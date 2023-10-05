love horoscope for october 6, 2023

Control issues may happen today.
We have a beautiful day ahead for all zodiac signs this October 6, 2023. Here's your love horoscope for marriage, romance, dating, and friendships turning into something romantic.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, October 06, 2023:
Aries
Your self-love button gets activated today as Venus in your wellness sector opposes Saturn in Pisces. This is a time to strip away anything that has been inhibiting your ability to take time for yourself.
Even in a romantic relationship, there are things that you might want to remove from your life to help reduce stress. Today is all about self-care, Aries, and with Saturn's help, Venus will help you to see where those areas are.
Taurus
Love comes in many forms, Taurus. Today's Venus opposition to wise, old Saturn helps you to see that relationships don't have to be drama-filled in order to feel like love. Venus in Virgo keeps you grounded and focused on the details of love that make life stable.
Today, Saturn encourages you to view the less passionate side of romantic love. Build a friendship with your significant other. This is a perfect day for simple things like long walks, holding hands and companionship.
Gemini
What do you appreciate and why? Today can feel like a tightrope when it comes to love, and you can point to Saturn to figure out why. You work to build a home, you have home so you feel good about going to work. Today the universe positions these two concepts against each other in order to help you see what matters to you and why. Saturn is the cosmic 'judge' of karma.
If there are any doubts about what motivates you in either area of your life, due to bitterness, feeling resentful or unappreciative for what you have, these are the moments when Saturn can 'strip away your toys'. What you don't really appreciate or don't need can go from you. And, even though this can be hard at first, you may be glad that the universe did you a favor.
Cancer
You learn by openly talking about problems with someone. Conversations are the main theme of the day when Venus is opposite of Saturn. Today you could have an argument where words are said that open your eyes to what your relationship is lacking. You may feel as though you're misunderstood by someone you love.
This realization can help you to be more diligent about quality time together. There's lots to learn today from your partner, and the pathway to understanding comes through conversation — so stay in touch and remain open to what topics come up.
Leo
Set the stage. Love and romance are impacted by the ambiance of your environment a bit more than usual today. Venus in opposition to Saturn position your investments of time against your intimate life. This is the day to make it a point to go above and beyond when it comes to domesticated tasks.
Declutter your bedroom and make your intimate space inviting an appealing for love. Clear tables and entry ways so when a date enters your house, it feels inviting. Consider the feng shui of your living space and it's impact on your love nest, and make changes as needed.
Virgo
Love is personal, even if someone tries to tell you that you're thinking too much about yourself. Today, pull some of your energy back and conserve it for your own needs. With Venus in your sign until November 8, you're in a state of growth that is deeply personal for you.
While Saturn in your relationship sector, you discover that sometimes not having a person there for you is a good thing. You get to hear your own voice and learn to be happy during those moments of solitude.
Libra
Love was never meant to feel painful, and during Venus opposite Saturn, you discover how unhealthy love can confuse how people think a relationship is meant to be.
Drama and over-the-top promises of love can momentarily make you feel dizzy from excitement. But these are diversions from what path you're meant to be on. So look for love that makes you feel whole and good, and not frustrated and lonely.
Scorpio
You could be falling in love with a friend and feeling as though this romance is the one that will last. Venus is in your friendship sector. Venus speaks with Saturn today in your house of romance.
A person you know may pull your heart strings in ways you had not anticipated in the past. Don't be afraid to investigate to see how you feel and to find out if this person is someone worthy of you giving your heart to.
Sagittarius
You're putting in a. lot of time and effort into your career lately, and as a result, you've been unable to focus on your home. It's time to slow down so you can get in some quality time with your family.
Where you had let family members catch up on work, homework and prepare for the next day, your heart has been set on letting someone know you are there for theme should they ever want your help.
Capricorn
The type of person you are defines how you love others. Before you feel comfortable divulging all your heart, you may try to figure out if the weight of a new family is worth it.
Giving up your singleness in hopes of blending your lives is inconsequential to you.You're ready to take a leap of faith and test the waters to see how it goes.
Aquarius
It's time to pen your thoughts and get your feelings out in the open where you can evaluate them. Consider a hobby. Journal. Do a voice memo on your phone. It's nice when you can write or express your thoughts about you and your relationship.
You can review how you met and what you were wearing or what you were feeling about life around that time. If you decide to write, you can include photos like you would in a scrapbook. Put a few pics that you've taken together as a couple. It's beautiful to create a lasting record of the day.
Pisces
You're such a sweet and sensitive soul, so this is a tender time in your love life. You're at a place where you feel ready to take a big leap of faith and propose.
You may not have all the answers or know what the future will bring. For today, what matters is being true to yourself. When you do that, you're also true to the relationship.
