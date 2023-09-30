Horoscope For October 1, 2023 — Moon In Taurus

We are sociable and eager to enjoy the finer things in life now that the Moon has entered the place where it is dignified. Today, with the Sun in friendly Libra, and the Moon in a determined Earth sign, enjoy good food and quality conversation with friends and family. To find out more about your Sun, Moon or Rising, here's what this energy means for you and your October 1, 2023 horoscope.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, October 01, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Trust the process, Aries. Things in your life seemed to shift sporadically during the Full Moon in your sign. But, as the Moon moves through Taurus, the money sector, you may see a beautiful thing happen — what you lost financially comes back to you in a double portion.

The planet Jupiter moves closer to Fate of Fortune, and the Moon will go over both! Luck may come to you in a type of fated event. Pay attention, Aries, the stars are aligning in your favor, and it looks really good!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Take things personally, Taurus. You are in a fortunate position with the Moon in your sign, the spot where it's exalted and expressing itself its best.

The Moon will tap on the shoulder of Fate of Fortune, which is also in your sign. So, something that belongs to you or is rightfully yours is coming across your desk today. Look for it, and if it 'sounds' too good to be true, maybe this time around, it's not. It will be meant to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's the little things that count, Gemini. Today, the small details of life can set you up for success or become a stumbling block to your victories. You already know this to be a fact, but lately, you've been looking for big things to affirm your work.

Today, as the Moon works its way through Taurus, the spot of your hidden enemies (energy vampires, habits, and routines), you are advised to be mindful of the little things that undermine your confidence.

With Jupiter in the mix, things that you perceive to be bigger than they are could be inhibiting your happiness. Take a step back and let your vision adjust itself. Perhaps a thing's value is what you've put on it, and it's not what you thought it was at all.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got friends in high places, Cancer, and it may not be a person but an angel or a type of entity that protects you from harm. Today, the planet of luck is so close to the Moon in your sector of friendships. The Moon represents the past and your past life as well.

So, ancestors may be petitioning on your behalf to have a good thing come to you. If you need a job, pray for one. If you need a certain type of professional connection, ask for it and go out to do your part. Things are working in a transcendental way, so have faith.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You know you're destined for great things, and while you may not want to see your name in lights, you have a life calling, and that's what you hope to find. We are still within the energy of the solar eclipse that took place in your faith sector. And faith requires action, so roll up your sleeves and get ready to work a bit.

Today, a trio of energies meets in your career sector: the Moon, Fate of Fortune, and Jupiter. This is a day to put your resume out to dream jobs, and to reach out to recruiters or to let others know you're in the market to move into a new field. The doors will open so go knock on them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You've lost faith at some point, but belief in yourself and others can be restored today. You are meant to be a healer and to enjoy this life, so the universe is not going to leave you feeling jaded, lonely or feeling like there's no light at the end of the tunnel.

Today, you come to an epiphany during Jupiter's meeting with the Moon and Fate of Fortune in your ninth house of personal philosophies. The lightbulb goes off, and everything starts to make sense.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If you've sensed something is being held back from your knowledge, today, a strange, borderline miraculous event may bring what's hidden to light for you to see plain as day.

A run-in with a friend who casually drops a piece of information you didn't know. Today, the universe may help you spot a missed red flag. Thanks to the Moon in communication with lucky Jupiter, the universe may bring out a secret that you need to know.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If you've been looking for love, today you may find it thanks to Jupiter, the Moon and Fate of Fortune. Today isn't a day for staying home, avoiding a crowd, or letting your introverted side win. Be open to new encounters and time with friends who love socializing and meeting people.

With Jupiter and the Moon meeting in your sector of commitments, a female friend may introduce you to someone you have not met yet. Or you could be invited to go out on a blind date or to an event and be introduced to the one who will become your life partner.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to see things in a new light, Sagittarius, which is learning from others and being open to suggestions about life, habits and routines.

There's always a new way of doing things, but you can become stuck with a routine and not want to adjust out of fear that you'll lose traction and fall behind.

Today, however, the internet works well for you. Watching reels, listening to podcasts, and Google searching terms you are curious about may take you down a useful rabbit hole where you discover a different, more efficient way of doing things. Watching videos on your phone will be more than entertainment. Who knew?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're as loyal as they come, and you stick around a lot longer than most people would because you believe in loyalty sometimes more than you believe in love. A rocky relationship can finally reach a turning point, and things that seemed to be breaking your bond apart can finally heal and resolve. Today, you may find the answer you've been seeking about a person you have deep feelings for.

Jupiter and the Moon may even have you feeling like you're falling in love all over again after a brief period of losing interest and thinking things would no longer work out. Sometimes, love is just unpredictable.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You don't mind being adaptable to change, but if there's one thing you'd like to have stabilized in your life right now, that's your home life. Today, with Jupiter moving closer to Fate of Fortune and the Moon, you may find that a female friend or a mentor comes alongside you to guide you toward the path you're meant to be on.

This may be a journey that helps you to get out of debt so you can save up for your first home. You may get a suggestion on reducing expenses to make finances more manageable. This may be someone you listen to on the web or in person. Be open to seeing what's out there and searching for knowledge about money.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Speak up, Pisces. Your tender heart doesn't like to hurt feelings, but some things must be said especially when you feel like a problem is affecting your own mental health.

Today the Moon is exalted, and it brings power and strength to your word. It's a good time to advocate for yourself. One word spoken to the right person can move mountains, and today, Jupiter is bringing its big, lucky energy to your communication sector.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.