpio season. Be sure to check your bank account balances and if you haven’t done so, review all credit card statements. Since this time of year many employers work on their open enrollment, be sure to submit any paperwork you need to have completed on deadline. If you’ve decided to work a second job during the holidays, you’ll also want to be sure to update your W2 so that the proper withholdings are set. Today is great for pulling a credit report, and setting your budget for December.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You made it. It’s the last day of your solar season but that doesn’t mean your solar return is over. You get a full year to finalize the themes that began this month and that’s great news. While you have Mercury and Mars in your sign, channel your motivation into self improvement.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The past is set in stone but the future is not. Don’t allow this last day of Scorpio season to define your future. Use the lessons in the past as a teaching tool for better choices. Start with picking friends wisely and not giving people information they can use to harm you. Discretion is an incredibly wise thing to learn— now that the sun will enter your sign tomorrow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Finding your tribe is what you needed to do this month. So now that you’ve met some great people, network. Set a few appointments to get to know about the people you work with and for. Provide that human touch for clients especially if you’re in sales and marketing.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It’s time to work on your social media. During this last day of Scorpio season be sure to update your professional presence online. Clean up old photos and unflattering posts. Organize your work space. Change your voicemail on the phone and set up your days off for the holidays on your calendar.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It’s always good to read and to be involved in self learning and improvement. On the last day of Scorpio season pick a topic that you’d like to study. Choose a book to read and set a goal for learning. How many minutes a day can you dedicate? Commit to it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.