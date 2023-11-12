Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope November 13, 2023

Open your eyes and see what is in store for your next horoscope reading on November 13, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Think outside of the box, Aries. The Seven of Wands is an invitation to let your creative side come out and explore all the opportunities available to you. You can create a vision board or talk it up with a friend to hear their encouraging words. Spend time daydreaming. There's power in visualizing what you want to see happen in the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

Forgiveness opens your heart to lots of new things. You have to let go of the past ... not only the grudges you might keep but also how you have typically viewed yourself. The past is done, Taurus. It only stays alive when you remember it. It will always be a part of your history and why you are the way you are now. But it does not have to define you anymore.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

You don't need the approval of others, and if you don't get it, it's OK. The universe has a wonderful way of bringing you exactly what you need when you need it. You don't want to live your life holding off on your joy because of how others expect you to live. Your life is your own to do with it as you desire.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Someone might be stirring up some strife without you realizing it. They say negative things to you or the people around you. They tend to lack a positive mindset and hold on to what can't happen instead of what can. You have to believe in your heart hat what is meant fo you can never be taken away. Have confidence, Cancer. You hold the cards to your fate.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You're going to get the deal, and if you have been waiting for a contract to come through, it might come with some changes. Review these things carefully to ensure all the important things you want are there. You might have to make a few adjustments, but this is still a great day for you to close up negotiations and say it's done.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

When a negative person walks away, don't go chasing them. It hurts at first, and their action can trigger your fear of being abandoned; however, losing someone who doesn't want to be there is a blessing. Don't worry about it. Better friends are coming.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Wouldn't it be nice to take a cruise? This tarot card indicates that you may be going on a trip in the future. If you have been hoping to travel or use your vacation time from work, check out deals to see what works for your schedule.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

A good word is what you need, and lo and behold, a faithful friend delivers it to you. A happy text can be from a surprised old friend that you've not spoken to in a while. It's as if you never stopped talking to each other, and the conversation is easy. These are the days you want to remember.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Opposites do attract, Sagittarius, and when they do, there are sparks, and sometimes there's fighting. You might rush into a heated debate today but try not to. Maintain a level-headed mindset. Stick to the things that you know and admire the opinions of those who don't see the world like you do. You may become a better person because of it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Media says what it will say, and, at the end of the day, you need to decide what you believe. You might feel moved to make a huge statement in reaction to a post you read or an article a friend shared. Try to think through your statements so that you don't feel regret for overreacting.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You're going to be in a romantic mood, Aquarius. There's someone in your life who wants to touch all the right buttons and open your heart to love. It's flowers and dinner by candlelight. Long walks in the park and holding hands. Swoon!!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Agh. Money problems are here. Someone is spending too much, perhaps even more than they have. You might need to have a conversation with your partner or a child who is causing the bills to rack up. It's not going to be easy, but it is necessary.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.