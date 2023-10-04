Horoscope For October 5, 2023 — Moon Enters Cancer

Today's horoscope for October 5, 2023, brings our hearts closer to home when the Moon leaves Gemini to enter the sweet zodiac sign of Cancer.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, October 05, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to focus on home and family, Aries. The Moon enters Cancer today, where it will travel over the weekend. You're ready to connect with your homebody side. Plan to cook a meal. Wear your most comfy clothing. Stay focused on the simple things in life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're an activist, Taurus, and when you sense something isn't right, you go to help the underdog. You're ready to open up and show your softer side. With the Moon entering your communication sector, be transparent. Words heal. Let your voice and the things you say bring life into people's lives.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's not always about money, but sometimes you have to be generous and not worry about if you'll get what you give back. Today, you see a friend with an unexpected financial situation. You know that prayer isn't enough to fix the problem. So, you may be inclined to share what you have and not worry if they can ever pay you back.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today is all about forgiveness. Start with forgiving yourself. You may be holding on to things that are in the past. You're still thinking about a problem you no longer have to hold. It could mean you're not ready to move on to a new relationship just yet. Take care of yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time for rest, Leo. You've navigated through some treacherous situations. Now it's time to refuel your spirit with light-hearted fun away from home. Let's plan a trip soon!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What's your vision for the future, Virgo? Are you ready to share your ideas with the world? You may prefer sharing your plan with a good friend you trust. Ask for an accountability partner, so you stay true to the promise you make with yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Music soothes the soul, Libra. Make a playlist for working out and when you want to be happy today. Use today to organize your preferences to blast your best tunes while driving to work or have them available when you're ready to hear everyone's voice.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Savor the sweetness of life, Scorpio. Spend time in nature and get out a bit more than you usually do. Planning what you need will heal your heart and allow you to see who is wonderful. You can be successful under the right circumstances.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you find what you've been looking for. You knew in your heart that you would soon be reconciled to the material things that matter to you most. Your hard work and perseverance will finally now pay off for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Miracles happen every day, Capricorn. You keep up with self-care; when you have a need that is miraculously fulfilled, it restores your faith in life. This newfound faith in life will help you to be more successful in the days and weeks to come.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Use your emotions to gain clarity. When someone acts as if they don't care, see what's happening deep down inside. You may want or need to step aside and let them feel the weight of their consequences and see how this person reacts. Remember, you can only help a person if they want to be helped. You can only help a person if they want to be helped.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You win. You gain power over a problem that felt threatening to you. You see the light at the end of a long, dark tunnel. You may never know why things had to turn out the way that they did. But you'll see victory, and it never looked sweeter.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.