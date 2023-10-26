Horoscope For October 26, 2023 — Moon Enters Aries

The Moon enters Aries, the first sign of the zodiac on October 26, 2023. Here's how this energy affects your horoscope on Thursday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Control issues may present themselves today in a key relationship, and the problem could change your outlook on a friendship. During the Moon trine Pluto, this could be a positive change taking place. While initially it may appear hurtful and a bit harsh, you may see that you slowly moved away from a situation that was not good for you. The good news is that you did so without going deeper into a relationship. You can learn!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're ready to make a change to your routine that allows you time to work out and have fun in the process. This is going to be a sudden surprise in you. You may have a change in mindset or a switch on an outlook. Whatever it is to influence your sudden change of heart, it will lead you down a healthier path.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Feelings can be fickle, Gemini, and when the Moon trines Pluto, emotions can change instantly and suddenly the reasons you had for something are gone. You can lose sight of a romantic relationship or find out that your hobby or passion project is no longer as interesting as it once was. These are signals from the universe to find a new path. You may have needed this journey but now it's time to pivot and find a new one.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Moving is never easy, but when it's time to relocate it's an adventure to embrace and look forward to. The Moon trine Pluto can bring you the home of your dreams. You may not feel like looking for a new place to live right now. However, the stars could be aligning in your favor. You can find the perfect place for your needs and at the right price.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Confusion hits. Today with the Moon in a trine to Pluto someone may come across a bit stronger than they usually do. What's the basis of their strange behavior or change? It can be hard to say, however, your sensitivity to control issues is heightened. Attitude or a moody demeanor could be a big dealbreaker.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Financial situations improve. You learn how to gain control over spending and put a cap on what amount of hours to work in a day. You are at a place where you may decide the only thing that matters is to focus on one particular goal. It can be difficult what to choose first, but it could be fun.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It takes a lot of self discipline to change something about yourself. During today's Moon in your sign in harmony with Pluto, you may find yourself in deep reflection. Today's perfect for hitting the restart button and asking for forgivness. It's important to remember the good things and release the bad by replacing the memories.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You don't need to dwell on the past. Looking into history is fun but it can also be damaging. You're no longer the person in the past, and you're ready to change. The love you feel when you are disciplining yourself is the same you can extend toward others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friends help you to regain a sense of acceptance in your life. You may find that it's easier to see things and embrace them on face value. You may prefer to try and be openly optimistic because of the goodness you receive from a friend. There's strength in numbers when the Moon is trine Pluto for your sign.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Don't work for the things that mean little to you. Instead, today set a big goal, one that seems totally too big for you to have. Then, use this time to craft a plan. You have the wit, still and mindset to do it. Think about the future and prepare for it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A sense of humor can go a long way. During today's Moon trine Pluto, you can learn to find funny things in matters that have no meaning to them. It's a wonderful day for friendship and to celebrate having people you love close to you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Admitting your wrong takes courage. You may struggle with the weight of the responsibility, but during the Moon trine Pluto transit, you realize what matters most in you and that is your honesty.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.