Every zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for October 7, 2023, brings insight and intuitive advice for your day.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, October 07, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have to choose. The Lovers tarot card is a card of decision. You may become aware that something is better than a situation you're in now. Maybe this opportunity reveals to you how unhappy you are in your current relationship or job.

Maybe you see that you could do better. The bottom line is that you can play it safe and keep what you have knowing that you will forever wonder 'what-if'. Or you can risk losing your position now, and test the waters elsewhere to be left empty handed in the end.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You've got a lot of amazing skills that you bring to the table when it comes to life. But you are spreading yourself too thin and doing too many things all at once. It's time to focus on the one thing you love the most, and that you also do well. You need to be intentional with your time, energy and effort. That means not casting such a broad net.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

This is tarot card that signifies waiting and being hesitant about taking action. You might be waiting on other people to give you permission to do what you want to do. You may even feel like you can't move forward without another person being there with you. Still, you're becoming increasingly more miserable and you don't realize it. Stop the train now before it runs off the tracks. Go chase your dream.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You have to think about all the ways things could have gone. Yes, they could have been better. A problem did not get solved in the way you thought it should but that does not mean you were failed. It just means the universe had a different plan. Go with it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You're on the way up the corporate ladder. Luck and opportunity are met with your hard work and effort. You can't be bypassed forever when you're destined for greatness. You have earned a promotion and you can't wait to hear the news that it's yours to start soon.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's been a tough and challenging week, so when things start to improve you feel a little suspicious. You wonder when the show may fall off of the other foot. But, it won't. The sky has cleared and a new day is here for you to enjoy. This week is ending on a high note.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

Someone remembers you and how well you two worked together. You may be hearing from a friend about a job opening at their company with hopes you can work together. You might not be looking for a new job right now, but it feels good to know you have an option should you wish to take it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

If you have a legal matter pending or you need to file something with legal implications today is the day to complete it. The Justice tarot card is a positive omen. It foreshadows good luck, success and a favorable outcome.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are tired, and that is understandable. Today you'd like to quit and give up. You want a vacation, and you may not feel like you can afford to take it right now. However, once this period of life is behind you, you're ready to kick up your feet and relax.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Someone is hiding the truth. This tarot card means that you need to be pay closer attention to the things in your life that make you feel uneasy. Wherever yout tells you to be careful, listen and do so. Your intuition is there to protect you; and you're likely not wrong.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Everyone has a divine purpose and calling, and today you may discover something about yours that you didn't know before. Pay attention to patterns that repeat themselves. Are people asking you questions about a particular subject you are an expert on? Do you find yourself drawn to certain things? The High Priestess tarot card can indicate you leveling up in your life, and it could be the area of your career.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

What's old fashioned and traditional may not appeal to you too often, but today you may find it alluring. You could find vintage clothing and habits something to imitate and modernize in some way. This is the perfect time for enjoying history and documentaries that teach you more about a time period you are curious to learn more about.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.