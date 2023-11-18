4 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On November 19, 2023

This day is a good day to try something new, embark on a new adventure or just step out of your comfort zone a little bit further than usual. Of course, four zodiac signs stand to benefit the most from this energy on November 19, 2023 — namely, Aries, Gemini, Cancer and Sagittarius. There are a lot of creative blessings in store for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

First of all, the Moon in Aquarius is the main astrological driver of the day. It's here to remind us that what may be considered "oddball" or eccentric by a certain group of people may be absolutely normal, and perhaps even conventional, for another group.

This variety is what makes the world a fun place to live in and gives us the incentive to interact with as many cultures as we can. It also reveals to us that if an accident of birth leaves us in the company of people who look down on us or are toxic to our well-being, then we must do whatever we can to find our true soul tribe out in the broader world.

Of course, with the transiting Moon aspecting Lilith conjunct Juno in Virgo, we are also being urged to remember that not all differences may be palatable to everyone. It may be as simple as a food item from one culture that makes another gag. It can also be a belief system that doesn't sit right with one group while it is lauded as the right path by another. Aquarius energy can give you a lot of food for thought.

If you feel called to, do a candle ritual to help you on your new journey. You can set the intention to "have more courage," "meet the right kinds of people," "get lucky" or even "achieve extraordinary success." To each their own. Now, let's focus on the four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 19, 2023.

Four zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on November 19, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Athletics

Best time of the day: 5:55 am & pm

Aries, the energy has an occult feel to it for you. If you have chosen to walk a spiritual path in life or routinely work with messages from the universe, you will experience things more intensely in that arena. Just make sure to put those messages into action so your life can benefit from it. For some of you, the people you associate with are also being highlighted as something you should focus on. Good energies invite more of the same, while the opposite does the opposite.

If you feel called to, engage with your body through physical activities, walking, sports and more. Some of you will suddenly figure out the solution to your problems while doing so. Others will benefit from the grounding aspect of such activities.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: School work/studies

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

This day is a good day to do something you have never done before, Gemini. It can be trying a new cuisine, meeting new people or even joining a club at your university. You know your life best and the scope for new experiences in it, but don't feel morose if you live in the suburbs or the countryside and don't have as many new things happening around you. Just changing up your routine will also infuse your life with the blessings of the day.

Also, engaging with your loved ones is indicated for you. So have some fun with them, whether around a dinner table or at the local amusement park. Interestingly, all these activities will help you reinvigorate your desire to do well in school or learn more to level up.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Libra

Best area to focus on: Any of your choice

Best time of the day: 4 pm

Cancer, sit in calm contemplation sometimes and just enjoy the peace that permeates through you through that act. You can play some calming music in the background, too, and light incense to clear the space. The cosmic forces are more laid back for you and will help you rejuvenate your soul for the days to come. Some of you may even get some new ideas for the upcoming Thanksgiving feast and the activities you will do with your family and friends.

Also, you have the power to influence your destiny right now. So, choose where to focus your attention wisely, lest you squander your efforts on the wrong things or people. If you haven't already, introduce a grounding ritual into your life so you can steer clear of distractions more easily. It can be meditation, breathwork, intentional bathing or even dancing.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Creativity

Best time of the day: 3 pm

The energy is sweet and savory for you, Sagittarius. So, if you are a foodie, rejoice! You are going to have a great day with delicious treats and excellent company. For others, this energy will help you bring more stability into your life in a fun way. So don't be surprised if ideas and inspiration strike you at the oddest times of the day. Keep a notepad handy (or a notes app on your phone) so you don't miss out on these!

Also, your creativity is being explicitly highlighted. So, find some time to do something creative. It doesn't have to be a conventional hobby like painting, dancing, etc. You can get creative with your food, too, or the way you do your hair. If a shopping trip comes up, go for it!

