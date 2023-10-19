Each Individual Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 20, 2023

Each individual zodiac sign will get a one card tarot reading for their tarot horoscope on October 20, 2023. Find out yours, by zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You may feel like going back to the past so you can recapture childhood. The memories will always be there for you when you need to take a walk down memory lane. You may not be able to go back to what once was, but you can emulate the good time and experiences in life now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You may feel like you've been stabbed in the back by someone you love. You may feel as though you can't trust anyone ever again after this ordeal. But with time and a bit of love you'll regain your courage to try one more time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You're going to enjoy working with others at your job. You're surrounded by creative and like-minded individuals. The synergy of everyone partnering together for a common cause can lift your spirits and inspire you to achieve even greater than you had dared to dream.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

You're going places. You have been working hard on the things that mean a lot to you. You stand on the shoulders of greatness. Give credit where it is due once you get to the top of where you are going.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You're ready to fight for what you believe in. You may feel like you need to get involved in power politics at the workplace. It won't be easy, and this tarot card is letting you know you need to act with wisdom.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Worry will only get you so far. You have to manage your feelings or your emotions will eventually manage you. Sometimes poorly managed emotions will take you down the path of disaster. Instead, use logic and put your emotions under control.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Life is moving so quickly that you may have trouble catching up with all the work you need to do. Don't sit idly or think that you can take a long break. You will have to work harder than usual to keep up. Stay diligent.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

When you've got a good head on your shoulders, you still will experience self-doubt. Self-doubt is normal. it's good to question yourself from time-to-time. But once you've gathered facts, you can clearly know what to do. Apply your energy in the way that you sense you ought to go.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Keep your ears and mind open. A message is coming to you. You may not believe what you hear right away. You may even think you've been lied to. But you will see that the thing you needed to know was not only timely but relevant. So ponder but don't brush off. The universe is speaking!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Life is hard, but you're not waiting for someone else to fix problems You're sitting diligently doing the things that will produce results. You delay your gratification now so you can have what you want later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You are thinking clearly about a problem. Don't doubt yourself. You know what to do, and you don't have to ask others for their opinion. This tarot card signals acting like a leader, and when you do, things fall into place the way they are meant to be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Your feelings are like a beam of light in the dark guiding you to where you need to be. You may not know what the future holds, but your heart will help you to understand what you desire. Act as if it already is, and it shall be, Pisces!

