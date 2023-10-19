Each Zodiac Sign's One Card Tarot Horoscope For The Week Of October 23 - 29, 20233

Welcome to the Weekly Tarot reading for October 23 - 29, 2023. Our week is stuffed with positive and life-affirming transits ... it's almost as if we can't go wrong. Still, we don't want to say that 'too loudly' lest the universe gets it into its mind to teach us a lesson in arrogance.

All joking aside, the Tarot can suggest, advise and guide us throughout the week. It's nice to turn to cartomancy for insight, as astrology isn't as 'human' as is Tarot.

The week of October 23 - 29, 2023, holds much in store for us. We're going to need some interpretation. Scorpio season can be an emotional upheaval, and while we're at it, let it be known that this week also brings us a Full Moon in Taurus. Steady as she goes, as they say.

Every zodiac sign will receive one tarot card for the week. Look to the keywords for broad insight and areas of importance. There's much to learn here, and this week provides ample opportunity to learn, change, grow and love. Stay strong and believe in yourselves ... that's the key to everything. Zodiac sign by zodiac sign, let's see how the Tarot delivers our week to us.

Each zodiac sign's one card tarot horoscope for the week of October 23 - 29, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The World, reversed

The week of October 23 - 29, 2023, immediately puts you into action. You'll easily find your balance while in a whirlwind of activity. This week has you searching for ways to ground yourself, as you feel almost shaky with the amount of opportunity heading your way. You may feel nervous about coming through with something you don't have the confidence to handle, but you'll do just fine, Aries. You were made for success.

You need to remember that everything that happens this week can improve your life, and that's pretty fantastic. You may not know where to start, but it's all in potential. Fear nothing and just go for it. Trust yourself, Aries, you were born for this.

Keywords for the week: persistence, vision, awareness

Secret meanings: Simply because this card is in its reversed state doesn't necessarily mean your world is going to be turned upside down. You need to understand that you'll be presented with a new idea that doesn't automatically register to you as good. Don't be afraid of newness is the lesson here. Try your hand at something altogether different.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Lovers, reversed

During the week of October 23 - 29, 2023, you will find many other roads to love. That you can find them all in your partner, meaning ... this is only the beginning for the two of you regarding where you're going together. It won't always be easy, breezy, beautiful and you know it now. This first week of Scorpio season may have you at each other's throats and that may be a first where this particular relationship stands. It's all OK, and there is nothing here to worry about.

You can count on this week for major love lessons, and while that may come with a bruised ego or some bashed pride, so what? This is life in the fast lane, Taurus, and you must figure out how to handle the road here. Ups, down, the ins and outs... that's how love goes, and by the end of the week, you'll find that it was all worth your time and effort.

Keywords for the week: patience, belief, trust

Secret meanings: Whenever we get The Lovers in reverse, we start to worry whether we're about to break up with someone or have some kind of lover's quarrel that will hurt us. Not to worry. Remember that this is The Lovers card and whether it's right side up or upside down, we're looking at two people who love each other. Not to worry, everything here is OK. Whatever you and your partner go through this week will bring you closer together.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords, reversed

This week has you making some very important decisions regarding your life and those of certain people close to you. This card implies that you have had enough of the behavior of those in your innermost circle and that to restore the peace, you must take it upon yourself to be the one who barks out the orders.

During the week of October 23 - 29, 2023, you will let yourself be known as 'the last word' and people will simply have to pay attention to you or pay the consequences. You are not playing around this week. And everyone around you will know and respect this.

Keywords for the week: vicious, important, meaningful

Secret meanings: Understand this, Gemini: you can be a lot to handle sometimes. That might surprise you because you think of yourself as cool, calm and collected ... even under duress. This week has you showing a side of yourself that is cold and calculated and may even shock you. Yes, you are stable and rational, but you can sometimes read as frozen, solid and intractable.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

While the week of October 23 - 29, 2023, has you planning far into the future, you may find that your mind does a number on you and reverses course halfway through the week. This means that, while you are finally happy to feel flush in the finance department of your life, you are also starting to bring in the notion of poverty consciousness, which takes your mood down.

Think of it this way: you are only new to having money and it feels good. So, what do you do with this idea? You bring in the idea of loss. You can't help but undermine yourself even though everything is OK, and that's what the reversed Ten of Pentacles suggests. Do yourself a favor and don't overthink it. You'll find, and you'll stay fine, Cancer.

Keywords for the week: frugality, investment, finance

Secret meanings: At first glance, you might think this card is about somehow watching your empire topple, as this is the case when we see Pentacles in reverse, but have no fear. This might imply that you have been somewhat reckless regarding your spending and that you're only now seeing a limit to your funds. Be frugal and careful ... that's the secret here. Don't fall apart with worry. You'll still be in the black, as they say.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Magician

This week, October 23 - 29, 2023, has you accomplishing things you never thought possible. You might get it into your mind that it's all you, meaning ... your gratitude is lacking and your ego is out of hand. If something goes right during the week, while you might very well be responsible for it, you should show off now the idea that you are solely responsible for its success.

This week has you taking credit where you don't necessarily deserve to, and that could make a few people angry with you. You could make the very best of this week if you share and share alike. The real magic here is in believing that things are accomplished with teamwork. You cannot take credit for everything, Leo.

Keywords for the week: ability, foresight, possibility

Secret meanings: This card can bring about some exciting feelings in a person, and it'd be best to let those feelings be something we contemplate rather than buy into. What's meant by that is that The Magician is a card that lets us know that we are working with the power of intention. While we can create something from nothing, we must understand that we are not suddenly magical gods. We are utilizing nature's forces and need to know our parameters.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: King of Swords

This card has you knowing that whatever it takes to accomplish whatever you need done, you'll be the one to take action and make it happen. You are no longer in the mood to hear excuses; the last person you want to hear those excuses from is yourself. You are dead serious and not much fun, and you don't care what anyone thinks of you from October 23 - 29, 2023.

You'll find that Scorpio season only encourages you, and that is something you like. You grab power wherever you can and translate it into aggressive and bold moves that change lives. You are not here to cause trouble, but you are here to create transformative change.

Keywords for the week: Swift action, deliberateness, steely behavior

Secret meanings: There comes a point now and then where you simply will not hear anyone else's opinion. This is what happens with you this week, October 23 - 29, 2023. You are fierce when laying down the law; as this card implies, you are the boss. Nobody will convince you to either back down or get out of the way because, in all sincerity, Virgo, you are SCARY.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Judgment, reversed

When we get the Judgment card in reverse, we look at how things we expect bring disappointment when they finally arrive. What this week, October 23 - 29, 2023, brings you, Libra, is the typical example of what happens to us when our minds are set on one particular outcome. You saw an entirely different scenario than what you ended up with this week, making the pain of expectation sour.

During the week, you'll adjust and won't see it as bad as you thought. You'll still be licking your wounds, as dealing with the unexpected is hard. You had your mind set on different results, which will take a learning curve to adjust. It's all OK, there's nothing bad that's happened. It's just about your perception of what has occurred.

Keywords for the week: adaptivity, intelligence, acceptance

Secret meanings: Naturally, one would automatically assume that the Judgment card in reverse would mean ... a bad judgment, but it's nothing that terrible. What's going on here is that things don't go the way you had in mind. There is nothing particularly negative about this, but it will require a change of heart in you and the ability to adapt and adjust.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

During the week of October 23 - 29, 2023, you will feel that all the opportunities you had lined up for yourself have suddenly dried up. You can't proceed because there's nothing to proceed 'to,' which will bring you a sense of isolation and frustration, Scorpio. You aren't going to fold under pressure, so you know in your heart that you'll work it out ... whatever 'it' is.

You may also feel this is the time to confront some things that are simply not working. This could come with some harsh personal truths, but if that's what it takes, so be it. You'll do what you have to do to survive, thrive and stay alive.

Keywords for the week: freedom, contemplation, responsibility

Secret meanings: To look at this card could give anyone chills up and down their spines. Scorpio, we know better because this card tells you to change your ways or stay stuck. How you got yourself into whatever mess you're presently in is what you need to deal with, but once dealt with ... you're free. So keep that in mind this week. This 'problem' isn't permanent. Think about how you got here and work to remove yourself from the situation.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

This card may look like a party or even a riot of riches, but this week, October 23 - 29, 2023, has you contemplating all that you have before you. The kicker here is that you need to move on to some of these grand opportunities as time waits for no one, not even you, Sagittarius. This card shows you that you are fortunate and lucky. Love is here, money is here, health is here ... now, what do you do about it all?

This week brings you luck through a question. Will you accept it, or will you simply think about it all until your luck runs out? Because, as we all know, that can happen too. So, while the iron is hot, you need to strike because this card implies that you can have it all if you simply say 'yes' to it.

Keywords for the week: chance, gifts, opportunity

Secret meanings: There's something you should know and you must act on it. What's going on with this card, Sagittarius, is that while it's apparent and obvious that you've been handed a plethora of good opportunities, the truth is that you need to make up your mind and put some of these wondrous opportunities to good use. It's nice that you have this kind of good fortune, but the fates demand that you use your gifts, so ... get on top of that and do something.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: King of Wands

You may come across as a real smooth operator, but this is the only way you can travel through life, as you've learned that you are responsible for your happiness. During the week of October 23 - 29, 2023, you'll see that, once again, you will have to step in and be the one who dictates what you do, who you do it with, and why you do whatever you do.

This card shows that you are not someone who can easily be swayed, and it is during this week that you get to see how people really can't deal with your power at times. Still, that doesn't topple you as you figure they will have to learn their lessons independently.

Keywords for the week: decision, intelligence, practicality

Secret meanings: For you, Capricorn, to draw the King of Pentacles is almost par for the course in terms of who you are and what you need to keep your life running smoothly. Once again, you'll be in a position of power, and while those around you think of you as a benevolent master, you won't relinquish this position to anyone or anything. You have learned that you are the true ruler of your life. This is what works for you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Ordinarily, this card might imply an upset about love, and the love we speak of here might not necessarily be romantic but familiar. In a way, you're used to family upsets, so you know in your heart that if something goes wrong, it will smooth itself out on its own accord.

What bothers you during the week of October 23 - 29, 2023, is that your love life seems more affected than your family life. You can't help but think that you either did something wrong or that the person you're in love with has found something so distracting that they hardly notice you are there. This is distressing to you, of course.

Keywords for the week: misreading, sadness, belief

Secret meanings: You may feel a sense of loss during this week, as you aren't sure if you can continue to keep the faith where a certain person is concerned. This card shows you as someone who does try, and the last thing you want to find out is that you didn't try hard enough. You remain loyal to yourself, but you may uncover a weakness in yourself this week that you don't want to admit to.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Hierophant, reversed

Here's a week where you can't be argued with, as you believe you are the ultimate authority. During the week of October 23 - 29, 2023, you will find that you are challenged left and right and that while some seem to agree with your opinions, the ones who don't will be read the riot act — by you. You are intolerant and pushy, and most of it is about public opinion.

Generally, you don't like to get into social affairs, but this week has you with a serious chip on your shoulder. You'll be spewing opinions left and right, as you won't step off your platform and insist that yours is the only opinion that makes sense. Prepare for major word battles, Pisces.

Keywords for the week: opinion, knowledge, argument

Secret meanings: Be prepared for a political uproar in your life. Even though you generally like to keep politics and religion out of your gatherings, you might find that with a card like the reversed Hierophant, arguments over world affairs can't be helped, and you might be swept away with passionate anger and righteous indignation. It's that kind of week.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.