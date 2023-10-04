What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On October 5, 2023

Embrace a feeling of gratitude as you reflect on all you have recently accomplished and created. Let it bloom within your heart as you realize nothing is by coincidence and has all been orchestrated for you by the divine and your innate ability to create what you feel called to pursue.

The Waning Gibbous Moon moves through the versatile sign of Gemini just before entering Cancer in the afternoon this Thursday. So October 5 brings the ability to think through things clearly and decide what is most beneficial for you.

A Waning Gibbous Moon invites you into an energy of gratitude while you reflect on and reevaluate your goals for the coming lunar cycle. In Gemini, you can see all the possibilities and all that has gone into creating the life you are currently living while also being selective in what you choose to pursue in the future.

Gemini is an air sign encouraging mental clarity and processing your thoughts into more decisive action. While all lunar cycles are essential for your soul path, this one is connected to the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra, which will peak on October 14, amplifying its significance. You are being guided into entirely new territory as you are given a conscious choice to move into a phase of life that lets you manifest what you've been dreaming of or only continue to wish you could.

This is your moment of empowerment, as you can find gratitude for everything and choose precisely what you will give your energy to in the future. This lunar cycle is significant because it's an eclipse, but as it's the first one in Libra, it is about beginning a brand-new cycle in your life. Let yourself shift with the stars and recognize when to take a chance on something new.

Elements For Your Rituals, Thursday, October 5

Leading Energy: Gemini, Air

Best Time For Your Ritual: Evening

Chakra Point: Throat

Herbs: Lemongrass, Peppermint and Anise

Essential Oils: Neroli, Jasmine and Grapefruit

Crystals: Emerald for prosperity, Rutilated Quartz for self-control and Aquamarine for peace

Incense: Passionflower

Here's What Each Zodiac Can Manifest For Thursday, October 5, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Important conversations

Embrace the energy of the Waning Gibbous Moon as it encourages you to face the critical conversations you need to have. Create a talisman using lemongrass, lavender, rose quartz and tiger's eye. As you bind it closed with a blue ribbon, repeat your affirmation and place it beneath your pillow or in your pocket throughout the day.

Daily affirmation: I am creating space for meaningful conversations and honoring my truth by expressing myself authentically.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Financial abundance

Review your finances to create new opportunities for wealth under the energy of the Waning Gibbous Moon. Write your affirmation on a paper bill. Any domination will work, and then place a basil leaf and crushed cinnamon inside it. Repeat your affirmation while you roll it up and bind it with a green ribbon. Place this on your altar next to a gold candle or bury it beneath a basil plant in your garden.

Daily affirmation: I can create the financial wealth I seek in every area of my life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Honoring your truth

Ensure you are honoring your innate truth while the Waning Gibbous Moon completes its transit through your sign, Gemini. Begin by creating an altar in front of your mirror using a small dish of water, a white candle and passionflower incense. Position the candle so it is reflected from the water onto your face. As you gaze at yourself in the mirror, repeat your affirmation eleven times.

Daily affirmation: My truth is all I need to honor and speak as I begin a new chapter in my life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Releasing the past

Work on releasing past hurts or heartbreak as the Waning Gibbous Moon encourages more profound healing. Light a white candle and cut three lengths of twine, anointing them each with rosemary essential oil. As you repeat your affirmation, cut each length of twine three times and then safely burn them using the candle flame. Once you're finished, scatter the cooled ashes on the ground.

Daily affirmation: I am free from my past as I embrace more of my healing.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Celebrating the new

Honor the new chapter in your life you have already begun to create during this Waning Gibbous Moon Begin by writing your affirmation on paper and then place it in the bottom of a gardening pot. When ready, fill it with soil and plant a daffodil bulb inside it. Repeat your affirmation and sprinkle the soil with lavender and cinnamon for prosperity.

Daily affirmation: I am excited to welcome new experiences and adventures.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Career advancement

Focus on advancing your career in a way aligned with your soul as the Waning Gibbous Moon journeys. Begin by lighting a green candle and placing a small water dish before it. Repeat your affirmation, and as you do, burn three bay leaves, one at a time, using the candle's flame and then place them in the bowl of water. Once you're finished, add a few drops of frankincense essential oil to the water and put it on an east-facing windowsill to honor the energy of Gemini.

Daily affirmation: I am ready for new opportunities in my career, which will bring increased abundance.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Soul travel

Focus on where you feel called to explore to honor your soul while the Waning Gibbous Moon. Create an offering with your written affirmation, lemon grass, basil and cloves. As you safely burn your offering under the Moon, repeat your affirmation and release the cooled ashes to the wind.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing travel to grow and further the evolution of my soul.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Transformation

Embrace the power of transformation within your life as you surrender to the energies of the Waning Gibbous Moon. Create a sacred scrub using coffee grounds, salt, coconut oil, passionflower and sandalwood essential oils. As you use this in the shower, visualize becoming the person you dream of while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am releasing all that doesn't serve me as I honor my innermost desires.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Romantic truth

Create space to receive a more profound truth about your romantic relationship while the Waning Gibbous Moon travels. Begin by slicing an orange in half, then sprinkle both sides with lemongrass and cinnamon. Place your written affirmation between the halves, then bind it with a red ribbon. Hang this above your door to help you call in the truth you seek.

Daily affirmation: My heart is open and accepting of the truth in my romantic relationship.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Greater self-care

Set aside time to care for yourself in all the ways you need, as the Waning Gibbous Moon calls your attention inwards. Create a sacred bath using activated charcoal and ylang-ylang and lemongrass essential oils. As you submerge yourself in the warm water, repeat your affirmation and visualize a feeling of safety and self-love.

Daily affirmation: I care for myself in all the ways I need by honoring my sacred boundaries.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Conscious joy

Allow yourself to consciously choose what will bring the most joy into your life while the Waning Gibbous Moon moves through Gemini to enter Cancer. Create an intention jar using white daisies, citrine, aquamarine and honey. Repeat your affirmation as you seal it with yellow wax, then place it on an east-facing windowsill to honor the energy of Gemini.

Daily affirmation: I am consciously choosing joy.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: A new chapter in your home

Prepare for a new beginning within your home as the Waning Gibbous Moon brings unique opportunities. Begin by creating an offering using palo santo, basil, cinnamon and lavender. As you safely burn this on your front steps, you can repeat your affirmation and scatter the cooled ashes around your entryway.

Daily affirmation: I welcome a new beginning into my home that will fill my life with greater joy and peace.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.