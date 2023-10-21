Weekly Love Horoscope For October 23 - 29, 2023

There seems to be more and more reasons to be cautious as you grow and experience trials. It makes it easier to avoid progress and hold on to the memory of heartbreak — making it challenging to let love in again. Life isn't about shrinking as you trudge along slower and less confidently. Instead, it's about embracing all the beautiful life lessons you've accumulated.

The week of October 23 brings the final eclipse on the Taurus Scorpio axis. This gives rise to the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus. It helps you find the emotional closure necessary to move beyond all that has occurred over the last two years.

The first eclipse of this cycle was in November 2021. Since then, you've been invited to see the truth about your romantic patterns and learn to find the balance between passion, stability, consistency and embracing the unknown. As this final eclipse rises, it's a chance to see the emotional healing and closure necessary to free yourself from fear, hurt or trepidation in moving forward.

Scorpio Season is also just the beginning of deepening your emotional capacity for embracing the transformation process. Scorpio is a water sign known for helping you take all you've been through and transform it into what can make you better. Use this energy to reflect on what has arisen for you romantically in the past two years and look for the lessons.

Although it's easier to say things" just happened" or see it all as random moments, there is always a purpose for what you attract, agree to and allow. Whether this is about your visions of love, inner child healing or simply allowing yourself to grow beyond the conditions you were taught, you are being invited into a realm of deep emotional healing that is strengthened by both the eclipse and Scorpio Season.

Often, to find the healing and closure you seek, it's not about things making logical sense to your mind. It's about accepting your inner knowing instead. and as you do, that new path starts to open up, and you feel hope return that, just maybe, it has all been for a divine reason.

Key Dates for October 23 – 29

Monday, October 23

The Sun shifts into Scorpio, beginning a brand-new zodiac season where truth and transformation will reign. Scorpio is a water sign that the Phoenix represents. This mythical creature is reborn from the ashes of its demise. It seems there is no better representation of what this zodiac season will mean. While the Phoenix is reborn from the ashes anew, it's similar to the process of love, heartbreak and then consciously choosing the love again. The Phoenix becomes better, stronger and wiser as it's reborn, and during this zodiac season of the alchemist, you are being encouraged to approach love in the same way.

The Sun rules your external self, which governs your decisions and actions. Yet, to ensure you make new decisions based on your growth and healing, you must rise from the ashes of any previous heartbreak. Let yourself be rebirthed around this time into a better version of yourself as you focus not just on opening your heart to love again or healing a bruised relationship but on approaching it with the knowledge that everything you've been through previously has served the purpose of helping to make you better.

Saturday, October 28

There are always endings within the divine flow of life, but it's only because the new wouldn't be possible without them. As the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse rises in Taurus, the final one in its series, you will be called to reflect on your healing and all that you've learned since November 2021. Eclipses move in generally two-year cycles, and since November 2021, you've been focusing on the themes of the Scorpio and Taurus axis, which has been about stability, transformation and the balance between passion and consistency. Depending upon where these energies show up for you, it may look slightly different, yet regardless of your journey these last few years, the one thing that remains the same is that an end is near.

Lunar Eclipses bring healing, awareness or understanding regarding the emotional self. It often looks like a sudden understanding or ah-ha realization that allows you to bring closure to a particular situation while simultaneously beginning a new one. This eclipse, in particular, because it is the last in the series of the Taurus and Scorpio, is offering more finality than others.

While for many, this could bring the end of a relationship or self-limiting belief, it's only because something new has already begun. Allow yourself to focus on creating space for what you genuinely want. You can start to take root by choosing to walk away from struggle. Love will be whatever you decide it is, so as the final eclipse in Taurus occurs, setting you free from the lessons of the past, choose for it to come easy and with gentleness.

Weekly love horoscopes for October 23 - 29, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Monday, October 23

Leading Energy: Sun into Scorpio, ruler of your sector of intimacy, transformation and passion

Transformation isn't an overnight process. Instead, it is built upon days, weeks and years until finally, it reaches a moment where nothing will ever be the same again. The eclipse cycle of Taurus and Scorpio is ending, resenting a positive shift in how you feel yourself and what that represents for the decisions you make for your life. Yet, as the Sun moves into this intense water sign, the desire to grow can no longer be ignored.

While one phase ends, another begins as the new eclipse cycle shifts into your sign of Aries and Libra. This is always a powerful time of change, but just coming off the transformational energy of Scorpio means this wave will only continue to build. Whether you are ending, beginning or simply shifting the dynamics of a relationship, this week will bring the pinnacle moment of being able to trust your heart and embrace knowing it's time to act. Just because it will take some time to manifest fully doesn't mean underestimating the importance of a single step toward what you've always desired.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, October 23

Leading Energy: Scorpio Season, ruler of your romantic relationships

The past few years of intense self-growth have been a journey along with how that has affected your relationships. Still, as the Sun shifts into Scorpio along with the last Taurus eclipse, you will finally understand what the purpose has been of it all. Scorpio rules over romantic relationships and love as it helps to bring in the balance of passion and intensity you crave, even if it is something you must learn to honor.

As Scorpio Season begins, you will see new romantic opportunities come into your life. This is a time to follow your heart and trust you're ready for the next step. If the eclipse brings some emotional healing you hadn't known you needed, you are still being guided to open your heart to love again. Trust that everything the past two years has led to this moment, and let yourself believe in everything working out better than you hope.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 28

Leading Energy: Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus in your sector of acceptance and forgiveness

You're learning that you can't hang onto everything you go through because you have no space to receive happiness. You have gone through a great deal since the current eclipse cycle began in November 2021, and a big part of that process has been for you to learn acceptance and forgiveness. It can be easier to hold grudges or feel like things will always turn out a particular way because of how the past has unfolded. Except when you are filling your heart with negativity, there is no room for true happiness and love to bloom.

No matter how challenging, try to find a space of forgiveness or acceptance with the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus. No matter what has occurred, you are not forgiving someone for them, but you are forgiving a situation for you. You are accepting all that has happened to create peace, not to continue to allow it. When you do this, you remove the walls that have kept out the love you've hoped to receive.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, October 23

Leading Energy: Sun in Scorpio, ruler of your house of commitment and happiness

As much as being in an incredible romantic connection can improve your life, the most important thing you can do for yourself is commit to your happiness. Instead of feeling like you won't or can't be genuinely happy unless you have a romantic partner or unless things improve in your current relationship, focus on yourself. When you concentrate more on what brings you joy and happiness, you automatically change your romantic relationship for the better.

As the Sun shifts into Scorpio, you are being guided to not put all your energy into attracting a new relationship or improving an existing one but instead to create more of a life that you genuinely want to live. When you start to make yourself happy and follow your dreams, you inevitably will attract the love that adds to that. Don't give all your power up to another when you have always been in charge of your destiny.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, October 23

Leading Energy: Sun in Scorpio, ruler of your home and family sector

The idea of domesticity is one that you gravitate toward. However, you need to make sure it's for the right reasons. Before fully knowing yourself, you can create or build what looks good to others or what fulfills the stereotypes for how to forge a committed romantic relationship. As you grow, you start to see it matters less how it looks, and instead, it becomes about how it feels. It can be more challenging to validate this, but as you do, you will gain the confidence necessary to embrace any changes that come your way.

Scorpio Season always brings a sharp truth to your home and family sector. This can be about a house, marriage and children, but it can also be about yourself and your closest relationship. As Scorpio begins to highlight themes here, you are encouraged to focus on your healing and to let yourself see the truth of this area of your life. When you can honor your feelings as truth, your decisions become much easier.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, October 23

Leading Energy: Scorpio Season, ruler of your house of communication and agreements

Instead of worrying about where you will take next year's summer holiday or ensuring your home is ready for celebration gatherings, focus on the emotional connection with your partner. In relationships, it can often be desirable to gauge your happiness and relationship based on what you have created or are doing as a couple. It often feels more like you're checking boxes off a list that truly makes the connection you desire.

Allow the magic of Scorpio Season to work wonders on your relationship by simply being more present with your partner. If single, use this energy to attract a partner who genuinely is in alignment with yourself instead of someone who seems to, again, check all the boxes.

Love doesn't care how it looks but about the bond it creates between two people. By embracing a more profound truth and allowing yourself to be vulnerable, you can transform any connection into being what truly aligns with your heart.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 28

Leading Energy: Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus, ruler of your sector of transformation and truth

You need to honor your truth to create the relationship you desire. Instead of conforming to accept what is being offered or feeling like somehow you are asking for too much when expressing your needs, realize only if you set the bar high will others always be allowed to offer the bare minimum. As much as you want to be this force of unconditional love for others, you also must be that for yourself, which is why the truth is so important.

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus helps you work with the truth of the past two years and transform it so you can use it to continue building. Often, while in the mix of relationship growth or challenges, it can be hard to see your genuine feelings or what is happening. Yet the Taurus Eclipse will give you a moment of clarity, reflection and healing as you start to see that by loving yourself, you'll finally be able to attract the love you've always dreamed of.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 28

Leading Energy: Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus, ruler of your romantic sector

As the eclipses are beginning to move away from your sign of Scorpio and Taurus, you are also starting to see the purpose of events that began around November 2021. As a water sign known for intensity, you also now see the work of receiving peace over chaos. When you heal and grow, you don't change your romantic patterns but what you perceive love to be. It can be more challenging to receive peace than the rollercoaster of emotions with chaotic love, but it is something you crave. You just need to remember that if you want it, you'll still have to become accustomed to it.

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus rises in your romantic sector, inviting you into a period of calm and healing as you can find more profound closure and release from all that occurred during the past two years. Don't fear feeling like everything must change now that you've become the person you were always meant to be. There's no need to rush for the next steps, but you deserve peace as you move forward.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, October 23

Leading Energy: Scorpio Season, ruler of your house of intuition and healing

You are a profoundly feeling zodiac sign, even if that's a secret you often keep to yourself. Instead of distracting yourself with new careers, relationships or endeavors, learning to sit with things just as they are is often your most important journey. When you can sit with your feelings, you can understand more about them and tap into your intuition. This can help sort out the difference between what your ego wants you to do and what your soul guides you toward.

Scorpio Season invites you into the deepest part of your subconscious as you will notice more prophetic and intense dreaming as your inner self tries to work through everything. It doesn't mean you can't work on your relationship or put yourself out there to meet someone new, but you need to make sure you're also developing a close relationship with yourself. When you can learn to sit with yourself and all your feelings, you can finally heal what you've been carrying around, making more room for love.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 28

Leading Energy: Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus, ruler of your romantic commitment sector

It's been a long journey, but take heart because you are precisely where you are meant to be. You've been through heartbreak and career growth, and you are now primed to step into a new phase of life that will be about greater ease and happiness. Instead of pushing away the memories of the past, though, learn to smile through them as you recognize that while there might be some things you'd change, it has all led to you having more joy and love than you once thought possible.

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus highlights a more significant commitment, whether it's a new romantic encounter, engagement or moving in together. With this being the last eclipse on this cycle, it can bring something incredibly significant, especially if you can see your relationship has progressed over the last two years since November 2021. The one thing you must do is let yourself move into this new chapter because the more you bring peace to the past, the less power it will have over your future. A moment of gratitude can bring a lifetime of happiness.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 28

Leading Energy: Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus, ruler of your home and family sector

Changes always begin rippling below the surface of your life far before you become aware of them. In this case, you've known that there would be a transformation within your home, family or in the connection of domestic intimacy in your life — but it may be happening sooner than you thought. As you've moved through the past two years, you've done a great deal of healing, but not all your decisions have come from that place yet. As lessons are falling into place like shooting stars, you are seeing more connections within everything and feeling ready to take the next step in your relationship.

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus brings you a new level of love and commitment with your partner as you spend more time together, become exclusive or start to share more time at home. Quality time is hugely emphasized under this lunation as you can recognize how different this is from anything you've had before and how ready you are for more. Everything in the universe guides you to take a risk, trust and embrace all the love you can because you deserve it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, October 28

Leading Energy: Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus, ruler of your house of communication

As you have moved through the last two years, you've started to see a direct correlation between how you express yourself and the new opportunities you attract into your life. You always speak from your heart, but you can sometimes withhold your feelings or try to see the best in the other person. This can lead to unhealthy boundaries, or you feel drained from your romantic connection. All that has been changing, and you've seen some dramatic transformations in your relationship.

If you've had to part ways with a previous partner, or things haven't entirely manifested as you'd hoped, take heart because there will be some wonderful opportunities for conversations around the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus. This will bring about meaningful conversations with an ex for greater clarity, healing conversations in an existing relationship or clear intentions from a new romantic interest. You've been working to honor your whole self, your needs and your truth, so now it's about letting it shine and seeing who aligns with what you know in your heart you deserve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.