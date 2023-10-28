Horoscope For October 29, 2023 — Moon In Taurus

Your horoscope for October 29, 2023 is here with the Sun in Scorpio and the Moon in Taurus. We may still feel the impact of yesterday's lunar eclipse. While eclipses stir change, it's important to carefully plan our next moves. Rather than rush ahead, it's time to process and think through our choices.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You love adventure, and when you can find something to capture your attention, you love it. Days like this can be unpredictable, Aries.

You might start wanting to curl up on the couch and do nothing, but later decide to dress up and paint the town red with a few of your best friends. This is one of those days where going with the flow can be fun, and fun is what you're here for.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You don't always know what it is that you want, but there is one thing that you do know for sure — what you don't want at all. And there's so much more to rule out when the Moon is in your sign.

On days like this, you will vacillate between the known and the unknown. Today, you're ready to explore new horizons to see what captures your attention. It's good to

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

'A good friend is like a four-leaf clover,' when the Moon is in Taurus, you feel a strong desire to hang out with someone who gives you a sense of comfort and familiarity. You don't want to deal with pretenses on this day.

Instead, you want to let it all hang out and speak your mind. Finding people whom you can call a good friend is hard to do, but if you have one, be sure to reach out and let them know how much they mean to you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You often consider family and put people's needs above your own. Still, today, during the Moon in Taurus, you may have your mind on finances. You need money, and not for selfish reasons.

Money is a help, and it can be used as a tool. With money, you can do things for others they cannot do for themselves. You may find a way to make ends meet. Today's needs can and will become tomorrow's creativity.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Invest in yourself, Leo. A book, an audiobook subscription, a membership or a life coach course can be the financial pathways to personal investments.

College isn't a worthwhile investment or a long-term plan you feel you can commit to. But you can become a type of Renaissance person who combines education from various sources and educates yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It feels good to give, and when you have the resources to be generous, you do so gladly. Today's Moon in Taurus opens up your pocketbook and nudges you to share what you have with others. You can find all sorts of neat ways to act generously.

You can purchase extra food for a pet shelter or take old blankets and towels and do a drop-off. You might have some used clothing items that a friend would love to have, or if you have a relative with small children, send a gift card so they can buy a video game.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Be gentle with yourself, Libra. Each day, you can push yourself harder to do things that need to be done, or you can take the day one moment at a time.

Grace is a gift, and you often give it to others without thinking. Why not treat yourself with the same level of kindness you so willingly gift to others? It's good for your soul, and when you feel good ... so does everyone else.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Commitment is your middle name, and sometimes, you can become so passionate about something or someone that it's hard for you to let go. This Moon in Taurus puts your sights on relationships and the people you care about the most.

On one hand, you may struggle with control issues, but the anxiousness you feel can become a healing process. You learn to let go and let live. The day may begin on the wrong foot, but it won't end that way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today may not be an exercise day, and it may even be a cheat day. If you love good, quality comfort food, this is your day to cook up a storm in your kitchen.

Try a recipe you've watched on TikTok. You could even try an authentic dish from your family's history or culture. It's a day meant for spoiling, and if you make more than you need, you'll have leftovers for later in the week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What's your love language? During this Moon in Taurus, you will catch yourself loving the idea of love and everything that comes with it. Romance, flowers, cards and corny commercials may tear your eyes.

You may find yourself noticing love everywhere — observing couples who hold hands to sweet gestures performed by strangers who simply want to be kind. Today's a great day for embracing the goodness of life, and yes, there is a sweet side.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

After this weekend's eclipse, today is the quiet after the storm. Today, the Moon continues to transit through Taurus, bringing up matters related to home and the family.

Even under the best circumstances, family can be a little busy at times. You may need a little break from family members to restore your own emotional energy. This is a good day for calling a time-out and later giving from a heart that's rested, refreshed and rejuvenated.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You don't have to say everything that comes to your mind. There are times when showing how you feel is enough. There's value to your physical presence in the life of someone you care about.

Being there tells them that you have time for them and that you enjoy their company. It says that you want them to need you without any strings attached. Today, more action and fewer words are what the Moon in Taurus is about.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.