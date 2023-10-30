The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 31

It's October 31, 2023! Here's your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope to close out the month with a message using the Major and Minor Arcana cards.

October 31, 2023

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Look at you, Aries. Here you are making it in the world, and now that you're heading to the top, you've got this great appreciation for how hard life can be. In your mind, this isn't only about you. You're getting to where you need to be means you'll be able to help others do the same. Today you are motivated and driven ... for all the right reasons. Three cheers for Aries! Yay!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You have to enjoy the money you've earned. What's the point of working only to go home and do nothing? The little things in life are what makes the world go 'round. You need to have fun. Play. Smile and savor the moments. A little spending on yourself can be good for the soul!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Life is a teacher, and today you're looking to enter the world's classroom with open eyes, an open mind and an opened heart. You aren't interested in staying the way you are now. You want to expand your horizons to taste all that the world has to offer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Being an emotional person means that you are also a person who has learned self-control. You have been able to pull back your emotional energy over and over again because life has required it. Today you have extreme will power and discipline to do anything and everything you set your mind to do. You're powerful and strong.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

People may perceive that they know you by just looking at your social media profile, but the truth is that there is so much more to whom you are as a person. You're intuitive and smart. You have worked hard to become the person you are today, and if wisdom has taught you anything it's not to put your whole life on display. When you get to know someone better, that's when you let them see the real you — it's not for everyone.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You never know how something will work out, and sometimes things change at the last moment. You are a spiritual person, so you know that miracles happen every day. Your intuition is telling you to have faith and trust the process. You may not understand what the future holds, but you do know your higher power holds the future and it will guide your path in the right way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Good vibes only, Libra. The secret to a good day is your mood, mindset and attitude. Today is perfect for visiting friends who always seem to put things in a positive light. You may find it hard to see the silver lining at the end of a dark cloud. This is why having such an incredible friend is good for you. They can help you to see the brightness of your future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Busy is an understatement, and you are feeling the pressure to perform and get things done. You love being a high-achiever, but even you have your limitations. You've got too much on your plate lately. You have to know what to prioritize and what not to prioritize. There's no reason to keep adding more and more things to do on your agenda. Less is more!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

You're feeling pretty happy with the way things are going right now, and finances are looking up. You have plenty, and there's more where that came from. When a big expense hits after you've worked so hard to save money it can deflate you and make you feel angry or resentful. Today, the 'big win' in your life is your positive and hopeful attitude. You need a leg up and this day can bring you to it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You've got that glow about you today, and when you exude confidence it's amazing how the entire world responds. Doors are opening for you, both metaphorically and literally. Your energy is conagious, and people will like being around you. There's something contagious about a killer smile with the courage to back up your grit. You've got it all going on.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Today very well could become 'one of those days' if you allow others to mismanage your time and schedule. You may have a pushy boss try to put more on your plate than you're used to doing. You may feel as though today's tasks are impossible to work through. Say something or if you can't, do what you can.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Be patient, Pisces. You can push ahead or force yourself to do things, but there are moments when you have to simply allow tenderness to be your strength. You are so used to being there for everyone else it's easy to become tired or feel empty inside. It's time to fill your love cup up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.