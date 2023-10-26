Horoscope For October 27, 2023 — Moon Conjunct Chiron

The Moon in Aries will connect with Chiron, the Wounded Healer on October 27, 2023. Here's how these two planetary energies affect each zodiac sign's horoscope on this day.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, October 27, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's hard to face the truth when it's about ourselves, and during the Moon in your sign you feel drive to make key changes. This Moon will give you a chance to really see where you need to work out a problem, but not just any problem, a character defect. That's one good thing about Chiron, though. It's the Wounded Healer. So the wound you feel, you can heal. For today, during Moon conjunct Chiron, hurt feelings are an indicator of hope.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may hear that the past is in the past, but sometimes it has a funny way of rearing its ugly head once again. You might have a negative memory today during the Moon conjunct Chiron transit. Disruptive thoughts can be the pathway to something better: higher ground. While you explore why a pesky thought keeps coming up from a time you thought was over, you may also discover a new slice of insight that helps you level-up one more notch.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

"The wounds of a friend are faithful," Gemini and you may find that the truth that stings isn't meant to bring you harm but to help you see what you are ignoring. The Moon in Aries continues to work through your business partnerships, and a professional relationship may need some tweaking at this time. Talking things over with a trusted advisor may provide you insight on what you're doing that can be improved or what others are perceiving to give you perspective.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Work can be a place of healing for you during the Moon conjunct Chiron transit. In fact, if you're one of the lucky people who know what your life's purpose is already, you might find it so freeing to toss your heart and soul into a job you love. If you're still searching for the magic behind an occupation that allows you to channel your strengths for the greater good into earning a living today can be super helpful to you. You may get a spark of innovation or have an ah-ha moment. All the pieces can fall into place to help you discover that one thing you want to do for the rest of your life: healing others and healing yourself too while you do it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are a Leo and pride can play into your personality and charm, but not always in a bad way. It's good to have high self-esteem. Ego and pride can be thought as negatives in the world, but sometimes they are powerful motivators for change and growth. Expectancy theory works in your favor today. You may anticipate someone's positive attitude. Choose an action to show how incredibly you can sparkle and shine. You get what you want by allowing a person's belief to play into your favor. Winning!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You forgive people and when you feel used or hurt, you try your hardest not to hold a grudge, but admittedly, sometimes this is not easy for you. During the Moon conjunct Chiron transit, you may feel the sting of betrayal harder than usual. A friend may hurt you by how they mistreat something you gave them. You may feel as though they aren't holding up to their share of a deal you've made, and you get hurt as a result. The lessons to learn on this day can be hard, but they are also necessary. You are gaining a bird's eye view on what the limitations of friendship can be, and where to set boundaries in the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon conjunct Chiron transit can play games with your heart and have you wondering what's going on in the world? Why is everyone going through things and what can you do to help? On days when Chiron gets triggered, you experience emotional sensitivity at the highest degree. On this day, you may walk into a room and feel the vibe easier than others. Your intuitive nature is there to guide you and help you help others as you often do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Fitness isn't only about the physical aspect of your life, it includes all the other parts of your being — spiritual, emotional, mental and even financial. The Moon so close to Chiron may bring up the areas of your life where you can improve, and you're ready to get to the work of self healing. It's a perfect day for working out a schedule so you can have time to read. If you ordinarily work out while listening to music, you may decide to swap out a song list for a motivational podcast instead. This day can set your feet in the right direction.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Unrequited love is hard to wrap your mind around. How could anyone not love you, Sagittarius? You're one in a million! Today's Moon conjunct Chiron transit may reveal a fling or love interest isn't all it's cracked up to be. You may decide to stick with this relationship with hopes that things will get better. If this romance doesn't lead to lasting love, it will still sting, but this day helps you to anticipate the possibility of a new love coming to you one day in a more distant future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You love family, and much of what you do each day is because of your commitment to your loved ones. However, conflicts may come up for you during the Moon conjunct Chiron transit. There's potential for an argument between authority figures over matters related to the home. This could be related to plans around the holidays or travel. Try not to take these things to heart. This day's tension will pass and if handled well, it can work out in an amazing way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Communication is a two way street, but there is so much that goes into a conversation that can be misconstrued. During today's Moon conjunct Chiron it's so easy to misunderstand. Practice clarity when speaking to others. As it's often said, it's best to 'say what you mean, and mean what you say ... but don't say it mean.' And even though you'd like to be responsible for how a person interprets your message, you really are only responsible for the input.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Money may be the root of all evil, but there are times when money can be used to help solve problems and make life easier. During the Moon's relationship with Chiron on this day, you gain insight into how to use the resources you have to make the world a better place. You may not cure all problems but you may find it irresistible to try.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.