The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign Starting October 16

Here's the one card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology for October 16, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love has arrived! Today the Two of Cups predicts a shift taking place in your romantic life. Bye-bye to the people who have broken your heart. They were merely stepping stones to the future where you find your one and only person. Yay!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Ouch. This one is going to hurt. Someone you trusted more than anyone else had a flaw you find to be fatal. You may need to take time to recover from the disappointment. Sometimes what seems to be a last straw can be overcome. You might feel that this will never get better today but tomorrow you might change your mind.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

It’s an uphill climb, but the journey you’re taking is so worth it. There’s a good chance that you’ll get where you want to be with some struggle. But guess what? If you decide to give up today one thing is certain—you won’t find what you’re looking for. Stay strong.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

All hail friendship! This is a great time to embrace the beauty of common ground.

This tarot card is a sign that your loneliness in life will be over soon. You’re going to meet someone or a group of people that see the world the same way that you do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Start where you are. You’re ready for a fresh start and today opens the doors of opportunity to you. One thing to be careful about is that acting hastily can lead you to making a big mistake. If you get a warning, or see delays, don’t ignore them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

A sweet season of life is here and an amazing day unfolds before you. You have this gentle nature that allows you to nurture naturally. Your motherly instincts are where your power comes from today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

One good thing leads to another. You are at place where you attract what you want in life. Today set out your intentions and see how the universe responds.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

What will you do today? You may be pulled in a lot of different directions and feel like you need to do them all. Life could easily spiral out of control if you don’t have have a plan or focal point. Pick one thing to focus on to avoid losing precious time or becoming distracted.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Your head is going to spin with how busy this day will be. Even if your plans to sit at home and do nothing it may still feel like the entire day flies by quickly without a chance to catch your breath. This is not the time to add any extra activities to your plate. Keep it simple.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Money problems? Today the buck stops here. Rather than lament on what you haven’t been able to save you’ll figure out how to make changes to a budget and improve your financial situation. Maybe you’ll ask for a raise or get one without any effort from your employer.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You need a strategy. Too many ideas are coming at you at once. Instead of chasing every single thing that you hear, write them down and decide which one to consider first.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You’re strong and capable. You don’t need to argue your point with someone determined to push your buttons. Ignore the negative Nellies and let the naysayers nay-say!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.