Horoscope For November 13, 2023 — New Moon In Scorpio

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio on November 13, 2023. Scorpio is the darkest place for the Moon to be, so as the new lunar cycle begins, we struggle to comprehend what it means on a personal level.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, November 13, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time for a change, Aries, and the New Moon in Scorpio may feel like a push in a direction you didn't necessarily plan or see coming. New Moons are known for fresh starts, and while in Scorpio, you feel empowered to take a big, brave step in a direction that may frighten you. Expect clarity to come through over the next three months. Pay close attention to themes that come up for you on this day. Power struggles and conflicts can become the foundation of your greatest growth. Don't be afraid to face your fears.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're ready to define certain things within a key relationship, and over the next three months, you may begin to roll out those intentions methodically. Relationships are a key theme for you all month, and they magnify during the end of Scorpio season. Look at your strongest partnerships. What are their weak points? What can you do to fortify your relationships to bring them to a new level of intimacy and strength? Don't limit your focus to romantic partnerships because this New Moon can bring new partnerships to you as well. Look at all angles and be picky. You're building the life you want to live.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're ready to take your health needs to an elevated level and make them a true priority in your life. Health is one of the greatest forms of wealth you could have. Without it, you will struggle to enjoy all areas of your life. In the next few months, use this time to plan your 2024 year. Consider other areas of your life that feed into what makes you well. Scorpio energy is deeply psychic and intuitive, so if you have let a spiritual practice go, return to it. Research the health benefits of prayer, meditation and connecting with a higher power on a daily basis.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Romance is on the to-do list, and there's no compromising your needs any longer. This is what you want in the next chapter of your life, so you're ready to aim for it. You are a gentle-hearted person, but what people may not realize is you can be strong and bold like any other cardinal zodiac sign. The New Moon in Scorpio urges you to initiate something you want to do in a romantic relationship. Without your significant other meeting you halfway, you could feel frustrated or unloved, thanks to Mars Cazimi. This is a good time to talk about these feelings with a therapist since Mercury is in Scorpio, too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may be ready to start a family or if you're still living with others, move into a personal space. The steps you need to take to do so can begin now that the New Moon hits your home sector. Try not to jump into something that's irreversible without carefully planning things out first. If you want a child, consider the implications financially, especially if one parent will need to stay home or could become a high-risk pregnancy. Talk with others who would be your support system. Consider all points in your life and then make your moves.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Important conversations help you to clarify the situation that's holding you back. The New Moon in Scorpio will unveil what you need to know and what has been hidden from you until now. This can be as inert as a problem with a vehicle that you intended to buy or with a data breech on the cloud that requires you to change your passwords. This is a good time to secure your data and internet systems. If you work with highly sensitive information and work remotely. Consider getting a VPN for your home internet or start using WhatsApp to keep messages encrypted and secured.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You want everyone to be happy, and when people are happy you feel good...but when people are not, it can disrupt your peace on many levels. Money matters can become critical at this time, and it could lead to the holidays. While it may feel inconvenient to remove certain luxury expenses from your budget, it does help you to strengthen your overall financial picture — a lesson this New Moon intends to teach you. It's time to separate the belief that joy brings money and start to encourage others to view their lives as enriched if they have a little or a lot.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to reinvent yourself, Scorpio. You have a powerful New Moon in your sign that involves so many other planets. There's no playing it small. You can change if you want to willingly or change can happen to you; there's really nothing you can't accomplish in your life. While the eclipse last month closed out during the Taurus/Scorpio eclipse season, you still have a window of time to make changes to your life. In the next three months, plan to implement your future activities from work to love and education. It's a big day for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are so honest, Sagittarius. Now, that same level of honesty turns on yourself, and you're ready to take action. You've got Mercury in your sector of hidden enemies, so you may be viewing people in your life as they are meant to be seen — not meant for you. Today can begin a period of separation that leads to inner strength and courage. The Sun, Mars, this New Moon and Mercury are all in your sector of endings, and ending things, you will. Time tends to move quickly toward the end of the year, you'll want to strike while the iron is hot.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're ready to surround yourself with people who empower you and boost your positive vibrations. You don't need to be around individuals who are negative or hold you back from your dreams. The New Moon in Scorpio can introduce you to good-spirited individuals, but it will also help you to step away from relationships whose purpose has ended. Print business cards. Practice your social skills. Pick out a power suit you look amazing in. Update your LinkedIn and your other social media applications, and if you've not set one up, consider making a blog with a newsletter to keep in touch with the people you meet.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Is it time to search for a new job or role within your current company? This New Moon ushers in significantly better possibilities that redefine your role and help you to shine in a new way. Maybe you've heard it's a good idea to move around in your industry to boost your earning potential. You may find it necessary to hire a career coach or take a few courses on LinkedIn to earn badges to highlight your skills. Now is a great time to do things that draw attention to what you bring to the table professionally. You never know who may seek you out with a request to apply for a new job.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be wise, Pisces. You learn new things each day, but this time, the lessons you are taught come from life. You're here to g ain mastery over yourself, and the New Moon in Scorpio brings an element of honesty and boldness. If you enjoy journalling, use this time to write your thoughts down. You can write down what you want to do in the future and start creating your 6-month, 5-year, and 10-year plans.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.