Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For November 20 - 26

The energy this week, between November 20 - 26, 2023, is calm and gentle for everyone. It's urging us to move away from dramatics and aggravations and seek calmer waters. This can be through acts of catharsis, shadow work, meditation or through cutting away from the toxic people and circumstances that are known to us.

The I Ching hexagram of this week is Water over Fire (#63), changing to Earth over Water (#7). It reminds us that different tactics are useful in different scenarios, and what may have worked wonderfully for one person may not work for another.

In fact, the tactic may fail for the same individual if they do not consider the changing variables of the world around them. Thus, what may seem like an act of strength at one point in time may be an act of irrational idiocy in another — and vice versa. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for November 20 - 26.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for November 20 - 26, 2023:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, the energy this week is poignant for you. An end to heartache is in store for you, and so is the possibility of a new adventure. Seize your destiny and uphold your self-respect. It will guide you true.

Lucky Day in Love: November 24

In love, think more long-term instead of dallying with people for effervescent pleasure. You are about to enter a fruitful period in your life, and if you are not careful, you can attract parasites who would like nothing more than a free piggyback ride.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 25

Spend time with your loved ones this week and favor their company over casual acquaintances or corporate obligations (that are not really obligations). There are blessings in store for all of you when you gather together.

Lucky Day for Career: November 26

Don't second-guess yourself in your career. You are indeed good at what you do. It's also true that you have a lot more you can learn. The latter does not cancel out the former.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, be more conservative with your energy this week. Now's not the time to embark on fresh adventures. Now's the time to hunker down and make sure everything is fine on the path you are so you can cross the finish line with pride.

Lucky Day in Love: November 20

Some of you may face some braggarts in your love life this week. Or they may pretend they are better than you while being patronizing. Don't take it personally. Your inner glow-up is attracting all kinds of folks. All you have to do is make sure the wrong ones don't clog up the pipe for the good ones behind.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 23

Also, if you have been thinking of entering into a business partnership with a friend, you may want to gather more information first. Some relationships function better in certain scenarios and completely fall apart in more high-pressure ones.

Lucky Day for Career: November 21

Some of you will be lauded for your efforts in your career this week. You may even receive extra responsibilities, a promotion or extra credits (especially if you are a fellow in a research program). Make sure to receive the applause with grace and you will be golden!

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, one phase of life is coming to a close for you right now and another is about to begin. You are not there yet. You are still in the transition period. So hold tight and stay sharp as you veer into this new chapter.

Lucky Day in Love: November 22

In love, you will feel blessed this week when you focus on what you have inside you and why you are an excellent partner to the right person. Don't focus on the supposed flaws. For example, if someone told you that you are boring, maybe they value daredevilry more than a methodical approach to life. You would be incompatible with such a person, but not so with someone who values slow and steady like you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 26

If you feel called to, light a red candle sometime during this week and do a ritual focused on improving your confidence and bringing out your hidden talents to the surface. You can amplify the intention by carrying a piece of Rutilated Quartz with you over the next 7 days.

Lucky Day for Career: November 26

Also, you will benefit from focusing on your finances this week and how they might aid your career objectives and future. This is especially true if you feel you have been overspending. Make sure not to be too hasty with your investments at this time.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, pay attention to your surroundings this week and try to be mindful as you make your way through life. A daily practice of focused breathing can help you stay centered and grounded as you attempt this.

Lucky Day in Love: November 25

In love, don't second-guess yourself if you notice red flags in someone or wish to take everything to the next level with your partner. Approach the situation as a challenge that will enable your personal growth and you will know what to do that's best for you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 26

For some of you, your social interactions this week will be swift and speedy. As long as you approach situations with a light heart and good humor, you will be fine.

Lucky Day for Career: November 24

You can bring this happy energy to your work life, too, by engaging with your workmates during the lunch break or asking them how they will spend Thanksgiving or what they hope to purchase during Black Friday.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

General Overview:

Dragon, you need to be patient this week. Divine timing is at play in your life, which means things won't go as fast as you would like them to. Have faith in destiny and wait for things to flower and fruit at the right time. You won't regret it.

Lucky Day in Love: November 26

In love, you are being urged to mirror the person you engage with romantically. Whether you are single or in a relationship, it will help you understand them better and find common ground faster. Your communication may improve too this way.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 26

Also, some of you will benefit from volunteering your time and engaging in charitable acts this week. You may have been thinking about this already. If so, here's the sign you were waiting for. You can even gift money to someone you know who is trying to succeed despite hardships.

Lucky Day for Career: November 25

The energy around your career is good at this time, but continue to be patient. As long as you work with dignity and lead your team (if you are in charge) with a clear goal and vision, you will be fine.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, the energy this week is more introverted for you. Not to the extent of needing to isolate yourself from everybody for the sake of your psyche. You will benefit from restricting your interactions to only those who mean something to you and who genuinely love and care for you.

Lucky Day in Love: November 23

In love, you are being urged to take things more slowly, even if you feel that dopamine rush in your veins and that adrenaline rush to turn sparks into a wildfire. Slow breathing can definitely help you center yourself so you can think more clearly and make conscious decisions.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 22

Also, trust your intuition if it pings you anytime this week. It will steer you away from hazardous experiences and lead you to the right path. You can even light a yellow candle at the beginning of the week with the intention of being more conscious of those intuitive nudges.

Lucky Day for Career: November 24

In your work life, you are being urged to take things more slowly and enjoy the long weekend. This is especially important if you have been feeling the effects of burnout. Relax for now and you will do well in the coming weeks.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, the energy this week is in your favor in terms of ending toxic connections and helping you navigate away from uncertain paths. Trust your intuition even if the world around you says otherwise. The cosmos is testing your resolve at this time.

Lucky Day in Love: November 21

Your love life is showing up with big, bold energy this week. Some of you will meet someone new and interesting. Others will find excellent wingmen/women in social gatherings. Let your witty side rule the roost.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 20

If you feel called to, enjoy a shopping spree with your best friends this week. Black Friday is coming up and so is Cyber Monday next week. Focus on updating your wardrobe for the best results.

Lucky Day for Career: November 20

Also, be patient in your career this week. Things are happening behind the scenes in your favor, but the timing is not yet right to make bold moves. How about learning something new while you wait?

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, the energy this week is strong, stable and peaceful for you. If you have a vacation planned, you will have an extraordinary time. Others of you will find joy in the company of your best friends and loving family.

Lucky Day in Love: November 20

In your love life, trust your instincts this week and don't ignore the red flags, no matter how small or inconsequential they may appear at first. You will thank yourself later.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 20

Some of you will benefit from journaling your thoughts and feelings about your past, too, at this time. It will help you tie up loose ends and find more peace. Hold onto an amethyst while you do this to bring up clearer messages from your subconscious mind.

Lucky Day for Career: November 21

In your career, you are being urged to shine your light and exhibit your talents. If you can blend this with your teammates' talents, all of you will do something truly extraordinary this week.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, opportunities and new love await you this week. Are you ready for it? Some of you may find it while attending a Taylor Swift concert. Others will find it in their backyard.

Lucky Day in Love: November 23

As long as you stay balanced on the inside in your love life and trust yourself and your abilities, you will be fine. Don't give too much of yourself or vice versa. Blessings await you if you can strike the right balance.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 24

You may be prone to peer pressure this week. Stay mindful as you engage with people and you'll be fine. Also, try not to fall prey to mind manipulations.

Lucky Day for Career: November 25

The energy around your career is really good at this time. You are being urged to continue as you are doing. Now's not the time to try something new. You will benefit from being a little more patient on that count.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, the energy this week is supersized for you. You will find great friends and supporters coming to your aid and will also have to ward off a few naysayers. Trust your abilities as you move through this week.

Lucky Day in Love: November 26

Things will pick up pace in your love life soon, but not yet. You are in a transitional period right now and will benefit from cutting cords with the past or exes so you can find true love and longevity.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 26

Your creative instincts are strong this week. Tap into them and you will create a masterpiece (or be on your way to one). It may also be a good time to restart an old hobby that brought you much joy in the past and also makes you feel calm and centered.

Lucky Day for Career: November 25

The energy around your career is excellent, too, but maintain the pace that you have set for yourself. There is no need to get overzealous now. 2024 will be better for new adventures in this regard.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, the energy this week is extra sweet and loving for you. The time you spend with your near and dear ones will be the highlight for you this week. Parting ways with some of them later will bring you to tears.

Lucky Day in Love: November 21 & 23

In love, uphold your values and present a strong front with your significant other. Whether you are single or in a relationship, you are being urged to remember that a relationship cannot work if the people in it are suspicious of each other and have little trust. In that case, don't ignore the red flags.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 26

If you feel called to, share a fond memory from your past sometime this week on social media. Then, invite others to do the same in the comments. A veritable treasure trove will be unleashed.

Lucky Day for Career: November 25

Be extra careful in your work life this week, though, especially if you work with a lot of data and are in charge of minute details. A good turnout now, even if it takes a little longer, will pay you dividends for years to come.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, trust your counsel at this time, even if it seems counterintuitive or goes against the grain, according to an authority figure. Times are changing fast and technology is outpacing us every year now. You are onto something, even if you don't see every aspect of this situation clearly yet.

Lucky Day in Love: November 23

In love, trust your instincts and don't play hard to get. The more proactive you are, the faster you will have your happy ever after. The cosmic forces are on your side at this time.

Lucky Day in Friendship: November 21

The opposite is true for your social circle, though. If it has become like a high school clique, you will benefit from distancing yourself from that dynamic. It will make your world small and restrict you severely if you are not careful.

Lucky Day for Career: November 21

Also, you may be good at what you do in your career, but you will benefit from learning from those who came before you or mentors who are willing to share their wisdom. It will open your mind to new ideas and show you things that only experience can buy.

