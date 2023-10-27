The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign Starting October 28, 2023

The Moon is in Taurus, where we experience a Full Moon lunar eclipse during the start of Scorpio season. Here is a one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign to share what this day can bring starting October 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You're ready to try something new, but the when, where, why or how is unclear. This day can be frustrating because you're so close and yet so far from a dream you can see yourself living in real life.

There's confusion instead of clarity. If you know that you are missing a few pieces to a puzzle you can't solve, rather than wait for the thing to manifest for you, ask for help. Get advice. Consult someone who may know.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You're super nice, Taurus. Sometimes, you can be too nice. You find yourself sitting around waiting for another person to pick up the ball and get things moving in the right direction.

You're waiting, but you feel a bit frustrated right now. Being kind has left you feeling used. It may be time to regain control of your time and allow others to do their thing while you do yours.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

The strength card is about how you manage your energy ... and that includes your power.

The truth is that you can only do so much, Gemini. After you've exhausted yourself, you may have a little energy left to try one more time.

There may come a time when you simply cannot do anymore. You have found the end of your rope. This doesn't mean you don't care anymore, but you can conserve your energy to avoid a complete burnout.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

It's one thing to be told to trust the process, but Cancer, you've been waiting patiently for so long you've almost forgotten why you wanted what you asked the universe for.

When the harvest comes to give you the rewards you've hoped and prayed for, you'll realize that, yes, indeed, this is what you wanted.

You'll not only remember the why but also treasure the fact that it took so long. Your perseverance, the careful planning, the inner growth and wisdom will have made waiting worthwhile.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Sometimes, you see things for what they are, and then there are times when you don't. It's not that you didn't want to or couldn't. You just weren't ready. On some unconscious level, your mind felt it had to protect your heart from the painful truth.

We have been led to believe that denial is a negative experience. Still, sometimes confusion carries you through a difficult time to deliver you safely on the other side. You're ready to understand what happened and make the most of hindsight, which is 20/20.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

You work hard, and you're diligently committed when others are cutting corners or going home early from work. You don't waiver.

That's why this tarot card indicates you completing a big project. It's time to celebrate. It's time to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Take some vacation time. Travel, even if it's a staycation at home.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Something magical happens when you become peaceful, still and quiet. First, your mind begins to roar, and then you are suddenly led down a path of silence where thinking can begin.

The Seven of Wands is a guide for you today. It's inviting you to break from the daily grind and find a way to detach from the world. Meditate. Be still and hear your inner voice.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You are where you're meant to be so that you can learn and gain the knowledge you crave. Of course, it's always challenging to stay in the role of student. On some level, you are removed from carrying the burden of being responsible for outcomes.

Life's classroom is where you get to make mistakes and learn from them. In time, you'll bear the weight of the work on your own shoulders. For now, enjoy learning how to master your craft.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You love your independence. You like doing things your way and enjoy leading others to embrace their autonomy. In your perfect world, everyone is their own leader.

They make independent choices, and no one gets upset because respect is mutual, and people get along. You're ready to level up and redefine your life. Start your own business or turn a hobby into something that makes you money.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Some people always find a way to encroach on your personal life, and you don't like it. You have been putting up emotional guards to secure your privacy.

You are learning to say 'no' and test a relationship's waters. As long as you're respected, there's no problem.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

This tarot card can be taken as a type of warning. You don't want to hang out with people who remind you of your past.

If you're working through a recovery program or striving to be clean and sober, avoid situations that tempt you. Instead, do your shadow work and keep your focus on yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

What's your mindset about money? Do you feel like you have enough, or are you worried that money is hard to come by?

You will want to envision yourself always having enough. View yourself giving money to charity, to help those in need, and to save for when you have a place of your own.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.