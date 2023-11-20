Which Of The 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Will Be Luckiest This Week

Have faith in yourself and your undertaking this week, between November 20 - 26, 2023. Fortune favors the brave! While five Chinese zodiac signs will benefit the most from this message and wisdom — Rabbit, Rooster, Ox, Pig and Dog — there's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs too.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this week is Mountain over Lake (#41), changing to Water over Heaven (#5). Don't doubt the hand of destiny when it assures you help and support.

It may not work as quickly as you would like it to (although, sometimes, it can bless us surprisingly fast), but the puzzle pieces will land where they need to at just the right time. That's why it's called divine timing.

You are being called to trust the process as you move through life at this time. When luck comes through for you, know that it may not unfold all its blessings in one go.

There may be other fortunate occurrences waiting for you at the next milestone and the next after that. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week between November 20 - 26.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of November 20 - 26, 2023:

1. Rabbit: Hustler' luck

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, your luck this week is extra strong, especially if you are an entrepreneur or are hustling to make your life good. Let your creativity take the wheel and you will find yourself doubling or even tripling the rewards of your hard work. Luck will align you with fresh ideas and helpful people, too.

Interestingly, this luck is really simple at its core. So whether you choose to sell lemonade in your neighborhood, organize a bake sale to raise funds for something, make a business pitch or even flip old furniture that you gave new life to and a new paint wash, anything that falls under the umbrella of "hustling" will benefit from this blessing.

2. Rooster: Choice of luck

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, you are extra lucky this week with a choice between two blessings. The first will enable you to reach your goals more quickly, whether through a cash advance or expert support right when you need it. The second will help you shine bright like a diamond and stand out from the crowd.

You get to choose which one will be more helpful for you and allow that luck to beautify your life. Light a white candle when you make up your mind so the universe knows exactly what you desire. You can also carry a piece of citrine with you over the next 7 days to stay optimistic and allow the positive energies to flow all around you.

3. Ox: Lover's Luck

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, be prepared for some fun and adventure this week because luck is here to turn up the music high! This energy will be more potent for those of you who are single. It will lead you to extraordinary people and serendipitous experiences in love.

Don't fret if you are in a relationship already. You will also be lucky, although your good fortune will be more subtle. Adopt a gratitude exercise into your daily life and you will know exactly when luck favors you. It will come to you through other people, especially your loved ones.

4. Pig: Regal Luck

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, your luck this week has a touch of royal spirit attached to it. You will feel safe, happy and perfectly in your element wherever you go. Some of you will benefit from going on a shopping spree sometime this week to take advantage of this good fortune. It will lead you to the best things money can buy and also a lot of extra perks.

If you feel called to, raise a glass of wine to the good forces of the cosmos and thank them for the blessings that are here for you. Don't worry about the beverage. Even water offered with the right spirit and intention is better than the finest victual offered without spirit.

5. Dog: Divine luck

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Dog, your luck this week will leave you flabbergasted (in a good way!) and maybe even the talk of the town (or at least your social circle). The nature of this luck is not indicated, though. So it will be a real surprise.

Just be aware that some people will become envious when you receive this blessing. So if you can help it, don't make it known far and wide when you receive this good fortune. Why draw bad attention? You can wear an evil eye pendant to ward off this negativity or light a white candle with the same intention.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.