The 3 Zodiac Signs With Truly Healing Horoscopes This Week

A blast from the past is in store for all of us this week between October 16 - 22, 2023. Of course, three zodiac signs will have the best experience during this retro mania — Aries, Taurus, and Capricorn — but there's something here for the rest of the us, too.

The energy this week brings much-needed healing to so many of us, while also proving a "spooky" feeling as we prepare for Halloween festivities. Whether you honor this energy by making offerings to your passed-away loved ones or decorating your lawn with plastic skeletons, do something that feels both cathartic and nostalgic. You can write a letter of gratitude, try to recreate a Halloween decor or prank that you failed to execute in the past, or do a candle ritual to clear out the ghosts of your exes from your energy field. Chiron in Aries will add weight to the catharsis this week and bring deep healing to its wings.

This week, the transiting Moon will move through Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Capricorn. So, the general theme is to let your soul talk before you sober up later in the week. Now's not the time to fixate on regrets. Now's the time to show what you are made of and then some. If you are a musician, you may create music like never before.

If you feel called to, make time for love this week. Lasting love doesn't appear out of nowhere. It takes time and effort to build. With North Node in Aries, let courage be your guiding emotion so you don't have unsavory regrets.

The three zodiac signs who experience genuine healing during their weekly horoscopes for October 16 to 22, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

"To be or not to be" is what the energy is like for you this week, Aries. While this quote from Hamlet fits right in with the spooky esthetic of October, it reminds you that North Node is currently in Aries and clearing the path forward for you. Now's the time to make bold moves even if your knees quake under the table. You are on the best horoscopes list because nobody can overthrow you if you seize your destiny right now. Besides, who said the journey won't be fun?

Also, with the North Node opposite Mercury and Sun in Libra, you will find help from unexpected sources this week. They will be soul friends you have known in other lifetimes but strangers to you in this one. Let the serendipity open your eyes to your true potential and the magic around you.

If you feel called to, do a deep meditation routine at least once this week. You can even tune into a binaural frequency of your choice. The energy is really powerful for you at this time and going into a meditative state will bring you unexpected revelations and messages.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week, Taurus, a reprieve from pain and hardships, is in store. The stars are now aligning in your favor once again. All you have to do is ask what you want and the universe will provide. Just make sure you don't squander your blessings on useless things. Now's the time to focus on your true priorities and make those important dreams come true.

Jupiter retrograde in Taurus is your main benefactor this week. It's here to remind you that life's like an entertaining cha-cha dance where you go a few steps forward one time and a few steps back at another. It's the journey that brings us true value. The destination is just the cherry on top.

Of course, with Jupiter trine Moon in Capricorn in the latter half of the week, it's important not to be frivolous with your time. Don't procrastinate on what's important or you'll miss the opportunities waiting for you!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the energy this week is really strong for you. If you have been working hard on something for the longest time now and have suffered a few setbacks in the recent past, something astonishing will happen this week that will suddenly make the finish line much closer than it was earlier. Send out gratitude into the universe when that happens. With the Moon currently in its waxing phase, you will also benefit from staying focused on the important things to you.

Of course, Moon in Capricorn is your main astrological influencer this week. Combined with Moon conjunct Pluto retrograde in the latter half, you are being called to do what matters to you first before you cater to the rest of the world. There will always be people who will try to use emotional blackmail and guilt to get you to prioritize them first, but that's just a paltry parlor trick.

If you feel called to, wear a clear quartz pendant around your neck at this time or carry a chunk of clear quartz in your pocket or bag. It will bring you clarity and help you enjoy the benefits coming your way this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.