Today's horoscope for October 8, 2023, brings with it Venus entering Virgo after spending quite a bit of time in Leo. Venus will be in Virgo from October 8 - November 8, 2023, which gives us a full month to make a positive change. It's time to restructure life in a healthier and wholistic way. Here's what's in store for your zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Opportunity knocks, Aries, and big things can happen if you can focus on micro-moments. Little details count now that Venus entering Virgo provides structure to your daily routines. Don't know where to start. Focus on health since Virgo rules this part of your chart. Today's plan is to meet with a fitness coach within the next 30 days. Squeeze in a daily walk and try to pick the healthier food when you feel like spoiling yourself. In 30 days, small choices will feel like huge changes. You've got this, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A more predictable schedule for date night is on the horizon now that Venus enters Virgo. You're able to blend practicality with romance and find a nice balance so that you can enjoy quality time with someone while being spontaneous. It's the win/win to love you've been waiting for, plus it will help you to see if your relationship has roots that can withstand the winds of change.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Happy life, happy world. What can you do today to make tomorrow better? With Venus entering your sector of comforts, home, and family, it's time to relax and enjoy what you've created for yourself. You've already gathered many ideas for making your living space more luxurious and cozy. With the fall season here, it's the perfect time to start focusing on homecooked meals, fuzzy throw pillows and blankets and curling up on the couch as the weather grows colder to watch your favorite sitcoms.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Take good notes, Cancer. It's good to keep a record of the things you've accomplished this month. Journaling and keeping track of dates, events, and what you have done is a great way to tap into Virgo's energy while Venus transits through this sign for the next month. If you've not ordered your 2024 planner yet, this is a great time to browse Amazon, Etsy or your favorite site to see what design you like and order. It will arrive just before you start preparing for the new year.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Pinch pennies, Leo. You're ready to control spending now because Black Friday is approaching. With Venus, the planet that rules money and real estate in Virgo, your mind is focused on saving what you can. It's a great month for pulling a credit report, talking to creditors, and figuring out where you stand financially. Today begins day 1 of improving cash flow.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Habits start with you, Virgo, and you're ready to love yourself in ways you've not done before. With Venus, the planet that rules love in your sign for the next month, this is a great time to do everything you have wanted to do for your skin, body, and health. Venus will help you look radiant this month! Schedule a facial for this weekend or plan to do a spa day at home with your friends.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Try not to judge people who have hurt you, Libra, even if forgiveness is hard to do. During Venus in Virgo, you learn to confront any negative emotions you feel that are unresolved from the past. You forgive and move on, but you learn, too. The next few days allow you a chance to see people for who they are and to set clearer boundaries that keep you safe and secure.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Socialize! Venus in Virgo helps you meet good people to develop life-long friendships that improve your life. Fill your agenda with coffee chats and Zoom calls during lunch hour to get to know your remote co-workers. Find time to grab some lunch with a friend instead of eating at your desk. Friendships are the spice of life, and you're ready to make quality connections.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Work-wise, things are looking up for you, and with Venus entering Virgo, this could mean more money is coming in. Venus relates to finances, and Virgo to the details. For you, Sagittarius, this means paying attention to your paycheck to ensure that your marital status, tax status, and deductions are what they need to be. It's also a great time to create a list of all the wonderful ways you've improved things at your job and use those facts while discussing your annual salary increase.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Book the trip, Capricorn. You can never be overly prepared when you're planning to travel abroad. During Venus in Virgo, you could get news of travel for business purposes. Have your bag packing accessories ready. Have your passport ready and up-to-date. Pick up converters for your charging cords, and be sure that you know where your immunization records are if you have to leave on short notice.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Think ahead. Venus in Virgo urges you to take care of loved ones by having an emergency plan before you need it. The next 30 days are instrumental to getting the darker topics covered: life insurance, emergency medical and catastrophe insurance, and all the legal forms families need during a dramatic life event. Some say it's good luck to have them ready, so check out to see what's involved.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A new business relationship may form, and this month, it could be in the form of a new boss, coworker, or a team project. Partnerships and balanced relationships are the main themes in your life, beginning today. During Venus in Virgo, focus your attention on cultivating positive interactions. Channel Virgo's energy into your social interactions. Be personable and approachable. Aim to be diligent but sweet all at the same time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.