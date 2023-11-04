How to manifest what your zodiac sign wants this week starting November 6:

Allow your shoulders to relax as you release the tension and begin to breathe through a space of love. Soften your eyes and jaw, finding peace within yourself and ceasing the struggle of forcing what isn’t meant for you. Light a decadent candle made from lemon balm and chamomile and promise to create a space where peace becomes the priority. Nothing or anyone who doesn’t contribute to that should no longer have access to you.

As the post-eclipse energy continues to wane as you approach the New Moon in Scorpio, you are reminded that what is meant for you won’t be a struggle to hold onto or achieve. In the energy of the words by D.F. Wallace, “Whatever I let go of, had claw marks in it,” it’s time to force anything not meant to be and instead relax into a space to receive.

This is the epitome of Venus in Libra, as it invites in a greater calm, peace and the ability to manifest your desires through ease instead of struggle. In Scorpio Season, there is still a profound transformation in your life as you are called to honor the truth more intensely. However, now it will be done with grace and compassion.

Venus in Libra invites you into greater compromise, harmony and peace as your relationships with others become more essential during this time. Lean into this energy and see how you can use the beneficial relationships around you to help you manifest what you are trying to achieve.

Whether it’s clarity, relationship changes or positive opportunities in your career, reach out to others and embrace the cooperative nature of Venus in Libra. Just because only you can walk your path doesn’t mean it’s meant to be done alone.

Elements For Your Rituals, November 6 - 12

Leading Energy: Libra, Air

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Heart

Herbs: Lemon Balm, Valerian Root and Chamomile

Essential Oils: Lavender, Bergamot and Cinnamon

Crystals: Flourite for inner balance, Angelite for emotional well-being and Celestite for helpful communication

Incense: Sandalwood

How to manifest what your zodiac sign wants this week starting November 6:

Aries: Peace

(March 21 - April 19)

Weekly Affirmation: I am creating more peace in my romantic relationship and life.

Honor the energy of Venus in Libra as it helps to restore peace to your life. Sprinkle a bit of lavender into your shoes to help guide your steps toward greater peace and love. Repeat your affirmation seven times.

Taurus: Inner Focus

(April 20 - May 20)

Weekly Affirmation: I am turning my gaze inward as I focus on what I must do for myself.

Focus on what you can do for yourself to create the best life possible while Venus transits Libra. Create an offering using chamomile, fluorite and a small cone of sandalwood incense. Repeat your affirmation as you safely burn the incense and then release the cooled ashes to the wind.

Gemini: Joy

(May 21 - June 20)

Weekly Affirmation: I am creating a life of joy.

Embrace the influx of happiness in your life while Venus is in Libra. Create a joy charm by anointing citrine in lemon balm essential oil, then wrapping it with a yellow ribbon. Repeat your affirmation as you practice your ritual, then place the charm in your pocket or purse to continue to attract the happiness you seek.

Cancer: Security

(June 21 - July 22)

Weekly Affirmation: I am safe and secure within myself and my life.

Reflect on how you can create greater security within your life while Venus shifts into Libra. Begin by sprinkling a bit of salt into your left hand, and then rub them together while standing on your front steps. Repeat your affirmation as you rub the salt into your hands, then brush it off without rinsing.

Leo: Cooperative Communication

(July 23 - August 22)

Weekly Affirmation: I am open to new communication methods to benefit others.

Allow yourself to focus on new and healthy communication methods as Venus shifts into Libra. Create a tea for positive communication using chamomile and mint. Repeat your affirmation as you place celestite into the tea, and then enjoy while focusing on instilling more excellent compromise and understanding in your relationships with others.

Virgo: Values

(August 23 - September 22)

Weekly Affirmation: I am honoring what is most important to me as I create a high-value life.

Align yourself with your new values and priorities as Venus shifts into Libra. Begin by collecting a small jar and placing a coin with salt, lavender and fluorite. Repeat your affirmation as you mix the ingredients and put them in an offering dish.

Libra: Self-Acceptance

(September 23 - October 22)

Weekly Affirmation: I accept and love myself for exactly who I am.

Embrace a more profound sense of self-acceptance as Venus transits through Libra. Create a self-love spray using plain witch hazel, bergamot, lavender and sandalwood. Repeat your affirmation as you spray your energy and living spaces.

Scorpio: Emotional Healing

(October 23 - November 21)

Weekly Affirmation: I am healing myself emotionally to find greater peace.

Give yourself a chance to heal as you process all your emotions while Venus moves through Libra. Begin by collecting a white candle and carving into it the sigil for healing wounds. Anoint the candle with rosemary essential oil, and place something personal of yours to act as an anchor around its base, like a necklace or bracelet. Repeat your affirmation as you light the candle and allow it to burn out thoroughly before burying the melted wax in your garden.

Sagittarius: New Connections

(November 22 - December 21)

Weekly Affirmation: I am open to new and beneficial connections.

Open to receiving the positive new connections that Venus in Libra will usher into your life. Use your favorite body scrub or make one using olive oil and salt. Once you have your scrub, sprinkle in a bit of cinnamon. Repeat your affirmation as you use the connection scrub in the shower to help prepare you for new beneficial beginnings.

Capricorn: Career Opportunities

(December 22 - January 19)

Weekly Affirmation: I am seizing new opportunities in my career for success and abundance.

Embrace the new and exciting career opportunities that Venus in Libra introduces into your life. Begin by writing your affirmation and name on a paper bill. Once ready, place a basil leaf inside it and then roll it up, binding it with a green ribbon. Please repeat your affirmation as you hang your intention above your front door to call in the new opportunities you seek.

Aquarius: Adventure

(January 20 - February 18)

Weekly Affirmation: I am attracting new adventures as I seek to expand my life.

Allow adventure and new experiences to find you while Venus is in Libra. Begin by creating a charm using fennel, salt and valerian. Repeat your affirmation as you add your ingredients into a small pouch or sachet and hang it in an east-facing window to honor the energy of Libra.

Pisces: Passion

(February 19 - March 20)

Weekly Affirmation: I embrace my relationships and life with more extraordinary passion.

As Venus shifts into Libra, passion will resurgence into your life to help you continue transforming your life in all the ways you desire. To begin, collect your favorite cinnamon cookie recipe and send the energy of your affirmation into the ingredients while you prepare them. Once they’re finished, sprinkle some fresh cinnamon over them and then enjoy them with yourself and others to infuse more passion into your relationship and life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.