Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For November 4

Your one-card tarot horoscope for November 4, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what's in store for you this Saturday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, November 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Aries, you're an unstoppable force. When it comes to making things happen, there's no one more determined than you. Today, the Magician tarot card indicates that you'll be 'ramming' your way through any obstacles you face.

If you need resources, you'll be apt to find them. If you can't get something done, you'll find someone who can. Nothing will stand in your way on this day. You are pure willpower.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You may or may not believe in the term 'karma,' but you do believe in doing good for others and treating people fairly.

The Wheel of Fortune encourages you to be helpful to others when you can. Go the extra mile when it's possible. When you see an opportunity to pay it forward, take it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

There is always more than one way to view a situation, and while you often try to be aware of another person's perspective, it's good to do so with intentionality.

The Hanged Man tarot card encourages you to put yourself in someone else's shoes. Try to connect with what they are feeling. Be empathetic.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

It's been quite a week, and you need something to look forward to. Plan a special event or day for yourself to replenish your energy over the weekend.

Life is too short not to take time out for yourself. You are a better person when you feel rested. You deserve a day where you can do nothing, even if it's just for a short period of time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

According to this tarot card, what will get you through the day is a positive mental attitude.

The Sun tarot card reminds you that optimism is the key to a good day. While a positive mindset doesn't mean this day will run smoothly, it does ensure your reaction can match your situation while keeping you in the driver's seat.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's good to let yourself be still so you can hear your inner voice speaking. Your inner voice is there to help you understand things beyond the physical realm.

Your heart tells you the things that you need to hear. Your mind is open to the unseen that the universe wants to disclose. If you let the day continue where you are surrounded by noise constantly, you'll miss out on the important message you are meant to hear.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

You can make your plans, but today may be one of those days when a friend or family member throws in a curve ball to derail your schedule. You can be firm and not allow their emergency to change the courage of your day. But, you may decide to postpone your personal activities to be there to help. Should you? This tarot card lets you know the problem will be short-lived and not as complicated as it seems.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You're a spiritual person, and the High Priestess card indicates that you will be playing the role of a leader in your community. You are often the person people call to tell their secrets or share problems with. You are in a positive position to give advice and wisdom. Today is a day where the experiences you've had in the past are able to help others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Someone may have seemed to get away with what they did to you, but you could get word from a friend that their karma has finally caught up with them. You aren't happy to see bad things happen to anyone, but the lesson that needs to be learned is finally taught. It's time for them to learn what they need to know not to hurt others anymore.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

It's a creative time for you and for others. Your imagination is already thinking about the holidays and how to decorate your home. You're ready to take out the holiday tree and decorate it a few weeks before Thanksgiving instead of afterward. Today can be a really fun day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

You're a lot stronger than you often give yourself credit for. You often hold back your power and influence to avoid coming across as pushy or aggressive. Today, however, you're going to show your courageous side. You're not as much a pushover as others may perceive. You set boundaries, and you keep them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are so excited about trying something new. You have been thinking about this new project for some time, and now that a window of opportunity has opened, you don't want to waste any more time getting started. The problem is you're so hungry to do this thing that you may miss your blind spots. Slow down to ensure you see what you need to see to avoid losing time later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.