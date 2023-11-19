How The 2023 Sagittarius Season Effects Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope

Well, it's THAT week, everybody, the week that we gather together for Thanksgiving ... or not. During the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, many people will do what is expected of them, but there's a rebellious contingent that's evolved as well, as those are the people who aren't feeling it. Is this a sad thing not to feel the spirit of Thanksgiving? In a way, yes, but this planet has taken a toll on us and it's starting to show this week.

This week's cosmic lineup of transit will have us gushing with happiness and gratitude and crying tears of regret over past actions that cannot be rectified. In a way, this makes sense, as this is the end of the year, and this time of year is notorious for bringing out the baby in all of us.

This week starts with Moon square Mars and Sun sextile Pluto, which, when together, force us into a state of acceptance. On the next day, November 21, we're staring down the barrel of Mars sextile Pluto, which lets us know that if we don't change, we'll get left behind.

Sagittarius comes to the rescue this week as the Sun enters the sign on the 22. we'll close the week out with Mars in Sagittarius, which lets us know that no matter what, we'll get through it and come out swinging. We'll be fine ... no matter what.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for November 20 - 26, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

During the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, you are looking at mood changes and how they affect the way you approach the important people in your life. This is, indeed, a big family week for you, and that's not always a good thing. You WANT it to be a good thing, but many harsh transits are influencing your every move this week, Aries and some of them might bring out the angry monster in you.

That's what family does; they have a way of reaching down inside us and tearing us to shreds ... then again, in your case, your family is also capable of bringing you more love than you could ever account for, and your gratitude is going to go through the roof this week. You can't have it all, and yet, you do have it all. If you can look past the hassles and the temper tantrums, you'll realize that you have it as good as you possibly can.

There are a few days when you might want to throw your hands up in the air and just shrug while looking at family members with an expression that says, 'You do it. Please.' This is because, as an Aries, you want to be the one who does it all and gets all the credit for it as well, and you may see that you simply cannot do it all during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Nov 20, 21, 23, 24. These days will be your 'test' days. You'll pass the tests but you may see some low scores ... don't beat yourself up.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This may not be the happiest Thanksgiving of your life, but you are certainly not going to let yourself fall apart over it. It seems that around the time of November 20 - 26, 2023, you will be parting ways with either a romantic partner or a good friend, and while the holidays might not be the same without them, you know that what happened for the best. You are complete with your decision and you feel good about yourself.

You're going to notice that this week comes with a lot of self-reflection and the going over of memories. With so much Pluto energy floating around, you might find that you could become very bitter if you let yourself 'go there.' Still, fortunately, Sagittarius energy will ride in on a white horse and rescue you from the sucking vortex of negativity. Stick with Sagittarius, as it will do you a world of good and supply you with optimism.

If you don't have what you want right now, then it's up to you to think of this stage as part of your development. Nothing is over and everything is just in the beginning. You have time to start anew and to change for the better. There are people out there — good people, who want your attention.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Bang, it comes in on November 22, and that means the good news and the positive vibes. You are already someone who only dabbles in positive energy and so when the Archer comes to town, you are ready for it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As a Gemini, you sometimes think that just being a Gemini is some kind of cosmic joke as you feel as though you're entire life is about making some crucial decision, the very thing Gemini hates doing the most. During the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, you are going to have to decide whether this Thanksgiving holiday is worth it to you or not. You feel like a fake, joining in on some dinner, where you naturally assume everyone is having a grand old time.

You have started to wonder if perhaps this is just your fate, never to be happy with family and to doubt the people you're with continuously. With Moon square Mercury and Mars sextile Pluto falling on the same day, you might as well give it up and stay home, as these transits really make you feel like a fraud. Stop right now, Gemini. Everything about you is great; you need to stop underestimating yourself. Now get out there and ... attend.

What you'll see this week, November 20 - 26, 2023, is that you keep on finding ways to put yourself down. Happily, the Sagittarius Sun won't let you stay down for too long, which will fling you onto the other side of your moody feeling.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: November 22 is really when it all gets better for you, though you may want to meditate through the 20 and 21, simply because if you don't, you'll drive yourself stark raving bonkers.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What you'll come to know is that during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, the pressure of being everyone's point person is at the heart and soul of all your stress. Stress is the name of the game this week, despite the fact that everything is going fairly well in your life and that you've only recently started to enjoy your romance totally. You'd think you'd be able to remove yourself and settle back on your laurels, but no ... not this week.

What's nice for you to know is that all the mayhem and chaos that accompany this Thanksgiving week are just momentary illusions that will clear up as the week goes on. What you're concerned with the most are the logistics, and during November 20 - 26, 2023, we all know that that's all of it right there. Who's bringing what to the feast? Is Aunt Dodo coming, and is she bringing the Old Man? What do we feed him? Does he have teeth? Will we be needing an oxygen tank?

While you generally enjoy this kind of busy work, you feel particularly pressured to SHOW that you want it this week. Your lack of smiles will be noticeable, which will put pressure on you even more. "Smile! Come on, let's see that awesome smile ... "

Dates and moments to keep in mind: November 21 brings you Mars sextile Pluto, which is the transit that will convince you once and for all that you don't need to be the points person next year. Hear me, Cancer?

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You aren't really sure if November 20 - 26, 2023, exists or not, as all this week really means to you is the tally of who you need to buy gifts for on Black Friday. Can you believe you're still doing this? Yet, as a family-loving Leo, you most certainly are. First, Thanksgiving shows up on the 23, which is fine and dandy, but you are hardly mentally present for it, as all you can think about is the dreaded December.

So, November 20 - 26, 2023, goes to financial worry, and while you were always the person in the past to tell everyone not to worry, this seems to be your week in the pit. Fortunately, you are surrounded by many loving people who will try to make you laugh and get you out of your worry stupor, as they aren't used to you getting this down. As soon as you see that you are taking their moods down with you, you'll snap out of it.

You can probably thank the Sagittarius Sun for that upgrade, as this is the seasonal transit that always helps you get back on the good foot.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Your clearing comes towards the end of the week on November 25 and 26, as Moon trine Pluto and Moon sextile Neptune allow you to feel there's still hope left and that you'll get through it all.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you'd like more than anything during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, is to be able NOT to have to work. You feel as though you are owed either a huge salary raise or a solid chunk of time off, and while you will more than likely see success in both areas, you still won't know what's up until later in the year. So, you'll take your stress and channel it into a good old-fashioned family dinner, where gratitude may be the last dish to be served.

You feel as though you're in 'patience mode' and as we all know, patience is not your virtue. Getting things done, yes. Being the best you can be, oh hell yes, but waiting patiently? No to the hundredth power. You'd like to kick back and spend this time laughing and going over memories with family members. This bitterness accompanies you during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023 and you can't shake it.

The interesting thing about you, Virgo, is that no matter what you're feeling, you're still going to make with the merriments and the festivities as if your life depended on it. You are unstoppable in this regard.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Every day that leads up to Thanksgiving is going to be pure stress for you, and that includes the 20, 21, 22 and 23. That doesn't mean you'll lost it ... it just means you'll be keeping the balance as best you can.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

During the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, you're going to feel as though the entire week, filled with all of its insane emotions, is just not worth your time. Still, that doesn't mean you'll get out of any obligation or that you even want to. The trouble with this week for you, Libra, is that you don't have any conviction to back up your actions. You'd rather it just be 'another week.' That way, you wouldn't feel so much pressure to be 'festive.

In your heart, everything is just fantastic ... but that's contingent upon the idea that you get to spend a lot of time alone. This whole family get-together thing drains you way before it even begins. You aren't that convinced that the other family members are that into it, either. It's as if, in your mind, everyone's just doing what is expected of them ... but who is doing the expecting? Pavlov? Does Pavlov ring the bell next?

You don't want to be the Angel of Death in everyone's eyes, but the truth is, during transits like Mars square Saturn, you really aren't into being someone you're not, and that's what the week of November 20 - 26, 2023 make you feel like.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: the whole week has the potential for dread but your hopeful days come at the end of the week on the 25 and 26, as Moon trines Pluto at the same time that the Moon squares Saturn. These transits let you know that personal change is coming.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If you're not on your best behavior this week, Scorpio, then you will spend your last week in Scorpio Sun having a really bad time, and by 'bad,' we mean hostile, rebellious and antagonistic. You'll have Sagittarius come in and rescue you, but it seems that this week, November 20 - 26, 2023, only has you finding fault with everything and it more than likely revolves around this 'forced' get-together with family.

Isn't it ironic that family doesn't always mean love and light to many people and that the stress of the holidays and the dinners almost seems masochistic ...? Why are we getting together and have we not proved to each other that after a few slices of turkey, we'll start to go at each other's throats, as we have each and every year, so far? Yes, you are bitter and you are faithless when it comes to family members, and this week, unfortunately, doesn't have you suddenly seeing the light.

A lot of it has to do with you not wanting to let go of your power, which is demonstrated in the cosmos at the end of Scorpio season. Fret not, you'll be just fine and in all honesty, it's not as bad as you make it out to be.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: November 20 starts the fireworks off for you, as this may be the day when you literally feel the most hostile. Several Mars transits keep the flame burning, but by week's end, that faithful Sagittarius energy will chill you out.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're one of those signs that celebrate your birthday and Sagittarius season during the holidays, and while, for some, that might mean dread on a stick, for you, it just means fun, food, friends and ... well, family. Sometimes that's a good thing and during the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, it's a very good thing. You adapt quickly to your Sun season, as being optimistic is just a part of your nature.

You are also the person everyone turns to this week because they think of you as the one person who stays stable during the holidays. Little do they know that the reason you are able to maintain your sanity is because you offer very little in the way of help. You're just 'there' and somehow, you aren't really noticed. People just like you, and you really don't have to do much to make that happen.

So, while the world scatters around you and makes you feel like you're the only rock in a stream filled with lunatic salmon, you will take this week in stride and you'll get by, patting yourself on the back for getting this far into the year without going nuts.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: The 22 brings you right into your Sun season and that just floats your boat. You are happy to be happy. If others choose to be miserable, then that's their choice. But misery is not what you choose, nor will it ever be.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you were counting on this week, November 20 - 26, 2023, is the idea that everything might just go according to plan, and well, you will definitely have some luck in that department, Capricorn. What's going on is that you and your romantic partner have come to an agreement that is to be put in place this week, right before the holidays. Whatever it is that you've agreed on is what's going to keep your relationship fresh and exciting.

While you don't ever really have faith in things like that working out for you, you are always willing to try, and whatever you've got in mind with your romantic partner, it sure does seem promising. This promise, this renewed enthusiasm, is what you both will bring to the Thanksgiving table on the 23, and those in the family will notice and be pleased.

The problem with 'them being pleased' is that you really don't want to hear their opinions on the matter. This is between you and your mate and you aren't really into hearing how overjoyed the family is. That's how particular you are about your joy.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: The 23rd looks fairly good for you, Capricorn, as Sun square Saturn reminds you that you always win, no matter what. With Mars in Sagittarius following on the next day, you'll feel strong in your convictions.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While you want this week to go swimmingly, as you have much planned out, you will spend a good deal of November 20 - 26, 2023, feeling stressed out and on edge, as if waiting for the shoe to drop. What you have on your mind are obligations, and obligations are the very things you can't stand having. You don't want to know that at any second, you could be pulled off your post so that you can tend to someone else's needs.

Still, that is the position you're in right now, as there is someone in your life who depends on you and should you turn your back on them, all hell would break loose. So, you want this week to go well and for there to be no incident. Thanksgiving is important to you but not important enough for you to lose your mind. There's something about the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, that really presses at you in ways you don't appreciate.

You are a faithful person, but only to a point. If you start to feel as though the walls are coming down on you, you will not only bail, but you'll end up feeling badly about it all.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: Nov 21 and 22 represent for you the time when you feel it's time to prioritize your life. You have been someone's advocate for a long time and you aren't sure you want this responsibility any longer.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Oh, this year is not going to let you go until you cry 'uncle,' it seems, but little does this year know that you are a mean machine and that you can take whatever it gives out. During the week of November 20 - 26, 2023, you will be showing yourself — and your family — that you are not only a force of nature but that they can't make you do anything you don't want to do. Thanksgiving is upon us and while you want to walk in with a golden attitude, that attitude will be challenged ... and then some.

There's the one family member ... you know who it is. If you see them, the pleasantries will start, the snide giggles will come into play, and after a round or two of 'pass the stuffing,' you'll start to get down to basics with that person. Who's the vegan? Who's the Democrat? Who's the religious freak? Who's the political supporter of all things wrong ... and on and on.

This is the Thanksgiving table for you. It's where everyone gets out of their armchair and virtue signals until they are heard. Nobody is right and everyone is wrong, and oh, what a fun bunch there are. Please do NOT pass the Beaujolais.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: November 22 is when the dread pours on like something that seeps from a sink in a nasty Japanese horror film. Even though this day ushers in Sagittarius season, you'll find that the family negativity overrules it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.