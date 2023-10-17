The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 18

here's each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for October 18, 2023, including what's happening while the Moon is in Sagittarius, the sign associated with the Temperance tarot card.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Don't blame yourself for what happened. Humans are hard to predict and people pick what's best for themselves in the end. The moment you realize you are no longer a priority to the one you love, its important for you to choose yourself, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

It's not enough to listen to your heart to know what you ought to do. First, you need to be sure that you are in a good place emotionally. Even your own negative thoughts can influence your interpretation of a situation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Doing a job that only pays the bills can be why you feel sad and unfulfilled lately. It's important to also chase your passions. It's not as easy to do as it sounds, but you can find a way to follow your dreams, one step at a time. Map out a plan and start somewhere, even if its small.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Don't let others make decisions for you, especially not when you're feeling overwhelmed. Even though it's hard to decide what you want to do next, the consequences of your choices are yours. It's better for you to pick what you want from your life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Choosing to speak with honor and kindness can have everything to do with the giver, and not whose on the receiving end. This means deciding for yourself the standard in which you treat people, and not letting it be based on those you encounter.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

It can be easy for life to move fast and live going from one thing to the next, but there is power in living reflectively and intentionally. Ask yourself if you are showing up as the person you wish to be, and living the life you wish to live — even if it's as simple as the habits within it. Of course, we all have improvements to make, so identify them, and set sail after them!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

Sometimes something — maybe a part of you or a relationship — must die in order for life to take root someplace else. Give yourself the spåace to mourn the loss, and then shift your eyes on the new things to come. Remember, where one door closes, another opens. There might be something better for you coming; sometimes a no to what you had your eyes on is a yes to something greater.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

This card stands for education and research. In these areas, while it can feel like you are working tirelessly for nothing because you don't yet see the reward, remember what you are working for. Your education can be a commitment to yourself, diligence and learning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You've lived many lifetimes, Sagittarius. The Queen of Swords is an encouraging card. It reveals how important it is for you to trust yourself. Age, life experience, and even your education are teachers. You have been a wonderfully attentive student, so lean in on your spiritual and emotional knowledge. This situation will make sense to you, and you'll make a wise decision.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Devil

Everyone goes through bouts of temptation. It can seem like you desire what you shouldn't have the most when you've finally decided to quit a bad habit. Your mind may try to pull you back into the past because that's what it knows. Exercise your free will. Your spirit can help you to overcome this battle.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You may feel a bit insecure today due to a variety of factors. One of them can be that you know you're pursuing the right path. But, there are people who will challenge your choices and push you to question your abilities. These individuals function like little sharpeners to your mental blade. You become stronger, Aquarius. This is a great chance for you to see how strong you truly are.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's not hiding away from the world if you know that you're stepping away from the world to think and get closer to God. You have spiritual questions, and this time away from your cell phone, social media and life's distractions makes it easier to tune in and hear your inner voice speak.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.