love horoscope for october 1, 2023

Your love horoscope for May 9, 2023, is here during Venus in Leo. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, October 01, 2023:

Aries

Love can take you by surprise, Aries. Today, you may discover that a boundary helped your relationship to become stronger. Trust rebuilds, and faith gets restored. You may not need to understand why a situation worked out the way that it did, but it's a happy conclusion to a nervous time for you.

Taurus

Love helps you to become a better person, especially when it comes to courage and being brave enough to love again after heartbreak. Today, you express yourself easily with family, but that confidence may not translate to how you interact with your crush. Rather than pretend it doesn't matter or be open about feeling shy when you're in love. Your crush may find this confession helpful.

Gemini

You tend to be an open-minded lover, and you understand that people can have a mood. You get them, too. But today, someone's attitude can feel off-putting. You don't need negative energy in your life, Gemini, even if you 'love' the person. You want happiness and joy. It might be best to give space until things improve.

Cancer

You are a good friend, and you love to hear about how things are going with the people in your life. Today, friends foster hope as you learn to live without someone you used to love. It's good to reach out, even if it's been a while since you've had the time to chat.

Leo

You like to think things through before taking action, and that includes quitting a job that supports you and your family. Work can be a wonderful escape from things that bother you right now. You can focus on being the best you that you can be but you're starting to feel a little burned out and wonder how to get through it.

Virgo

You are naturally confident, and that confidence translates over love, and sometimes, when you feel insecure, that also affects your relationship. Today, give yourself permission to say it's OK to have self-doubt, but the truth is you are good enough, and you will continue to improve.

Libra

You try your hardest to see things in their best possible light. Today may be one day that you fell short when it comes to showing your love, but don't be hard on yourself. Start over and try again. You cannot fix everything you know is wrong in a relationship; love takes two people continuously working to find a new way of doing things.

Scorpio

You just want one thing: love, but where can you find love? Love can be anywhere, so you must look in places you might not ordinarily go or attend to meet your soulmate. Things have a strange way of coming together when you least expect them to. So be open to the possibilities.

Sagittarius

Today, respect becomes essential to you in a relationship, so you aim for it. Today, your nitpicky side comes out, and you choose not to engage when someone is acting immature or unconcerned about your feelings. You decide to walk away for your dignity and respect.

Capricorn

You're falling in love, and the early stages of a relationship can have you putting a person on a pedestal. However, as you grow closer to this person, it's normal to have your patience tried. Having a sense of humor can help.

Aquarius

You're always thinking ahead. Be open about your thoughts and ideas with your partner. You may be surprised how touched they are that you felt OK to share your interests even if others don't always share them.

Pisces

Today is magnificent for love as Venus spends time in your partnership sector. This is a day for spending quiet time together and talking about life. You don't have to do anything fancy, just being there can be plenty enough.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.