Horoscope For November 10, 2023, As Mercury Enters Sagittarius

The horoscope for November 10, 2023, brings Mercury into Sagittarius. Here's how the planet of communication changes dynamics for relationships and other areas of our lives during Friday's horoscope.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, November 10, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Expand your mind, Aries. Mercury is entering Sagittarius, activating themes related to education, travel, and world cultures, including religion. This is the perfect time to pick a foreign language to learn or to try cooking ethnic foods from other countries.

With current affairs being as they are, you may decide to donate money to help refugees. Stream shows about international travel, and if you're into religion or spirituality, study a new practice to do daily.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, there's a time and place for everything, and you may find it necessary to discuss financial matters today. Mercury enters your sector of shared resources, which range from assets to inheritance matters.

This is a great time to update documents that need to be fixed or adjusted due to various life changes. One word of caution, though: Taurus. Don't try to cut corners for the sake of saving money or trying to avert the consequence of an age change or tax breaks. Sagittarius energy is associated with blunt honesty, and that means secrets come to the surface quickly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are a talker, and now you won't be able to hold back what you're thinking or feeling with Mercury in your relationship sector. It's time to talk openly and honestly about what matters to you, Gemini. As Mercury enters Sagittarius, you enter a bold period of your life.

All things can be put on the table to discuss without fear of judgment. From spiritual matters to what you want to achieve in life. Be open to hearing the truth from your higher power and from friends and people who speak into your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's good to be honest with yourself, Cancer, including how you've been treating your body this year. If you need to make a change when it comes to habits or health, now is a great time to do it.

Mercury enters Sagittarius, your wellness sector until December 28th, making this a good time for adjusting your workout routine. If you prefer partnering with a friend, an accountability system can be useful and perfect for channeling this honest and forthright energy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are ready to be romantic, and there's no shame in your game this time around. You will be fully equipped to open your heart to love and let the words of passion pour out of you, thanks to Mercury entering Sagittarius.

You will find all sorts of creative ways to express your emotions — art, painting, love letters, and music. Fill your life with all the trappings of romance from flowers and romance novels. This is what you do best, Leo. Viva la amor!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's good to be honest about your financial picture, Virgo, especially concerning your home. Now that Mercury enters Sagittarius, where it will be for the next month and a half, you can start planning for the future.

If you want to buy a new home or save money to put towards a deposit for an apartment rental, use the next few weeks to implement your plan of action. You will have amplified luck in finding the perfect spot to live or get an acceptance on an offer you make for a property purchase.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Take your time thinking things through, and while Mercury enters Sagittarius, you may find your mind works overtime regarding problems in your local community or upcoming local travel. Sagittarius rules your third house, which covers matters related to computers, autos, and data.

If you've not changed your password on all devices or increased your security online, this month is the best time to do it. Do a data backup for your photos and important files. It's also a great time to scan important documents, including family photos, to store in the cloud for safekeeping.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

How do you want your financial portfolio to reflect, Scorpio? There are various ways to build wealth, even if you have to start small. You may have been adversely affected by crypto or the NFT crash, but you can recoup losses in other ways. During Mercury in Sagittarius, you can begin the process of looking good on paper by checking what assets you currently have vs your liabilities.

Make a budget that you can commit to, and if you are shopping around for credit counseling services or debt consolidation, talk to friends who have been through the process to see what their experience was like. This month, focus on the educational aspect of money.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Once a year, Mercury enters your sign, and when it does, it's time for self-reflection. If you journal, review older ones to see how far you've come. If you have been intrigued by the process of manifestation and the Law of Attraction, pick up one of Esther Hicks' books on the topic. You can learn how to incorporate writing and intentional goal setting.

Because Mercury will be in your zodiac sign for the next six weeks, try setting one goal, then write it down where you can see it. Mercury in your sign can help you to set your mind to work toward it successfully.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you decide to end something, you're done. And the idea of ending a matter this month may become more real to you than before. Mercury will be in the sign of Sagittarius, ending contracts, business dealings, and various verbal agreements.

If you've been hoping to get out of a car or apartment lease, tap into the potential of Mercury transmitting through your twelfth house. Endings are blessings during this time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You never know who you may meet at the right time, and during Mercury entering Sagittarius, the universe could bring the decision-makers you need to make a dream possible for you. This is a wonderful time to enter discussions and agreements or to conduct important presentations.

If you have a PowerPoint presentation to make, your creative skills can feel more natural to you. Networking opportunities are opening up to you, so be ready with a 10-second elevator pitch, especially if you're into acting or want to get into media. You never know who you may run into on the subway or transit.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A job offer could be coming to you, or some type of change related to your career as Mercury enters Sagittarius. Your mind may become intrigued by a fresh vocation that you have never done before. You may stumble into a new opportunity at work that involves a job transfer or perhaps even a promotion.

This month through December 28 is a good time to ask for a raise or to explore new ways of adding value to your current work for the purpose of accruing a bigger end-of-the-year bonus.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.