October 16 - 22, 2023 Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs

It's a beautiful week for love to blossom, especially for three Chinese zodiac signs — Ox, Pig and Horse. Nostalgia will play a big role in their lives. If two lost loves wish to reunite, who's to stop them? THIS WEEK, the I Ching hexagram of love is wind over water (#59). Like gentle clouds blowing across the sky and mist that hangs steady at dawn, love changes and transforms depending on the environment in which it is nurtured.

The people, places and sentiments matter. Even a stranger can have a profound effect if the conditions are right. The collective energy calls on you to pay close attention to how the world shapes and changes you. Especially how it's influencing your ideas about love, body image and togetherness.

Some of you will benefit from thinking about the past this week and coming to terms with it. Others of you are being urged to have faith in yourself and the strength of your love and take a chance on something you never did in the past.

Admit your feelings to the one who got away. Now's the time to change the course of your romantic destiny. You can also harness the power of the waxing moon to do a manifestation ritual. Let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of October 16 - 22, 2023.

Three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love October 16 - 22, 2023:

1. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, your luck in love depends on you turning inward this week. Listen to your heart, open your third eye and don't let anyone come between you and your true love. Perhaps they don't want to see the two of you together. Maybe they are envious. Maybe they have different criteria for what's "acceptable" in love. You are not them.

If you are single, you need to take a chance on yourself and put yourself out there. Have you ever wanted to do something but stopped yourself out of fear of ridicule or looking stupid? Maybe that idea isn't foolish or ridiculous. Maybe you were in the company of the people who don't see life the same way as you do. Your luck in love is really strong this week. To tap into this luck and find your soulmate, you must first live true to yourself.

If you are in a relationship, the energy this week is really good for your love life, especially if you have a family picnic or gathering soon. Yes, there will be some annoying people in the mix. If you and your partner lean on each other, you can attract happy adventures and steer clear of the drama. Also, go grocery shopping with your partner this week. The cosmic forces have a surprise for the two of you.

2. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, your luck in love is so strong this week that it will show you why things never worked out with your exes. It will be an extraordinary epiphany, especially for those in a relationship. You are very close to achieving relationship nirvana.

If you are single, make time for yourself this week and show yourself some love. Whether through an impromptu shopping trip, a day at the spa, a browse through the local bookstore or wearing your favorite fall outfit, do the things that make your heart happy and light you up from the inside. Your soulmate will be drawn to this light like a ship looking at a lighthouse at midnight.

If you are in a relationship, do a gratitude ritual this week if you are ecstatic about being with your partner. If that's not the case, why are you allowing the wrong person to block the right person from coming in? Your luck in love has a magnetic quality to it this week. The more positive you feel about your circumstances, the more your future will improve. Don't let this beautiful blessing go to waste.

3. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, how to succeed in one's career and win a person's heart are different. You cannot use a hammer for the job of a wedge. Remember this as you navigate your love life this week. Your luck in love is strong, but it depends on you taking action at the right time.

If you are single, you are very close to meeting your forever love. Some of you have already met them but don't know it yet! Weirdly enough, some other area of your life is blocking this love from coming in. Your luck this week will help you unblock yourself. So, if you are stressed about something in your career or family life, use this energy to set yourself free.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week is asking you to balance two energies — pride and prudence. Every day is an opportunity for you and your partner to learn something new about yourselves and your relationship. Don't let pride get in the way. Don't let excessive practicality stop you from letting the flames of love grow. Let your creative side come to the fore this week. You'll be surprised by what your lucky stars store for you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.