9 Obvious Signs You Have A 'Soul Connection' With Your Best Friend

By John Cappello — Written on Oct 06, 2022
Photo: solominviktor / shutterstock.com
Friendship means different things to different people and this type of relationship falls into different categories.
You may have diverse types of friendships such as acquaintances, “social” friends, people you know but do not talk to, people you trust but do not know much about, and you can have friends that you feel an obligation to but are only willing to go so far. They are all friends in one form or another.
Some friendships offer a telepathic or soul connection
The idea of the best friendship may vary from person to person but the areas in this discussion are basic.
A true friend may not see you for years and pick up where you left off because there is a soul connection between you. You may yearn for your best friend because you enjoy his or her company so much.
A close companion may have telepathy with you and be able to predict your behavior because they know you so well. This is a shared trait you may have with him or her.
The comfort level you have with your best friend or friends is unmatched. Relationships you have with others may be good but there is something different about a best friend.
If you answer 'yes' to these nine questions, you have a soul connection with your best friend
1. You accept your friend for who they are
If the answer is “yes” then you are on your way to being the best type of friend. This acceptance must be mutual because if it is not, then the friendship is not complete. A reciprocal feeling or bond needs to be there if there is to be a true friendship.
The mutual acceptance of each other and their general world perspective is helpful. This does not mean you must totally accept another person’s point of view but there needs to be some commonality between you. Mutual respect must exist before a genuine connection can be made.
2. You're empathetic toward each other's needs
This question is about the emotional bond that you have with another person. This is different from accepting someone because just having the same belief system is not enough.
Intellectually being a friend is important but without the emotional component, there is a missing element to being the best type of friend.
3. You're trustworthy — and your friend has won your trust, too
This is another layer of friendship that is essential in being the best type of friend. Mutual trust means that you can both keep each other’s confidence without reservation.
Keeping a secret and respecting their privacy is an element of being a good friend.
4. You're honest with each other
A "yes" here is a sign of a deep friendship. It means you are willing to take the risk of hurting your friends’ feelings and accepting the consequences that they may not like what you have to say to them. The foundation of your relationship must be very strong to answer this question because a weak friendship can end when honesty is employed in it.
This is about being able to say “no” or letting someone you value know something is not in their best interests. Sometimes it is not possible to meet the needs of a friend because of your own circumstances.
This is when the respect from your companion for you needs to come into the picture.
5. You're loyal
This area of friendship means that your friend can count on you in their most vulnerable moments in life. Are you willing to stand up to others if your friend is accused of a misdeed? A loyal friend would do so if it is not enabling destructive behavior.
6. You are dependable
This means you must be a reliable person and keep your word even when it may be uncomfortable. If you are willing to get up at midnight and rescue your friend in the pouring rain, then your relationship might mean you are the best type of friend.
7. You're supportive, even when it's challenging
This means that you understand your friend and that you are willing to listen to them even when they may “bore” you out of your mind or if you sit with them when they are in the hospital! The level of caring that this element of your friendship indicates that this is a very important person in your life.
8. You are both capable of setting boundaries
This important question means you will take action to prevent your friend from engaging in negative or inappropriate actions. A best friend should not be placed in a difficult situation by another person no matter how much they are bonded together.
It is not a betrayal to save a person’s life or if a situation involves harm to another person. On the contrary, enabling someone has more consequences than an intervention. Your friendship will be tested but it is worth it to prevent a potential tragedy.
9. You are willing and able to offer forgiveness
Forgiveness is a huge part of a relationship, especially close ones. Misunderstandings and disagreements happen between people, but the “magic” of a relationship is when two people can forgive and forget an incident.
The importance of the last question cannot be underestimated and, in some cases, may be the most important. Many people believe they have a “best friend” and lose that person’s respect because a problem developed and one or both people were unable to reconcile. You must not only like your friend, but you must have a love for them and be vulnerable in the relationship.
There’s more in a friendship
You can love a person without being their best friend. The relationship may lack the answer “yes” to one or more of the eight questions posed. If this is the case, then there is a missing element in the relationship. Friendship does not mean or require a romantic relationship either, but it does suggest a deep connection exists. Many relationships, however, have both romance and friendship!
A best friend is a rare commodity and if you have one or more than one then you are truly blessed. Some people never have a person they consider their best friend. Answering “yes” to the nine questions is a good thing and when your friend answers them the same way for you then it is truly a gift!
John Cappello, M.B.A, is a Psychic Medium and Author. For more information visit his website.