We are in Scorpio season, with several planets in the sign of the Scorpio. However, on November 8, 2023, our attention turns toward Venus, the planet of love and beauty. Venus enters Libra on November 8 and will transit until December 4, 2023. Some zodiac signs gain insight into their relationships for love and potentially marriage or a business that feels like marriage. Others become more loving in friendships and familial endeavors. Find out how this affects your zodiac sign by checking your Sun, Moon and Rising signs.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 08, 2023:

Aries

Step aside, Aries. Relationships become a primary focus point for you for an entire month. Venus rules your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. You may meet someone new or experience a change in an existing relationship that moves it forward. Practice self-awareness in love, and use this insight to fortify your relationships.

Taurus

Caring for others comes naturally to you, but especially when your ruling planet, Venus, enters Libra. It's a fine balance between giving to others and ensuring you care for yourself. But there can be a fine line that you discover over the next month. Venus in Libra may help you to avoid self-service as a motivating factor when expressing love.

Gemini

Love and romance come together nicely for the next month. Venus enters Libra, activating your creativity and passion sector. This is a wonderful time to do things you see in the movies or hear in a song and always want to do for yourself. You can get an attractive self-portrait done or schedule a couple's photo session. When Venus enters Libra, you're motivated to try all sorts of new things with the person you love, and it's in the name of love.

Cancer

It's a balancing act when you're trying to navigate both home and family. During the next month, now that Venus enters Libra, this dynamic may play out among family members. You will want to make your plans for the upcoming holidays, so you know where you stand. You will also want to be sure to communicate your desires with the one you care for actively.

Leo

You want all the conversation, text messages, and attention from your loved one. As Venus enters Libra, you're ready to become the center of their love life. You want your heart to shine like a beacon to the world of what a relationship is meant to be. You don't mind if you aren't a perfect couple, but this month, you're ready to try your best to be.

Virgo

Where there is a will, there is a way to manage the family budget. It may require a few conversations and a couple of debates for you and your partner to figure out what will work and what won't. However, Venus entering Libra it enables you to find a beautiful middle ground where you can both get what you want and feel like you've won your side of the argument.

Libra

This is your Venus return time, Libra. You get to radiate from the inside out. This is an attraction period for your sign. You draw new love to you, and if you're already committed, your appeal to your significant other will go up. This is a wonderful time to do self-care and tend to your beauty needs if you need permission to spoil yourself.

Scorpio

Self-care is essential, and it's only fair to you that you tend to your body, mind and soul as part of your love life. With Venus moving into Libra, it's the perfect time to take these things seriously. From exercise to journaling and getting a good night's sleep, it's time to make your health a priority.

Sagittarius

Friends are the best in your life, Sagittarius. During Venus entering Libra, your friendships become more active and easy to connect with. You may find it easier to get together with others and to truly appreciate the relationship you have. This month, starting today is all about quality friendships. If you don't have some yet, you can go out and get some. They are there for you!

Capricorn

Work serves a divine purpose for you at this time, Capricorn. Whether it be recovering from a breakup or finding a way to forgive someone who hurt you, being at work where you can act productively helps you to appreciate your life on a different level. Not all moments will be your love story with a person. You may simply be healing from the inside out.

Aquarius

There's something to be said about a little getaway vacation with the one you love, Aquarius. As Venus enters Libra, you're ready to pack your bags and go off on a ski trip to Colorado or a mountain hike with your best friend. This is your month to catch all the adventures your heart can handle.

Pisces

Be yourself, Pisces. Some secrets are not meant to be shared, and you don't have to tell everything to your person if you don't feel comfortable doing so. It's OK to keep the past where it belongs. It may come up in the future but for now, do what your heart is leading you to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.