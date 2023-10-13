Horoscope For October 14, 2023 — New Moon Solar Eclipse

Your horoscope for Thursday, October 14, 2023, is here to help you make the most of the day. So what's going on with the stars, according to astrology? We will be experience the unforgettable New Moon solar eclipse in Libra. Now, we experience the desire to start something new in our relationships. Here's how this energy brings a bit of change to each zodiac sign according to astrology.





Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're on a path to success, Aries, and now all you need is to line up the right relationships to support your plans and endeavors. During the New Moon solar eclipse, focus on your boldness. With Libra's energy, remember to also exercise patience and to think things through. One thing you can look forward to is a surprise opportunity for adventure. You may be given a chance to do something new like take a road trip or take a cruise.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is a great day for you, Taurus; one that may bring you new financial and material growth. This New Moon solar eclipse in Libra highlights your wellness and routines. A change in your daily responsibilities may unfold over the next six months. Be flexible where you can, and adapt to what life brings your way. To help negate any anxiety about the future, give yourself a chance to indulge in something relaxing and luxurious. Plan a nice dinner date or treat yourself to a spa day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Here it is, Gemini, the New Moon solar eclipse in a fellow air sign. Now is the perfect time to dive into a passion project. Explore an interest that stimulates your mind. There's a reason why you're a Gemini, and that's to be curious and creative. When possible, advocate for yourself and ask for the time to try something new and inspiring. Something to look forward to includes an intriguing social event or a stimulating conversation with a new acquaintance.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This New Moon solar eclipse will light up your fourth house sector, so don't be surprised if you feel a strong desire to explore what you need to have a more well-rounded and fulfilling family and home life. One area to glean ideas from involves your empathetic nature. You may decide that it's high time to set a few personal boundaries with relatives, but not without good reason. Your need to feel safe is heightened at this time. Starting today, you may enjoy instituting a weekly 'cozy night at home' with your loved ones. It's time to fill life with warmth and memories that bring you peace of mind and inner comfort.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're an open book, Leo, and it's time to discuss your creative ideas with someone who is eager to dream with you. This New Moon solar eclipse in Libra opens the door to creative projects that highlight your talents and personal ambitions. You have a gift: confidence. Just remember that no matter how awesome you are, and how easy it is to command attention from others to be humble and kind. Today, expect to hear words of appreciation from a boss or coworker when it comes to a project you've completed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Hello, money. Today's New Moon Solar eclipse in Libra brings power to your finances and wealth sector. You'll want to pay attention to budget while also improving systems that help you to get things done. Productivity is boosted when you fine-tune details. You are a practical zodiac sign, who surprises others with your knack for spontaneity. Today will be productive, so give yourself something good to look forward to. A nice relaxing evening. Don't forget to reward yourself for finishing the workweek strong.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is your time to shine, Libra. It's not every day that you get a New Moon solar eclipse in your sign, and you may be thinking about yourself, your desires and how they both impact your relationships and partnerships. One thing to consider is your innate sense of balance and emotional harmony. Now is a good time to make important personal decisions. Celebrate the evening with someone special. Plan a romantic date night. If you're hanging out solo, do something special for yourself like pick up flowers or your favorite scented candle.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The New Moon solar eclipse means it's time to close the door on the past and start imagining a brighter, more fulfilling future. Today you will want to explore the deep emotions you have about experiences from the past. Eclipses spawn change, and today starts a six-month long journey of transformative experiences that may bring out your intensity. With the New Moon taking place in your house of endings and hidden enemies, avoid toxic people. Forgive people and let them go. Focus on personal growth and change. You are ready to learn new things about yourself that foster a brighter future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

New Moon, new you, Sagittarius. This eclipse is all about helping you to see things from a fresh and enlightened perspective. Today you may be thinking about travel, so talk about your plans especially if they involve visiting historic locations. Celebrate change. You love adventure and eclipses spark your adventurous spirit. As you embrace the winds of change that come your way, remember that Libra also symbolizes balance. So, as you reach for the unknown, be practical and balanced in your approach.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Work, work, and more work, builds a future you're proud of. The New Moon solar eclipse invites you to explore a new career or professional pursuit. New Moons spark change. You might be thinking about pursuing a different career path that requires you to go back to school. You're a displined zodiac sign, so if you want to live a life that makes you happy, look into what you need to do and start planning. You never know if you can make a dream come true until you try.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You've got a heart of gold, and this New Moon solar eclipse is the perfect time to start giving back to society. You might enjoy volunteering at a local shelter or giving back to your community. You can donate items you no longer use but can be sold to raise funds for a shelter or a children's home. You have a unique way of seeing into the world and sensing what is needed. This is a day that's perfect for connecting your empathetic nature with action.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're an intuitive individual who senses what others need at the right time. When you can connect your visions and dreams with artistic pursuits it's a beautiful way to tap into your sensitivity and make a difference in the world. The New Moon solar eclipse brings out the best in you when it comes to shining a light into the darkness. You can help others to see hope and instill a sense of joy. Today celebrate a new beginning, go for a walk beneath the stars and dream about the future or play music that touches your soul when setting an intention for the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.