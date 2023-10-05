Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 6, 2023

Your tarot horoscope for October 6, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Based on the Major and Minor card decks, here is what the stars and moon mean for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, October 06, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

What's a good day to you, Aries? You may imagine a day filled with sunshine and lots of great experiences. Today, though, it may appear to be a different image that you receive. It could be healing and letting go of your sorrows. The end result will be the same — joy. You're learning to embrace life on all its terms. This is a huge accomplish for you. Celebrate.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

It's human nature to second guess yourself. When you wonder if you should have done something differently, embrace it. You are learning to see the big picture. This requires you to see what went well and what didn't go so well. You've learned so much over the years, and wisdom has taught you that there's always time for reflection.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You have been giving so much of yourself lately, so now it's time to pull back and focus on yourself. You can't be 'on' every day of the week. There are times when you need to shut the world out and give yourself time to relax, unwind, and restore your soul.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Peer pressure is real. You're always interested in self-improvement, and that means stopping habits that sabotage your growth. You want to be happy and it's totally possible for you. Right now, it can be frustrating to crave things you know you don't want or no longer are meant for you. But, once you get through this tough period in your recovery, you'll feel incredibly stronger than in this moment.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

People are rooting for you, Leo. You are doing something that other people have never done before. You have a vision for your future and that requires breaking through the glass ceiling. It's never easy being 'the first' to do something others have not done, but once you do, you inspire all that follow.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

This tarot card implies that you're being put on a pedestal. Someone sees you as a leader who is wise and able to show others how to make something happen. You are in a prime position of power and influence today. If you have something important to say, it will be both impactful and well received.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You're not interested in pretending to be someone you are not. Today, you may be asked to show a side of you that's not really true to who you are. Your genuine nature means a lot to you. So regardless of how hard it is to reject someone's advise, it will be even more difficult to shut down your inner conscience.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

An ending is here, and it's time to say goodbye to a moment you thought might last forever. You can experience bouts of sadness, but once you get through the initial feelings of melancholy, you'll feel a strong sense of relief. Your resolve will be perfect, Scorpio. It's time to purge and move on to a new journey.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is always speaking and showing you the way. You have to listen to your heart. Faith is something that is hard to explain. You're hanging on to the intangible. The future is always in process, and believing that your fate will always find you can help make it less scary to trust.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Today, it's you against the world. This tarot card means that you're going to be putting up a fight to get what you want. You may need to have thicker skin, and if you don't, you'll grow more resilient and tougher by the end of this week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

"Ain't nobody got time for that," as Sweet Brown stated. You don't have time in the world to wait for someone else to figure what they want. In fact, it may occur to you that you're standing in their way and preventing them from seeing that they can decide. Today, consider moving on with your day to help create healing space to allow others to choose wisely.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Life has many moments where it seems evil wins. Today you can be tempted to fall into a depression or feel hopeless because a situation didn't go well. It can feel like karma left the planet and the world is in chaos. Don't let one situation fool you into thinking that the powers that be aren't at work. Things work out as they are meant to, and you see the reason why later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.