The horoscope for October 10, 2023, brings the analytical energy of Virgo into our lives. Find out what happens when the Moon enters Virgo for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What do you need to feel good about yourself? Today's Moon enters Virgo, and it highlights your sector of wellness, daily routines and minor details that help you stay organized. This is a great day for updating your notification settings on your calendars and alarms. Get all those updates done on your computer.

If you struggle to be organized, consider downloading an app on your phone to help you manage important tasks and improve your time management. Over the next few days, you'll love how small changes can improve your day-to-day life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your pragmatic side comes shining through, and you structure the flow of creative tasks. The Moon activating your passion sector while it transits through Virgo helps you to stay grounded when imagination threatenes to throw your timing off-course.

It's a great time to write down your ideas and review them for clarity. Your meticulous nature gets a boost of support when the Moon is in this fellow earth sign.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are a leader, Gemini, and even when you don't feel like you have a lot to offer the world, you do. The Moon entering Virgo enhances your desire to take the lead in your family, and it may also give you an air of authority over topics where relatives feel less interested in handling on their own.

It's a good day for having a family meeting to strategize for the upcoming holidays. Use today to think about home improvement projects that require careful planning. If you have to confront a problem with an adult family member, you may have some success and come to a resolution.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're a gifted communicator at the top of the week, Cancer. Having a goal or objective prior to entering important conversations will be extra helpful. What is the one thing you need others to know?

The Moon enters your sector of communication and contracts and you're able to negotiate deals with ease. It's a good time for writing emails, drafting contracts or reviewing them. The day is also ideal for purchasing a car or schedule maintenance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Spend money wisely, Leo. It's a great time for reviewing bills, creating a budget or deciding how you want to improve cash flow before the end of the year. It's an important detail you've been working through all year.

When the Moon enters Virgo, your sector of money and real estate, these two areas become an area of primary focus. If you have time over the next two days, write down all your expenses and compare them to your income. Cut back unnecessary expenses. Cancel services you don't use any longer.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's that time of the month, Virgo, when the Moon transits through your zodiac sign for two whole days. When you have the intuitive Moon in your sign, it's an excellent time for thinking about your goals and feeling your emotions.

You'll benefit from journalling, meeting with a therapist or life coach, or even talking about the future with a friend. The Moon in your sign can symbolize your mother, or a woman in your life. Make time to connect with females who give thoughtful advice. You'll benefit from their wisdom.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There's a time and place for everything, and sometimes you have to put the past in the past. When the Moon is in Virgo, you can feel as though the past has an influence on your life now.

If you feel stuck in a cycle you want to break, use this time to work through those fears. You may be going through a healing process over the next few days that will give you a better outlook or a feeling of positivity as it pertains to your future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's nice to have good friends who care about your well-being, and during the Moon in Virgo, tapping into your social network can assist you in leveling up in your professional and personal life.

Today and tomorrow are good for socializing at events or going out to membership meetings and interacting with people in your industry. It's also a great day for updating your LinkedIn, Glassdoor, The Muse, and AngelList.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You love to be free, but today and tomorrow are perfect for locking down a firm schedule and pushing through some tedious tasks that require careful attention to detail.

Turn off notifications and set yourself to DND on your Slack channel. Order lunch in instead of going out. Block off time on your schedule to get through tough tasks where you need to maintain an intense focus. You're going to have a productive day.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You know what you want, but you may need some clarity to fine-tune the vision you have for the future. A sharp mind is a well-rested and emotionally stable mind.

With the Moon entering Virgo, take time to feed your mental health with positive quotes and good reading material. Avoid negative topics when you can. Try to redirect conversations toward the positive when possible. Listen to nature sounds or classical music to help improve your memory.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's wise to have a health care proxy or a person who can advocate on your behalf if you ever need one. During the Moon in Virgo, it's an ideal time to set up the legal papework you need for things related to healthcare, wills, estates, and emergencies.

Have an emergency plan for your household visible and accessible for others. Write down contact numbers or set up who your emergency contact person is on your cell phone. It's nice to have these in order when you don't need them. With Virgo's health-oriented energy there to help you, it's a great time to get those things done.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Commitment is a big word, so when you are making plans for the rest of the year be sure you are focused on the things you truly desire. You may be asked to add a few additional tasks on your plate this week. Listen to the initial gut reaction that follows.

If you don't feel excited it might not be for you. Deciding to say no may feel harsh at first, but you may be passing a blessing on to someone else who has been hoping for this opportunity. Closing a door can mean opening the one that's right for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.