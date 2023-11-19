4 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are So Lucky In Love On November 20 - 26, 2023

Love and luck work in mysterious ways. It will be apparent this week between November 20 - 26, 2023. Of course, four Chinese zodiac signs will be luckiest under this energy — Snake, Rabbit, Pig and Rooster — but that doesn't mean there isn't something meaningful here for the rest of the zodiac signs.

The I Ching hexagram of love this week is Lake over Thunder (#17). It's easier to step out of one's comfort zone and embark on new adventures when one is in a joyous and thankful place already. The same is experienced in love. It's more difficult to rouse a spark if complacency and dissatisfaction have permeated through a relationship.

So, if you find yourself in dissatisfaction territory, don't be in a hurry to change the status quo. Instead, let luck and your intuition dissolve that dissatisfaction first, and only then reward the efforts through passionate new adventures and creative experiences. Now let's focus on the four Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of November 20 - 26.

Four Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love November 20 - 26, 2023:

1. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, your luck in love this week is really strong. It's rooted in your manifestation abilities. So, if you are single, don't be surprised if the things you say out loud suddenly come true for you in your love life. You can, of course, guide this energy with a love ritual. This will prevent regretful manifestations. To do this, write down the qualities you desire in a partner on a page and then burn a pink candle on top of it. This will help you call in your soulmate.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love is rooted in the details. Instead of grand gestures, go for more meaningful interactions that leave an impact on both you and your partner. That means if you want to treat your significant other with a bouquet, find out what their favorite flower is and then go from there. The same applies to the date ideas you come up with or how you express your love to them.

2. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, your luck in love this week is pure magic ... but with a caveat. Whatever you desire will be yours only when you act upon that desire and seek it out. Luck will be the wind beneath your wings on your endeavors, but it won't set things in motion. So be proactive, whether you are single or in a relationship, and you will reap the benefits and the magic.

Interestingly, those of you who are in a relationship will experience this luck more significantly than those who are single, especially if you are on a vacation with your partner (with or without kids). Serendipity and curious occurrences will grace your days and bring you peace, joy and happiness. You will be surprised by the goodwill of strangers, too.

3. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, your luck in love this week is unique. It will grace your life when you balance every other aspect of it along with your romantic endeavors. If you can juggle everything, you will be surprised by the help and support you receive from the universe. It will make it easier to fall in love and stay in love!

If you are single, now's the time to focus more on self-care activities and figure out if you truly are ready for commitment. This luck is tied to goals that are more long-term in nature than a one-night stand. If you are in a relationship, speak your needs clearly and encourage your partner to do the same. As long as you work together as a team, you will blend into each other's lives beautifully and add value to each other's hearts, souls and everything else.

4. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, your luck in love this week is rooted in the decisions you make for your future. Don't cling to romantic partners who clearly are not in it for the long haul or those who see you as a means to an end or a servant or secretary to bring order to their life. Luck will not favor delusional relationships this week.

If you can be honest with yourself and uphold your values and self-esteem, luck will be your friend and protector as you navigate the arena of love. Whether you are single or in a relationship, it will guide you to new adventures and experiences that deepen your love for your significant other and life itself.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.