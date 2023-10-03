Light a candle made from the essence of gardenia and drop it into your heart chakra as you divinely sense that all is right with the world. You are ready for this moment in your life. You have been through the chaos of lessons and the trenches of self-doubt, and now you will rise by honoring what is morally and divinely right as you focus on manifesting your dreams.

Mercury, the planet that rules communication, shifts into justice-seeking Libra on Wednesday, October 4, joining Mars and the Sun. Mercury in Libra will emphasize partnerships and conversations with others, so when manifesting, working with others and even asking for help will become highlighted.

But, more than just themes of collaboration, Mercury in Libra holds reign over the divine and moral compass of the world. It's time to check in to ensure you align with the universe and operate from your highest self. By embracing the scales of divine justice within yourself and your life, you can focus on manifesting all you desire, knowing you are working with the universe's energies.

In manifesting, trying to serve up to another what you have been dealt with can be tempting, but you only focus on what is behind you rather than what's ahead. Mercury in Libra will sort out anything from your past that may have been unfair or unjust, so all you need to do is concentrate on what you want to create in your future.

Trust that karma will sort the rest out as the more you release the hold the past has had over you, the more quickly you can embrace the beautiful manifestations that await you.

Elements for your rituals on Wednesday, October 4

Leading Energy: Libra, Air

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Heart

Herbs: Lavender, Rose and Parsley

Essential Oils: Jasmine, Gardenia and Sandalwood

Crystals: Rose Quartz for love, Clear Quartz for cleansing and Unakite for grounding

Incense: Bergamot

What each zodiac sign can manifest on October 4, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Romantic understanding

Mercury in Libra brings your focus to romantic conversations and understanding, helping you to gain clarity and make crucial decisions. Create an essential oil blend using almond, lemon verbena and gardenia. Repeat your affirmation as you massage this into your throat and heart chakras.

Daily affirmation: I hold space for meaningful conversations to bring romantic clarity.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Self-focus

Don't be afraid to slow down and take time for yourself while Mercury in Libra encourages you to take care of your needs. Create tea using peppermint, lavender and dried orange peels. While the tea is steeping, place your hands over the mug and send your intention into it.

Daily affirmation: I am dedicating myself to what I need most.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Commitment to joy

Commit to creating a life of whatever brings you the most joy, while Mercury in Libra is helping you focus on what matters most. Create an intention jar using marigolds, lavender, citrine and something personal to act as an anchor. Repeat your affirmation as you cover the top with a yellow square of cloth or tissue paper, and then place it on an east-facing windowsill to honor the energy of Libra.

Daily affirmation: I am soulfully committed to creating a life of pure joy.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: A peaceful home

Focus on creating more peace and happiness in your home while Mercury is in Libra. Begin by collecting lavender, basil, rosemary, cinnamon sticks and a rose for each person in your home. Repeat your affirmation as you bind the intention bundle with a blue ribbon and then hang it on your front door.

Daily affirmation: My home is a place of peace, happiness and love.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Diplomacy

Allow yourself to focus on creating deeper understanding within your connections while Mercury is in Libra. Begin by creating an intention sachet using rosemary, lavender, chamomile and lapis lazuli. As you sew it closed with blue thread, repeat your affirmation and place it in your pocket or purse.

Daily affirmation: I embrace diplomacy in all my conversations as I strive to create deeper understanding and stronger bonds.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Financial growth

Focus on generating and attracting wealth into your life while Mercury is shifting into Libra. Begin by taking your written affirmation and planting it beneath a money tree. Repeat your affirmation while you add a few coins to the soil and sprinkle cinnamon for abundance.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of attracting and creating the financial wealth I desire.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Self-expression

Allow yourself to be authentic in expressing yourself as Mercury in your zodiac sign of Libra helps you to radiate a healthy sense of self-expression. Begin by creating an offering with your written affirmation torn into small pieces: basil, rosemary, cloves and lavender. Add a small cone of bergamot incense to your offering dish and repeat your affirmation. Allow everything to burn out completely, then scatter the cooled ashes beneath a rose bush.

Daily affirmation: I express myself honestly and transparently to everyone.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Emotional processing

Embrace the opportunity to focus on processing some of your deep emotions, as Mercury in Libra will help you bring more balance and healing into your life. Begin by creating an aura spray using plain witch hazel and the essential oils of rose, gardenia and cypress. Repeat your affirmation while you spray it around your energy field, paying particular attention to your heart chakra.

Daily affirmation: I am tending to the emotional processing of my past as I create a better balance within myself.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Alignment

While Mercury is in Libra, take time to reflect on whether the relationships in your life truly are in alignment with your divine truth and make a promise to heal anything that is asking for your attention. Begin by lighting a black and white candle and cutting a section of white thread.

While you repeat your affirmation, hold the thread above the candles as you repeat your affirmation eleven times. Once you're ready, tie the thread around your right pointer finger to help you make decisions more aligned with your truth.

Daily affirmation: I align with my truth and am attracting meaningful, beneficial relationships into my life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Career opportunities

Focus on attracting new career opportunities into your life while Mercury is in Libra. Begin by writing an acceptance letter for a new job or promotion, and then fold it three times toward you. Anoint the paper with frankincense essential oil, then place it with a sprig of basil and jade onto an east-facing windowsill to honor the energy of Libra.

Daily affirmation: I am attracting new and positive career opportunities.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: A new adventure

Begin to get excited about your future as you focus on embracing a new adventure while Mercury is in Libra. Begin by lighting a yellow candle and slicing up an orange and strawberry. Place the fruit in a water bottle, along with citrine, before filling it with water. As you drink it throughout the day, repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am setting my sights on a new adventure as I welcome greater abundance into my life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Passionate intimacy

Embrace the passionate intimacy and focus on your romantic life as Mercury begins its journey in Libra. Create an essential oil blend using coconut, rose, Ylang Ylang and cypress. Once it's ready, massage it into your chakra points while you repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am opening my soul to embrace more profound passion and intimacy in my relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.