Breathe into the new day as you prepare to embark on an unknown journey of fate. Within the wormhole of space between eclipses, you can time travel as you can expedite your soul path. Observing allows you to know precisely which choices align with your divine fate.

As the Moon continues to travel toward the fruition of the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus, it rises as a Waxing Crescent in Scorpio on Monday, October 16. The Waxing Moon Phase creates a rest space as you are given time to prepare for the upcoming lunar cycle.

During this phase, you are encouraged to drop into your heart space, especially under the energy of Scorpio. Honor your truth and bring healing to what still weighs like a stone upon your heart. It's a place of hope where you begin planting the seeds for all you need to manifest what you most desire.

Much emotional processing has come up since Pluto was stationed directly in Capricorn at the beginning of October. Much of what you have been doing during this time is clearing away the old feelings that no longer resonate with you to create space for what does. Scorpio rules the emotional world within yourself and the ability to create truth out of all you discover.

While feelings can govern your choices, they connect to the divine, helping you manifest what is part of your soul contract. Focus your rituals today on the quiet surrendering of your heart as you relax into manifesting under the Waxing Crescent Moon and embrace the transformative truth of Scorpio.

What you need for your October 16 rituals

Leading Energy: Scorpio, Water

Best Time For Your Ritual: Evening

Chakra Point: Solar Plexus

Herbs: Catnip, Thyme and Lavender

Essential Oils: Patchouli, Ylang-Ylang and Frankincense

Crystals: Citrine for strength, Aquamarine for Peace and Amethyst for purification

Incense: Ginger

What each zodiac sign can manifest on October 16, 2023

Aries: Emotional Transformation

(March 21 - April 19)

Daily Affirmation: I hold myself with grace as I embrace the transformation process.

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio will inspire you to reflect on your feelings regarding change as you are encouraged to surrender to transformation. Begin by creating a transformation intention using almond oil and the essence of ginger and lavender. Repeat your affirmation as you massage this oil blend into your skin before bed.

Taurus: Clarity In Love

(April 20 - May 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am open to seeing the truth in my romantic relationship.

Let yourself set an intention for clarity in your relationship under the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio. Begin by writing down your affirmation, and then fold it toward you three times. When you're ready, repeat your affirmation while you place your intention beneath a tiger's eye on your front steps in the moonlight.

Gemini: Ease

(May 21 - June 20)

Daily Affirmation: I deserve a life of ease and joy.

Wrap yourself in the warmth of attracting ease into your while the Waxing Crescent Moon rises in Scorpio. Create an intention jar using rose petals, lavender and amethyst. Repeat your affirmation as you seal the jar with violet wax and place it on your altar next to a white candle.

Cancer: Creativity

(June 21 - July 22)

Daily Affirmation: I embrace my creativity and look for new ways to approach life.

Focus on adopting a more creative approach to life under the power of the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio. Create an offering with rosemary, orange peels and lavender. Before bed, go outside under the Moon and safely burn your offering, scattering the cooled ashes to the earth.

Leo: Emotional Support

(July 23 - August 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am open to receiving emotional support from those I care about in my life.

Let yourself be open to receiving more emotional support from those in your life while the Waxing Crescent Moon is in Scorpio. Use rosemary, sage, citrine and clear quartz to create a supporting charm. Repeat your affirmation as you bind them with a blue ribbon and then place them under your pillow or in your clothes for the next day.

Virgo: Vulnerability

(August 23 - September 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am embracing vulnerability to transform my relationships with others.

Tap into your emotional vulnerability while the Waxing Crescent Moon rises in Scorpio. Begin by creating a throat chakra opening blend using almond oil and the essence of rose. Warm the blend up, and then find a comfortable space to relax. Repeat your affirmation as you massage it into your throat chakra.

Libra: Financial Growth

(September 23 - October 22)

Daily Affirmation: I am planting the seeds for financial growth.

Set an intention for financial growth under the energy of the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio. Begin by planting a few abundant basil seeds in a small garden pot. Repeat your affirmation, then sprinkle some cinnamon over the soil for luck.

Scorpio: Healing

(October 23 - November 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am sinking deep into my healing as I prepare for a new beginning.

Allow yourself to embrace your healing as you honor the energy of the Waxing Crescent Moon in your zodiac sign of Scorpio. Create a tea from lavender, lemon peels and honey. As it steeps, place your hands over the mug and send the energy of your affirmation into it. Once it's ready, find a quiet place to curl up and repeat your affirmation while you enjoy your healing tea.

Sagittarius: Intuition

(November 22 - December 21)

Daily Affirmation: I am connected to my intuition as I let it lead me toward my destiny.

Embrace your intuitive gifts more honestly as Scorpio's Waxing Crescent Moon rises. Create an intuitive sachet using lavender, catnip and amethyst. Repeat your affirmation as you bind it with violet ribbon and place it beneath your pillow before bed.

Capricorn: Insight

(December 22 - January 19)

Daily Affirmation: I am opening my heart to greater insight.

Let yourself look at things differently, especially if someone close to you offers a new perspective while the Waxing Crescent Moon is in Scorpio. Create an insight talisman using sage, rosemary, verbena and citrine. Once you're ready, you can place the items in a small pouch or piece of fabric. Repeat your affirmation as you bind it together with a white ribbon.

Aquarius: Career Opportunities

(January 20 - February 18)

Daily Affirmation: I am ready to embrace new opportunities within my professional life.

Let yourself start to embrace new opportunities in your career sector under the energy of the Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio. Collect a small bar of lemon or mint soap and carve the sigil for success. Once ready, anoint it with basil essential oil and leave it beside your sink. Repeat your affirmation each time you wash your hands so you will be able to seize new opportunities in your career.

Pisces: Soul Travel

(February 19 - March 20)

Daily Affirmation: I am honoring my soul as it directs me toward the places I am meant to travel to.

Open your heart and recognize the inspiration to travel to specific locations is an intuitive download from your soul while the Waxing Crescent Moon is in Scorpio. Create an intention jar with a picture or the name of where you feel called to travel: sage, verbena, rose petals and blue lace agate for manifesting a particular trip. Repeat your affirmation as you seal the jar with orange wax, then place it on a west-facing windowsill to honor the energy of Scorpio.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.