Horoscope For October 4, 2023 — Mercury Enters Libra

Mercury enters Libra today and will be in the sign of the Scales until October 21, 2023. Here's how this change affects your horoscope for October 4, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Open up and speak from the heart, Aries, because you've got something you need to say. Why hold back? There's no reason to now that Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Libra, your sector of partnerships gets activated.

Topics close to your heart — some of them debatable or controversial — may come out. You're eager to be challenged. This is a great time to wrestle mentally within yourself while listening in a balanced way to others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Keep a planner close by and a notepad handy. Things are about to get busy, and you'll want to stay organized.

Mercury in Libra has you thinking about the bottom line. You don't want to miss a deadline or turn down a deal this week. Having your goals handy will help you to keep your priorities straight.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The next two weeks are set to be highly romantic for you, Gemini. You'll be swept off your feet through words. With Mercury activating your romantic sector, your heart gets the love fix it craves.

Starting today, pen love notes and scribble sentimental thoughts on thank you cards. Send a cute selfie with your sweet good morning text to someone you care for.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Look for the home of your dreams, Cancer. The real estate market favors you during Mercury's entry into Libra.

Mercury is direct and in the sign of its friend, which means a good result can come when you look for a new apartment, house or place to live. You have two full weeks to do so starting today, so don't hesitate. It's time for action.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Read the fine print. If the terms and conditions are what you want, sign the contract. Mercury in Libra is an excellent time to make decisions and agreements.

If you have a legal matter coming up, you may get lucky finding an attorney who can give you a free consultation. If you have some changes you need to make to legal documents, the next two weeks are great for getting those items completed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Time to tighten the purse strings and be frugal. Save a few pennies to see your savings account grow. During Venus entering Mercury, money becomes an even more important topic to you.

You'll enjoy looking for online deals. You might find shopping at thrift stores appealing. You may even decide to cut back on a few things you normally buy to test out the stock market when there's a dip.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You'll make some personal and important decisions over the next few weeks now that Mercury enters your sign today. If you were born with Mercury in Libra, you might find that the way you think changes.

New information comes through a friend or someone who is 'mercurial' like a Virgo or Gemini sign. This is the time to start putting yourself first and restructuring your life goals for your personal mental well-being and happiness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Thinking of someone? They may be the person who will call you randomly in the next two weeks. Mercury enters your hidden enemies sector.

It's important to be open and optimistic but to keep your emotional guard up. Trust is something to earn, Scorpio, and should you hear promises and lots of sweet words to win you over, wait. Actions will help you see what their true intentions are.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friends stay close no matter the distance, but seeing each other face-to-face is always nice. A trip to visit a long-distance friend is on the horizon.

Even with the gas price surge, you may get an urge to pack up the car and go for a road trip to see your best friend or a close relative before the holiday season begins.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A job offer is coming, or if you're pushing for a raise, you may be pleasantly surprised by what you receive. Mercury in your career and social status sector has someone speaking highly of you.

There's good feedback from others and all-around positive energy about your work ethic. Continue to polish your professional behavior. The next two weeks are yours to impress everyone you work with.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Send out those applications, Aquarius. If you hope to be accepted into an academic program, luck is on your side. Now is the perfect time to submit an acceptance letter.

If you need referrals or recommendations, you may find it easier to receive what you need from others thanks to Mercury entering your sector of education and higher learning. You have two weeks to complete it, so don't delay.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's time to change your passwords, pins and anything you have used for a long time. Mercury entering Libra activates your secrets sector, so be proactive.

Run a dark web report using Google's scan feature. Update information and keep yourself safe from cyber hackers. Sign out of any devices that you have on your history from social media sites, and do a backup of your data to keep things up-to-date.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.