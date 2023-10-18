Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for October 19, 2023 is here when the Moon is entering Capricorn and the Sun is in Libra.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Thinking too much? This tarot card indicates a pressing problem that runs through your mind throughout the day almost to the point where you can't think of anything else. Release your cares and take them off of your shoulders. Do the best that you can and then allow fate to handle the rest.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You only know so much. Yes, even you with all your expertise can only see so much into the future. There's a point where knowledge and experience are handed off to father time. Time determines the ultimate outcome of this situation. You learn to trust it more and more when you stop trying to control the process.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

A celebration! This tarot card reveals how you've finally moved beyond the worst of things. You have gotten to a place in time where the joy of rewards are yours to claim. You have been waiting with hope for so long and now the victory is yours!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Hold yourself in high regards. The High Priestess invites you to embrace your inner feminine energy. Do little things that remind you how well you can love yourself and others. Spend time in nature. Slow the pace. Enjoy being kinder and more gentle when speaking toward others. See yourself being the person you want to be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

The Fool tarot card is a card of ambition and raw determination. If you want someething to happen, you will do anything to get it. You might even makd reckless choices out of desperation. This tarot card warns you to be a more cautious even though your fear may say to throw caution to the wind instead.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your feminine intuition is there to help you figure things out when the facts are unavailable or you're getting mixed signals from a variety of sources. The Empress tarot card is associated with Libra, so you're being called to balance your energy. Try not to let your emotions swing to extremes. When you feel anxious, calm yourself. Should you feel dulled emotionally, don't ignore that feeling. Do things that keep your heart and mind alive and aligned.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

There's a natural call to respect established institutions and things that have been around for a long time. Lately you may have been bucking the system and trying to go your own way. This may have been to your detriment. The Hierophant tarot card indicates that sticking to the known is better right now. Following the rules will take you where you need and want to be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck finds you where you are, but not if you don't ever go anywhere. Staying home may seem like the better thing to do. But, if you're trying to meet your soulmate, find a job or make a life change going out and being involved with the world is what it will take. The Wheel of Fortune is saying you can be as lucky as you want to be, but it will take a bit of effort on your part to feel it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Being patient and kind are never undervalued activities but when you do so to your detriment it's not a wise choice. The Hanged Man tarot card reveals you taking patience to an extreme. The world may be passing you by as you wait for someone who is less motivated than you are. The risk is you becoming more complacent. Don't lose sight of your personal goals. You may need to let someone fall behind so you can get ahead.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Your mind is sharp as a tack, and you are running circles around people in your life lately. This is a great trait to have, but it can also be slightly intimidating. It's a power trip day for you, and you may find it a bit fun on some levels. You don't want to isolate people who depend on you. Be smart but try not to make others feel insecure when you share your knowledge if you can.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You're going to experience a spark of innovation when you have the King of Wands tarot card in your life. You have incredible talents and gifts, and you may have a chance to use them all with a project or person you're working with. They will see you as the King of Wands! You're full of life and passion!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

As the song says, "Here comes the Sun ... it's going to be all right". The Sun tarot card is an incredibly good sign. Life may be taking turns down paths that feel wrong to you right now. Amazingly, fate thrives on change and adversity. It wakes you up to what makes you feel happy so you can appreciate the thing that will make you whole.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.