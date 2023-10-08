love horoscope for october 9, 2023

Your October 9, 2023 love horoscopes for all zodiac signs are here while Venus is in Virgo with Mars in Libra. The Moon will be in Leo bringing fire to romantic desires, but with an applying square to Uranus, we have to be careful with how we communicate our love to others. Egos can flare at this time.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, October 09, 2023:

Aries

You toss caution to the wind on this day as the Leo Moon squares zany Uranus in your financial sector. Areas where you are most likely to be vulnerable in love include spending.

A fancy restaurant with a $$$$ pricey tag could be appealing to you simply because you love the appetizers on the menu or want to impress a date. Keeping lines of communication open and your bank app handy to eye your account status are smart ways to keep logic and frugality in check during this time.

Taurus

Don't let the naysayers get under your skin, Taurus. Your love life may be under the microscope by family and friends as the Leo Moon with all its pride speaks harshly to Uranus in your sign.

To outsiders you may appear slightly spontaneous and even a 'fool for love' — and this may even be the case. You can grow stronger through this energy by promoting trust through open dialogue with relatives. While they may be worried for you, you could be feeling like you've never felt more alive in your life. YOLO 4 love!

Gemini

Don't forget to put on your evil eye amulet to ward off negative energy from people who wish they were you. The Moon in your communication sector brings out the truth when it squares Uranus in your hidden enemies sector. Someone may whisper behind your back, but word travels fast.

Gossip finds its way back to you today, and you could discover who has a green-eye of jealous when it comes to you and the attention you're receiving from someone you both like. You'll know who not to share your innermost thoughts to this weekend. Lips are zipped!

Cancer

You can learn a lot from your friends who prefer to stay home and have fun with their partners. In honor of simplicity, pull out your board games and order a pizza in for a date night that is both budget-friendly and low-stress.

During the Moon square Uranus resist texting friends or taking calls during quality time with your sweetie. Friends may be well intended when they check in or invite you to go out. But tonight, your partner is the one dying to have all of your attention.

Leo

You may be off from work, but it appears that your mind will still be busy thinking about what you did or did not get done while at the office. Today's Moon square Uranus puts you in a compromising position where your career threatens to encroach your personal life.

It's hard to get your attention today if you're mind is mostly on your job. Try to do something to unwind or unplug before the night ends. Talking about your job all evening to vent may not be the best way to go this evening. Think about romance a bit more instead.

Virgo

Live and learn, right? An ex or blast from the past may try to reenter your life as they call from out-of-town. Someone may be thinking of you during their long-distance travels with a confession of love and care.

However, these promises may not have deep roots. So if you're feeling like this is finally your chance to reconcile, hold on. You may want to wait as confessions of love and promises to change during Moon square Uranus can be short-lived and lacking in follow through. Maybe send that person to voicemail to see if they call next week with the same eagerness.

Libra

When friends love you they often try to protect you from being hurt. This is the case during Moon square Uranus where a friend may withhold information from you. The Moon square Uranus could be showing you a side of your bestie you did not know was there. Their intentions could be honorable, but you may feel that trust is broken. As a result, a violation of dishonesty needs to be worked through. Love can make people do all sorts of things and on this day, you'll discover that not everyone thinks the same way as you do when it comes to romance and how it's supposed to look.

Scorpio

You may be loving your job, but your significant other could be feeling forgotten during Moon square Uranus. Do a mini check in with your mate to see how they are feeling or if there is something they need from you to keep the communication lines open. Feelings of romance and connection can be lost when life is all work and no play. Perhaps a conscious effort to change the dynamic will be helpful.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in your travel sector, you're already thinking about the next adventure. You don't have to go anywhere fancy, but a simple break from the daily grind can be great for your mental health. Today's Moon square Uranus urges you to make health a top priority. Your relationships benefit when you're able to detach from the world and unwind from the demands of work, family and life. A small drive to another town or a stay at a local hotel can be a great compromise. Perhaps you can grab a quick show in a different county, stay overnight at a bed and breakfast for fun.

Capricorn

Are you keeping a secret? The Moon square Uranus indicates that someone is hiding a crush. Feelings of secret romance are in the sky as the Moon in your intimacy sector speaks in strong tones to Uranus in your house of romance. You may be at war with yourself about falling for someone you can't have. You may be hoping that an unrequitted love may decide that they were wrong and realize they love you, too. This can can feel like a tough transit for you, Capricorn, but you'll work through it.

Aquarius

You love the idea of being in a committed relationship, but a part of you may wish for your own personal space. Is there a possibility of a compromise? You may want to talk about keeping your own place while considering the idea of living together. It's 2023, right? You might be able to get your significant other to agree. Who knows? They may like the idea, too.

Pisces

Sometimes emotions can heighten your feelings because you want to get everything right. Today the risk-taker side of you is subdued due to your love for your partner. Rather than rock the boat by bringing up tough topics, you may decide to hold off until tomorrow. The Moon square Uranus transit may help you to read their body language and readiness levels better. While it may be difficult to hold your peace, wisdom wins the day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.