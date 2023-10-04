Love Horoscope For October 5, 2023 — Moon Sextile Saturn

Think for yourself when it comes to love.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Oct 04, 2023
Love horoscope for October 5, 2023, for all zodiac signs, is here with the Moon harmonizing with Saturn.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, October 05, 2023:
Aries
Give yoruself a great big hug, Aries. You are worthy of love, but more importantly, do you believe that? Remember, before you can receive love from anyone else, you must love yourself first.
Taurus
Tend to your own garden, Taurus. Today is a great day to embark on the journey of self-care and getting to know yourself well! This might look like going on solo dates, journalling, or even just gaining awareness of your thoughts and shifting them to be more kind.
Gemini
You don't have to be like anyone else, Gemini. It's good to be with you. Release comparison and embrace individuality. As the saying goes, “Sunsets are beautiful, but so are flowers, and they are nothing alike!” Your love is for one person, and they will see it as complete.
Cancer
You're more a giver than you are taken. Show the love you desire today. It can be easy to measure the absence of the love you receive and forget how you can be that person for others. Take a step back and reevaluate your situation.
Leo
You are such a gentle soul that you help people feel at ease around you. You have the power to make someone feel seen and loved, and by pouring into others, commonly, our own cup is filled, too.
Virgo
Today is lovely to give out genuine compliments, check in on your friends and show your token of appreciation. If you want to make a wholesome connection, put yourself out there and see how you can meet someone - perhaps even starting off as a friendship.
Libra
You have a lot of incredible things to say, and when you have the chance, you'll be open about your thoughts and ideas. Remember that with your tongue, you hold the power to speak life or death — so speak life into others!
Scorpio
Love doesn’t always take the sweet and soft type— but rather the opposite, and sometimes, that is the greatest love we can receive. Remember, true love takes time to develop; be patient.
Sagittarius
Real love speaks what we need to hear over what we might want to hear. Real love sees the potential in someone and holds them to it. Remember, once you find real love, you’ll have one of the greatest experiences in life.
Capricorn
Real love puts a halt to the lowly ways and calls you higher. You may not know if you're ready for this level of love, but you can try. You learn to love others in the way that you have been loved.
Aquarius
Today, you can practice committing to what you want long-term versus what you want now. It's useful to talk through these tough decisions with a therapist or focus energy on rebuilding your financial experience if you have the time.
Pisces
Love takes time to grow so be patient, and just like the flower, treat this new love with gentleness and softness You don't want to hurt anyone you love. So today, keep your eyes and ears open to hear feedback from others.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.